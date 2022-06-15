Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for drug trafficking
Trevon Akeem Allen, 27, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with three felonies for distribution with a firearm, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute, and eight firearm and drug misdemeanors on June 9.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Dorset Drive.
Deputies allegedly observed Allen leave the residence with a backpack and entered a Nissan Sentry. After a short distance, deputies initiated a traffic stop and took Allen into custody.
Deputies allegedly found 20 grams of marijuana in the backpack, along with a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a .22 caliber Keltech handgun as well as a cellphone and $543 in cash.
A search of the home allegedly recovered 273 grams of suspected marijuana, packing materials, .22 and 9 mm ammunition, and a Glock 43 9 mm handgun.
According to charging documents, the Glock was allegedly flagged as stolen through St. Mary’s County.
Allen was released on his own recognizance on June 10 and is expected in court on July 8 for a preliminary hearing.
Two charged with distribution
Monique Antonette Proctor, 23, of Charlotte Hall and Nicholas Ahmad Barnes, 23, of Temple Hills were charged with felony possession with intent to distribute narcotics and misdemeanor possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana on June 7.
On April 28, Charles sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata for an inoperable headlight in the area of Jefferson Farm Place. According to charging documents, deputies allegedly detected odor of raw and burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search.
A total of 73.8 grams of alleged marijuana was recovered with an approximate street value of $797.50.
Barnes and Proctor are due in court for a preliminary inquiry on July 25.
Waldorf man, 32, charged with unlawful taking
Lorenzo Charles Thompson, 32 of Waldorf was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle on June 9.
On June 3, La Plata Police Department officers were called to a gas station in the 5900 block of Crain Highway for a report of an armed car jacking.
Officers spoke with a man who alleged that he was robbed of his 2012 Chevrolet Impala by Thompson after pulling into the gas station with an unidentified passenger.
Charging documents state that Thompson had permission to drive the vehicle that evening, but when they pulled into the gas station, Thompson pulled off with the vehicle while the man was at the gas pump.
Maryland State Police eventually stopped the vehicle after a pursuit and allegedly identified Thompson as the driver.
Thompson is scheduled to be in court on July 18 for a preliminary inquiry.
Washington, D.C., man charged with assault
Jawun Khiry Sanders, 28, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on June 6.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4300 block of Eagle Court in Waldorf for the reports of an assault in progress in the early morning hours of June 6. When deputies arrive, they observed a vehicle attempting to leave the property.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and allegedly identified the driver as Sanders, who was observed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.
A woman who identified herself as Sanders’ girlfriend alleged that the two got into an argument over his child. Sanders allegedly choked the woman and punched her in the face during the attack.
Charging documents state that injuries to the woman’s lip and neck were observed by deputies.
Sanders was released later that day on $3,000 bond.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man gets 16 years for drug distribution
Anthony Leon Brooks, 42, of Lexington Park was sentenced to 16 years in the department of corrections with credit for 855 days in jail.
St. Mary’s Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Brooks on June 7 for conspiracy to distribute narcotics, a misdemeanor.
According to a court document, Brooks conspired with John Otha Dickens Jr. to distribute heroin between April 8 and June 5, 2019. Brooks had been held without bond since Feb. 3, 2020.
Dickens was indicted on Feb. 7 with two felony counts of home invasion, two felony third-degree burglaries and two misdemeanor assaults that allegedly occurred on Dec. 10, 2021, and Jan. 20, 2022.
Woman charged with striking boyfriend with vehicle
Angela Marie Marshall, 39, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with her white Kia Sorrento on June 1.
The man said they had an argument over a motor vehicle registration, and he went to take plates off the Sorrento. The woman then allegedly got in the vehicle, backed up and pulled into the man, knocking him to the ground.
The alleged incident was witnessed by a neighbor. The man and the witness both said Marshall’s daughter kicked him in the ribs after he fell to the ground.
Marshall was held without bond on June 1 and released on her own recognizance on June 2.
Park Hall man allegedly fired gun at repo man
Julio Cesar Moran, 41, of Park Hall was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.
On Jan. 20, Moran allegedly fired gunshots after 11 p.m. when a tow truck driver was repossessing a blue Toyota in the 47600 block of Park Hall Road. Moran allegedly said he fired two shots into the ground with a .22 Mossberg International 702 rifle.
The tow truck driver said, “Don’t shoot me.” Moran then allegedly asked him what he was doing. When the tow truck driver said he was repossessing a vehicle, Moran allegedly said someone could get shot for that. “You would shoot someone for a vehicle?” the tow truck driver asked.
After the alleged exchange, Moran went back into the residence and put the gun away and another man came outside and took possession of the Toyota. Moran then allegedly fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla. A summons was issued June 8.
Laurel man, 21, charged with assault of officer
Francisco Nico Saavedra, 21, of Laurel was charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor attempting to obtain a prescription by fraud. He allegedly injured Cpl. Michael Labanowski.
The alleged incidents occurred in St. Mary’s County on Jan. 4, according to an indictment. A summons was issued on June 6.
According to the state courts website, Saavedra pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree assault in Anne Arundel County and was sentenced on March 5, 2020, to four months and six days in jail. He also received three years of supervised probation. The case was reopened on March 25 for an alleged probation violation.
Lexington Park man arrested on felony drug charges
William Lamont Barnes, 39, of Lexington Park was charged with three felony counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, three misdemeanors of drug possession not marijuana and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
On June 6, police responded to the 21200 block of Willows Road in Lexington Park for the report of an unconscious man at a storage facility. Police said they found Barnes asleep at the wheel of a purple Chevrolet Equinox with a Virginia tag with the engine running.
Allegedly found in the vehicle were crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin and buphenorphine with a street value of at least $1,300, according to a charging document. Also allegedly found were a digital scale and a large quantity of cash.
Barnes was held without bond on June 6 and 7.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Pedestrians injured by motorcycle in North Beach
Units from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle incident involving pedestrians Monday afternoon, June 13, on Bay Avenue in North Beach.
Crews arrived to find two pedestrians struck by a motorcycle. One victim was treated by Calvert County Emergency Medical Services then transferred to Maryland State Police Aviation and flown to Shock Trauma Baltimore with serious injuries. A second victim was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Mary’s man, 35, sentenced for assault in Solomons
On June 9, a 35-year-old Lexington Park man was convicted of second-degree assault in district court in Prince Frederick.
According to court documents, the defendant, Brandon Len Young, allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old female victim on Feb. 27 at the Solomons Holiday Inn. The assault reportedly occurred around 4 a.m.
The investigating officer, Cpl. Oliver Okafor of the Maryland State Police, stated in charging papers authorities were notified of a possible assault by hotel staff.
The victim sustained a serious eye injury but initially refused medical treatment. She also initially denied that Young had struck her.
Okafor said the woman later went to St. Mary’s MedStar Hospital and gave state police troopers a statement about the incident.
The victim, Okafor reported, “Voluntarily stated that Young struck her in the face with a fist following a dispute, inflicting the injury to her face.”
District Court Judge Michelle Saunders presided over the June 9 hearing. After being convicted, Young was given a 10-year sentence with all but two years suspended. He was also given three years of supervised probation.
According to the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, Young is also disqualified from possessing a firearm.
Alleged brawlers in Owings charged with assaults
Calvert police and court records have identified three adult males charged with assault following an alleged brawl in Owings on June 6.
According to charging papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Cody Shoemaker, the incident occurred on Good Shepherd Way. Shoemaker stated, “Two friend groups have prior history of disagreements.”
The individuals charged include Spence Ridge Wallace, 19, of Huntingtown, who is charged with six counts of second-degree assault. The other two adults charged are identified in court documents as Travis Anthony Higgins, 22, and Isaiah Sedrick Stewart, 18, both of North Beach. Higgins and Stewart are each charged with one count of second-degree assault.
Summonses were issued for Higgins and Stewart on June 8. A summons for Wallace was issued on June 11. All three men are to appear in district court on Aug. 1 for a preliminary inquiry regarding the charges.
Shoemaker wrote that two other males were charged on youth reports and “released to their mothers.” The deputy stated in charging papers that Wall and the four others “belong to the Chesapeake Gang or BBO Gang.”
In Maryland it is not illegal for someone to belong to a gang.
Phone theft pursued
On June 2, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Robert Burgraff responded to a Lusby residence for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on May 29 around 7:45 p.m., her Samsung Galaxy cellphone was stolen while at Driftwood Beach in Chesapeake Ranch Estates.
An attempt to call the phone was made and an unknown individual answered. The victim did not have the ability to track the phone. The estimated value of stolen property is $800.
Anyone with information that can aid investigators in solving this theft can call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800. They can also call Crime Solvers, which provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN