Charles County
District Heights woman charged with theft.
Tanieka Jannifer, 23, of District Heights was charged on Oct. 27 with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
On Oct. 20, Jannifer allegedly dropped off her roommate at a furniture store in Waldorf while driving the victim’s 2015 Nissan Altima, worth $14,000.
Jannifer allegedly had permission to use the victim’s vehicle to get medication for her son, as well as bring some belongings from home to the victim. However, after a verbal disagreement, Jannifer allegedly broke communication with the victim and took off with the car.
According to charging documents, several attempts to reach Jannifer in order to retrieve the vehicle failed. The car also allegedly contained the victim’s house keys, social security card, identification card and other belongings.
Accokeek man arrested for distribution
In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed Kalvin Jerome Carter, 39, of Accokeek allegedly traveling 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Berry Road.
Charging documents state that deputies eventually stopped Carter and his maroon Kia in the 2000 block of Crain Highway.
When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly detected the odor of alcohol and observed Carter had watery eyes and slurred speech.
Carter was allegedly ordered out of the car and originally consented to a field sobriety test, but later refused consent when he was not allowed to call his mother or a lawyer.
Deputies then took Carter into custody, and they allegedly found 68.2 grams of marijuana during a search of the vehicle.
Carter was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.
Greesnboro, N.C., man arrested on firearms, drug charges
At around 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 25, officers with Maryland State Police observed a silver Kia Cadenza allegedly speeding on southbound Route 301.
According to charging documents, the vehicle was stopped by police in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.
During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Raleek Antonio Williams, 36. Officers allegedly detected an odor of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle.
During the search, officers allegedly found a silver and black Smith & Wesson firearm with 12 rounds, 11 in the magazine and an extra round in the chamber. A total of 32 grams of suspected marijuana were also allegedly found.
According to charging documents, Williams was prohibited from possessing a handgun after a 2004 burglary conviction. Williams was charged with felony firearms possession with a felony conviction, and five misdemeanors related to weapons and drug possession.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Mechanicsville man charged with burglary, harassment
A 23-year-old Mechanicsville man was charged with felony burglary and several misdemeanors, including burglary, theft of less than $1,500, harassment and misuse of phone calls.
Christopher Shannon Bridgett was charged after police responded to a burglary call in the 29600 block of Donna Drive on Oct. 29. The female victim said Bridgett called and texted her numerous times over the past two months from various numbers saying he was trying to get his stuff back from her residence.
On Oct. 29, Bridgett allegedly broke into her apartment while she was not there and video recorded himself and sent the video to her. A man who lives in the attached house said Bridgett had lived in the apartment over a year ago.
Bridgett was found exiting the apartment when police arrived. At that time, Bridgett began having seizures, a court document states, and emergency medical services was called.
Numerous items belonging to the female victim were allegedly found in a backpack on Bridgett, including undergarments, socks, gift cards, photos, jewelry and car keys. He was ordered held without bond on Oct. 30.
Lexington Park man charged with theft of $32K
Keyshawn Green, 18, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft of between $25,000 and $100,000 and felony theft scheme after he allegedly stole $32,534 in items from the Lowe’s in California while being employed there.
According to a charging document, Green allegedly would only charge certain customers for some of their shopping items in exchange for work on his home and vehicle. The thefts took place between Sept. 9 and Oct. 28, according to the charging document.
Green posted a $3,500 bond on Oct. 30.
Lusby woman charged with assault
Sheba Marie Young, 41, of Lusby was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly struck another vehicle with her vehicle from the rear twice on Oct. 31.
According to a court document, a male victim was driving southbound on Route 235 when the defendant struck him twice from the rear. At a red light, she allegedly honked her horn, exited her vehicle and banged on the windows of the vehicle the man was driving.
A female who was in the car with the man said Young was angry because she saw the male victim with her. Young and the man have been involved in an intimate relationship for 17 years, live together and have two children in common, the court document states.
Young told police that the man struck her vehicle first, and she responded by striking his vehicle twice. Young posted a $5,000 bond on Oct. 31.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Charles man charged with using butterknife to assault woman
A 32-year-old Bryans Road man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a woman Oct. 26 at a residence in Prince Frederick.
According to charing papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Cody Shoemaker, the defendant, Darryl Lorenzo Briscoe, went to the woman’s residence and an argument ensued. A juvenile was in the home at the time. The woman fled to a bedroom and locked the door. She told investigators Briscoe opened the door by using a butterknife.
He is accused of putting the knife to the back of the woman’s neck, an allegation he denied.
Shoemaker stated in court documents that Briscoe was hiding in a bathroom when police arrived to investigate. The knife was confiscated at the scene, the deputy reported. ‘
Briscoe was charged with first- and second-degree assault and committing a crime of violence in the presence of a minor. He is being held without bond and a preliminary hearing in district court on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 29.
Dunkirk man facing child sex abuse charges
A 42-year-old Dunkirk man is facing charges of abusing a male juvenile on Oct. 26. Sheriff’s office Detective Michael Mudd identified the accused as Qingwu Gao.
The victim reported the abuse to the staff at his school.
Mudd stated in court papers that with the aid of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Mandarin Chinese translator, Gao was interviewed and confessed to the crime.
According to Mudd, Gao “advised he couldn’t go to jail and he wanted therapy and counseling.”
Gao is charged with two counts of sex with a minor. He posted $5,000 bond on Oct. 28 and was released.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 29 in district court.
Man charged with assault, threatening woman with gun
A 31-year-old Lusby man is facing charges in connection with an alleged Sept. 4 assault of a female. The charges for first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment were filed against defendant Peter Lynn Kidwell Jr. in circuit court Oct. 27 by Michael A. Gerst, assistant state’s attorney. This followed a preliminary hearing in district court.
According to court records, the victim told police Kidwell brandished a handgun during the incident.
After being held without bond, Kidwell was freed Sept. 23. He has been ordered to appear before a circuit court judge on Monday.
Assault, littering charges lodged against Beach man
A 40-year-old North Beach man is facing second-degree assault and littering charges after an Oct. 27 incident at a residence in Huntingtown.
According to Deputy A. Morrison, the incident on Angelica Drive between Nathan Oliver White and the female began as a verbal argument. White is alleged to have thrown several alcoholic beverage containers into the front yard.
“Both parties had been drinking,” Morrison stated in court papers.
White is alleged to have hit the woman with an open palm on the right side of the head. Morrison stated no injury was observed to the victim.
A summons was issued for White and a preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 20 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN