Charles County
Waldorf woman charged with assault, theft
Charlotte Barlow, 54, of Waldorf was charged with felony first-degree assault, theft and misdemeanor second-degree assault after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Middleton Road on Sept. 1.
According to charging documents, Barlow arrived at the residence at around 9:30 a.m. and began shouting and making threats toward Billy Stone.
Allegedly, Barlow retreated into the house and retrieved a 12 gauge shotgun that she owned and threatened to kill Stone. At some point, neighbors reportedly heard the commotion and called police, who arrived some time later.
Officers were able to get Barlow to leave the property, but as she was taking her things out, she allegedly made off with a Hewlett-Packard laptop valued at $503.75.
Barlow is also accused of stealing a two-piece gold wedding ring set valued at $3,000 that belonged to the victim’s now deceased wife.
Waldorf man booked for burglary
On Sept. 2, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a break-in at the 3000 block of Leonardtown Road.
An employee with the law office of James E. Farmer had entered the office and discovered the business had been robbed of multiple monitors, a cell phone, unidentified adapters and a carrying case.
Later that day, a man later identified as Larry Neil Gilbert Jr., 43, of Waldorf allegedly entered the Top Dollar Pawn on Crain Highway with a silver laptop and a rolling luggage case.
“During the transaction, an employee of the Top Dollar saw the background screen to the laptop and believed it belonged to the law offices of James E. Farmer,” charging documents said.
The employee called the law office, which confirmed the laptop had been stolen, and the pawn shop employee refused to buy the item from Gilbert.
Gilbert was later found at the Safeway in the 3000 block of Waldorf Marketplace by detectives where he had allegedly asked someone to wipe the data from the laptop so he could sell it. The laptop and three monitors that were in the rolling case were recovered.
Gilbert was arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary, and two misdemeanors for theft and malicious destruction of property.
Najemoy man charged with theft
The unauthorized use of a work truck has landed a Nanjemoy man with theft charges.
Joshua Luke Gilroy, 38, allegedly stole the vehicle on Aug. 30 from the 9600 block of Our Place in Port Tobacco.
According to charging documents, Gilroy was supposed to be working on equipment at Mona Contracting LLC when he jumped into a 1996 Ford service truck and drove off.
Documents said that Gilroy had permission to use the truck only when going to a job site, though he was not authorized to go to any job site that day. Multiple attempts to contact Gilroy by the company allegedly went unanswered.
Gilroy has been charged with felony theft of the truck, valued at $2,500, and misdemeanor unlawful removal of a motor vehicle.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man charged for double fatality crash
A 38-year-old Lexington Park man is facing charges of negligent manslaughter in connection with a late-July crash in Charlotte Hall that claimed the lives of a St. Mary’s County couple. An arrest warrant for Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev was issued on Aug. 28 and served Sept. 1. A bail hearing was held that day and a judge ordered that Ivanchev remain behind bars on a no-bond status.
A trial is tentatively scheduled in district court for Oct. 28. The case is being prosecuted by Laura Caspar, assistant state’s attorney.
According to a report from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30 shortly after 11 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with a vehicle on fire was reported at the Route 5 and Golden Beach Road intersection.
Preliminary investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office’s collision reconstruction unit determined Ivanchev’s 2008 Subaru Outback was northbound on Route 5 at a high rate of speed.
“Ivanchev continued through a solid red light and struck a Ford Escape, which was traveling from Golden Beach Road through the intersection of of Three Notch Road with a solid green light,” police reported. “Upon impact, the Ford Escape became engulfed in flames.”
Both occupants of the Ford — Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, of Loveville and Melody Ann Russell, 29, of Clements — were pronounced dead at the scene.
Ivanchev was seriously injured and was taken to an area trauma center.
On Aug. 28, Ivanchev was charged with two counts each of negligent manslaughter and negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, and was cited for reckless driving and failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it, and who may not have already provided a statement to police, is asked to contact Sgt. Sheena Tirpak at 301-475-4200, ext. 78051, or Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.
Bicyclist threatened with shotgun
On Sept. 2, a man identified in court papers as Robert Harrod contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and alleged that several times that day, while riding a bicycle in the Lexington Park area, a vehicle drove past him and the driver of the vehicle pointed a shotgun at him each time.
The motorist is identified in charging papers as Robert Lee Jupiter, 39, of Lexington Park.
“The facts of the investigation determined that the defendant did assault the victim by placing him in imminent fear for his safety by pointing the shotgun at him,” Deputy Travis Wimperly stated in court documents. “A check revealed the defendant is prohibited from possessing any firearms.”
Jupiter, who was issued a court summons on the day of the alleged actions, is charged with a single count of first-degree assault. A preliminary inquiry on the charge is scheduled for Oct. 22 in district court.
Alleged barroom groper charged
A Prince George’s County man is facing three misdemeanor charges related to an incident that allegedly happened Aug. 31 at a St. Mary’s County bar.
Maryland State Police Trooper Evan Ruggles reported in charging documents he investigated a report of a man who “appeared to be antagonizing the individuals” standing outside the Sheetz convenience store on Route 235 in California. The perpetrator was subsequently identified as Rick L. Hawkins, 57, of District Heights. According to Ruggles, Hawkins had alcohol on his breath and “was irrational, loud.”
It was learned that Hawkins allegedly created a scene and smashed a liquor bottle outside the nearby ABC Liquors and Lounge. The trooper learned through investigation that Hawkins had been removed from the lounge after allegedly assaulting a female patron. When interviewed by Ruggles, the woman, according to the trooper, claimed Hawkins “used his hand to grab her buttocks. The victim was totally taken aback and immediately informed staff.” Ruggles stated in charging papers that several other patrons claimed to have witnessed the alleged groping.
Hawkins was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance and fourth-degree sex offense.
He was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 22 in district court.
Calvert County
Pair charged in theft and drugs case
Two men were charged by Maryland State Police on Aug. 25 in connection with a case involving alleged identity theft and drug possession.
According to police reports, on Aug. 14 troopers learned of a possible identity theft that might be occurring at Winegardner car dealership in Prince Frederick. Troopers and Calvert sheriff’s deputies responded to the dealership and were able to apprehend Deonte J. Willis-Dickens, 33, of Baltimore and Jose M. Tapia, 35, of Reisterstown.
“The suspects were attempting to use the identity of another individual to purchase a $70,000 vehicle,” Trooper Matthew Moorman stated in court papers. “During the investigation it was also discovered that the suspects were in possession of marijuana and suspected oxycodone pills.”
According to court records, Willis-Dickens is charged with fraud identification information theft between $25,000 to under $100,000, identification fraud in order to avoid prosecution, theft between $25,000 to under $100,000, forgery, drug possession with the intent to distribute, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and other related charges.
On Sept. 4, Willis-Dickens posted $50,000 bond and was released.
Tapia was charged with being an accessory after the fact and two drug possession charges. He posted $2,000 bond on Aug. 25.
A preliminary hearing on the charges both men are facing is scheduled for Sept. 24 in district court.
Lusby man charged with assault
On Sept. 4, Calvert’s 911 center received a call from a child about a man at his house having a gun. Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to the dispatch and went to the residence in Lusby.
An adult female at the house told Wilder that Peter Lynn Kidwell Jr., 31, of Lusby pointed a loaded handgun at her and told her to get out of the house. More deputies arrived and set up a perimeter around the house.
Kidwell complied with police orders to come out of the house. He denied pointing a loaded gun at anyone. Deputies searched the house and confiscated a loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Kidwell was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. After two court reviews, he remained held without bond as of Sept. 7. A hearing on the charges is set for Oct. 4 in district court.
‘Donut’ bust after high school vandalism
On Aug. 29, a property destruction was reported at Patuxent High School. According to Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy William Freeland, “donut tracks” were found on the baseball field. The driver of the vehicle had also struck a SMECO transformer box at the base of a fence.
“Laying at the base of the fence, I observed a Maryland license plate displaying registration,” Freeland stated in court documents. The registration information led the deputy to a suspect, identified in court papers as James Donald Penn II, 30, of Lusby.
When contacted by Freeland, Penn admitted to the vandalism, saying that he left the scene “because he was scared,” the deputy stated in charging papers. Freeland added that Penn told him he drove to the high school ball field because “this was the only place to do donuts in the area.”
Penn was charged with trespassing on and damaging school property, malicious destruction of property valued at under $1,000 and trespassing on school grounds.
A summons on the charges was issued Sept. 4 and a preliminary inquiry on the matter will be held Nov. 8 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN