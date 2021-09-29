Charles County
Capitol Heights man indicted for felony burglary
Frank Bernard Maddox, 25, of Capitol Heights was indicted last Friday for felony first-degree burglary and theft between $1,500 and $25,000 after $12,150 in items were stolen from an apartment in the 12000 block of Abberly Place.
The theft was reported on June 26 after Jaleai Morrison left her apartment to cut a client’s hair at her barbershop in Temple Hills.
Two suspects allegedly entered her apartment after the door was left open and made off with several luxury items, including a pair of blue Balenciaga shoes valued at $1,400, and a rainbow colored Gucci bag priced at $2,800, according to police.
“As the suspects were leaving, they picked up Jaleai’s four month old gray French bulldog (Rio) valued at $5,000,” charging documents said.
Two playstation game systems valued at $1,250 and designer shoes valued at $1,700 were also allegedly removed from the property.
Police allegedly identified Maddox by an OfferUp online account with the username “Frank” where several of the stolen items were listed.
Pair indicted in theft of radio controlled cars
On Friday, two men were indicted on charges of felony second-degree burglary and theft between $1,500 and $25,000 for allegedly stealing $3,500 in remote controlled cars and associated equipment.
The theft allegedly happened at a business in the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf in the early morning hours of July 23. According to charging documents, Nyjell Daequan Lewis, 22, of Washington, D.C., and Christopher John Carethers, 29, of Alexandria, Va., shattered a front window of the business with a rubber mallet.
Six radio controlled cars and associated parts and accessories were allegedly taken from the establishment.
Carethers and Lewis were identified on store security footage from the previous day, when Lewis allegedly bought a car using cash, according to charging documents.
Also, cellphone data allegedly tied Lewis and Carethers to the scene of the crime, according to the documents.
Newburg man arrested on assaulting an officer
On Sunday morning, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a man running in front of traffic on Crain Highway near Fred’s Outdoors in Waldorf.
Tramaine Vondell Dorsey, 29 of Newburg was later located allegedly doing jumping jacks in front of the Nissan Dealership on Crain Highway and continuing to block traffic.
Dorsey allegedly became combative and attempted to flee when deputies deployed a Taser and took Dorsey into custody. According to charging documents, Dorsey fought with officers and first responders that attempted to assist him until he was sedated by paramedics.
Dorsey was charged with three felonies of second-degree assault of an officer and four misdemeanors for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
Argument leads to unlawful taking charge
On Sept. 15, Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station at the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains for a business panic alarm.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with an employee who allegedly triggered the alarm following the theft of a vehicle.
According to charging documents, Susan Jane White alleged that Robyn Lynn Kelly, 41, of Nanjemoy attempted to pull White out of the store before fleeing with the victim’s black Honda Pilot. During the scuffle, White claimed she was scratched on the arm, but the report states that no marks were visible.
Kelly was identified by a photograph during a follow up interview conducted by deputies, according to charging documents. She was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and second-degree assault.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Capitol Heights man charged with assault
Austin Dylan Winbush, 22, who already faced a felony assault charge for allegedly shooting James Sylvester Ford Jr. several times on May 5 in Lexington Park, was charged Sept. 24 for allegedly assaulting another inmate in the St. Mary's County Jail.
A charging document states that Winbush threw Ryan Tyler Burton to the ground and struck him several times with a closed fist when they were inside a cell. Burton had injuries to his face and leg, the document states.
On Aug. 2, Winbush was indicted for attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with felony assault and five misdemeanors. He is being held without bond.
Woman charged with indecent exposure
Tamika Patrice Batts, 33, of Lexington Park was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure after she allegedly mooned her neighbors. Police responded to the 21300 block of Dayflower Place in Lexington Park at 7:24 p.m. on Sept. 21.
John and Susan Stacey said their neighbor's daughter exposed her backside to them while she was standing in a driveway. The incident was caught on video, a charging document states.
Batts allegedly told police that she was showing tattoos to her sister, but the sister didn't look at them on the video, the document states.
There have been ongoing issues between a homeowners' association, the Staceys and their neighbor, including over multiple vehicles being parked in the road, according to the document. Batts was issued a summons.
Lexington Park man faces drug distribution, firearms charges
Michael Timothy Harrod, 23, of Lexington Park was charged with eight felonies, including drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a large amount of drugs, manufacturing drugs, use of a firearm in commission of a crime and firearm possession by a convicted felon.
Police arrested Harrod on Sept. 22 when he was a passenger in a 1998 Lincoln. He had warrants for driving while suspended and failure to appear on a theft charge, charging papers state.
Police allegedly found 337 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale and a Glock 45 9 mm pistol. He was ordered held without bond on Sept. 23 and 24.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Woman faces assault charges
A 60-year-old Prince Frederick woman is facing assault charges in connection with incidents that occurred in the Huntingtown area on Sept. 17.
Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Branden DeLeon-Suero stated in court papers that a female resident of Angelica Drive reported a relative of her ex-husband came to her front door asking for a crockpot. A woman inside the house refused to open the door for the woman, identified in court documents as Tammy Alene Ross. The deputy was unable to locate her.
DeLeon-Suero returned to the home less than an hour later after receiving a report of an active assault there. Ross was allegedly assaulting people at the house with a baton.
The deputy said he spoke with two women who said Ross assaulted them. DeLeon-Suero stated he “observed several large bruises and welts” on one victim’s arms and face.
The other victim provided deputies with a home security video of the incident. DeLeon-Suero stated in court documents that Ross can be seen striking one woman “with the baton several times in the face, body and arms.”
Ross was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of second-degree assault, crime of violence with a minor present and trespassing on private property. On Sept. 20 Ross posted $2,500 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges will be held Oct. 18 in district court.
Blankenship indicted for home invasion
A 35-year-old Lusby man was served a nine-count indictment by a Calvert grand jury on Sept. 22. According to court documents, defendant Joseph Martin Blankenship is accused of kicking in the back door of a home and assaulting one of the adult males inside the residence. Another man in the house told investigators he pulled Blankenship away from the victim.
According to Deputy Andre Mitchell, there were five adults and three children inside the home at the time. All of the adults confirmed they were acquainted with Blankenship and the defendant had “visited and eaten at the residence several times.”
Police conducted a 2-hour search in the vicinity, employing drone and K-9 teams. A Maryland State Police helicopter was also involved in the search.
Blankenship was subsequently located at a nearby residence. Investigators confiscated a knife Blankenship allegedly used during the incident. No one was seriously injured.
Blankenship was indicted for one count each of home invasion, third-and fourth-degree burglary, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and malicious destruction of property plus two counts each of first-and second-degree assault. The state’s case against Blankenship could go to trial in February.
Chesapeake Beach man indicted for burglary
On Sept. 22, a Calvert County grand jury indicted Jeremy Michael Odom-Blasiar, 31, of Chesapeake Beach on burglary charges.
According to court records, the incident from which the charges stem occurred Aug. 11. A warrant for Odom-Blasiar’s arrest was served on Aug. 24. The defendant is being held without bond. The indictment counts include third- and fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.
Odom-Blasiar’s first circuit court appearance on the charges is scheduled for Monday.
Unsolved theft goes to Crime Solvers
On Sept. 15, Deputy Jermaine Mason responded to the Tractor Supply located in Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised three people were observed loading several items, including an 8000-watt dual fuel generator, a 2000-watt inverter generator, a gas pressure washer and a lithium jump starter into a shopping cart. The same individuals bypassed the checkout line and exited the store without making payment. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,570.
Anyone with information on this theft should call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN