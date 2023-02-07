Charles County
Bryans Road man indicted for theft scheme
Isiah Paul Prince, 26, of Bryans Road was indicted on Jan. 27 by a Charles County grand jury for felony theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Prince was charged in January for allegedly participating in a scheme to steal supplies from a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to charging documents, Prince intentionally failed to scan certain items while checking out customers, allowing them to leave the store with a mix of paid and unpaid items.
Pringle is accused of facilitating the theft of $3,810.07 worth of lumber, nails and other home improvement supplies between June 2, 2022, and July 18, 2022. Documents state surveillance footage and register logs were used to implicate Prince.
A summons was issued for Prince on Jan. 27 and he is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Feb. 23.
Oxon Hill man, 24, arrested for robbery
Jose Andres Aguilar-Echeverria, 24, of Oxon Hill was arrested and charged on Feb. 2 with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft of $100 to under $1,500.
At around 4 a.m. that day Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Sweetbriar Place and Lakewood Place in Waldorf for reports of a robbery. Charging documents state that a tow truck driver was in the area of Sweetbriar Place to tow an illegally parked car when Aguilar-Echeverria confronted him.
As the tow truck driver attempted to leave with the vehicle, Aguilar-Echeverria is accused of jumping through the driver-side window of the tow truck and punching the driver in the head. During the scuffle, Aguilar-Echeverria allegedly stole the driver’s cellphone and ticket book, collectively valued at $860.
Aguilar-Echeverria was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 2 and a court date has not yet been set.
Clinton man, 33, charged with fraud
Stephen Matthew Somosky, 33, of Clinton was charged with two felony counts of issuing false statements and five forgery- and theft-related misdemeanors on Feb. 1.
Somosky was charged with allegedly cashing $1,055.89 worth of bad payroll checks at a liquor store in the 3100 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Charging documents say that an employee at the store in charge of check cashing services advised that she spoke with two business owners that confirmed that Somosky was never employed at their establishments.
An arrest warrant was served on Feb. 1 and Somosky was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Charles County District Court on March 28.
Threat of violence under investigation at middle school
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat of violence made at Milton Somers Middle School, according to a release by the department on Feb. 3.
A parent notified school officials of the alleged threat after an unidentified student indicated they would harm a group of students through a social media group message.
Police say the threat was made in connection to an after-school altercation that took place between two students.
The school resource officer was notified and contacted the student’s parents. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information can call PFC Duley at 301-609-3282, ext. 0494.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Great Mills man, 35, charged with felony theft
A 35-year-old Great Mills man is charged with stealing numerous items from his former employer last June, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported last week. A summons for the accused, identified as Luke Carl Byers, was issued Feb. 3.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Bianca Salas, the value of the items Byers allegedly stole from a local auto parts store totaled $2,273.80. The stolen items included motor vehicle components and food items. Salas reported the thefts were witnessed by another employee who reported them last June 28. The deputy reported Byers admitted to stealing the items.
Byers is charged single counts of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 31 in district court.
Woman, 32, charged with three assaults
On Feb. 3 Deputy Toni Hunsinger of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Park Hall residence to investigate a disturbance. Sara Marie Horton, 32, of St. Inigoes allegedly assaulted a man and a woman during a fracas at the home.
A man was hit and scratched and the woman sustained a broken toe. Hunsinger also reported being assaulted by Horton during the investigation.
Horton is charged with three counts of second-degree assault plus obstructing/hindering.
On Feb. 4 Horton posted $2,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 9 in district court.
Virginia man faces felony theft charge
On Feb. 3, a 35-year-old Alexandria, Va., man was charged by St. Mary’s authorities with felony theft in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at a Leonardtown woman’s home last September.
Deputy N. Hill stated in charging papers that the accused, Oussama Machkor, was working for a glass company that planned to perform work at the woman’s residence. Manchkor allegedly sent himself money from the woman’s phone account via a money transfer app.
“The victim attempted to contact the company, however, they had blocked her, would not contact her back and there has not been any work done,” Hill stated in court documents.
Using screenshots the victim took of the transactions and a police database search, the defendant was identified by investigators. On Jan. 13, Cpl. Roszell of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office presented a photo lineup and the woman identified the defendant.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for March 31 in district court.
Lexington Park teen faces drug and weapons charges
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested Feb. 2 after a search and seizure warrant was executed at his home.
According to documents filed in court by Deputy David Lawrence, the search yielded a Taurus 9 mm handgun and a Rugar 5.7-caliber handgun. Also located were 284.4 grams of suspected marijuana, “in sufficient quantity to reasonably indicate under all circumstances, an intent to distribute.” Also located were packaging material and digital scales.
On Feb. 6, the defendant, Devin M. Bryan, was released on his own recognizance.
During the same search, another resident of the home, Donald Lewis Bryan, 44, was charged with drug possession. Donald Bryan was released Feb. 2 on his own recognizance.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
St. Leonard man charged with sex offense of minor
A 57-year-old St. Leonard man, who is currently a Maryland registered sex offender, is being held without bond following his arrest Feb. 3.
Frederick Thomas Elliott III was charged with third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault for an incident that allegedly occurred Dec. 28, 2022, at a Lusby residence. According to documents filed by Cpl. W. Posey of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, the victim was a 7-year-old girl.
Police learned of the unlawful contact incident as part of a mandated polygraph examination of the defendant, which was supervised by Cpl. Fred Drolinger.
Elliott admitted to the crime “during a recorded post-test interview,” Posey wrote in charging papers. “Elliott disclosed that his sexual contact with the victim was for his own sexual gratification and that his actions were deliberate,” Posey stated.
Child protective services interviewed the victim, police stated.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 3 in district court.
Fugitives arrested
On Jan. 31, Trooper Matthew Moorman of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack apprehended Otis Thomas Praylow, 65, of Huntingtown and charged him with being a fugitive from justice in Virginia. According to court documents, Praylow is wanted in Fairfax County, Va., for violating his probation on grand larceny and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
According to court records, Praylow is being held without bond and has waived extradition to Virginia. A hearing on Praylow’s Calvert fugitive charge is scheduled for March 3 in district court.
On Feb. 1, Cpl. Jeffrey Palumbo of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack apprehended Christopher Joseph Dugan, 57, of Lusby and charged him with being a fugitive from justice in Florida. According to court documents, Dugan is wanted in St. Lucie County, Fla., for third-degree grand theft.
According to court records, Dugan was initially held without bond. On Feb. 2, he posted $5,000 bond and was released.
According to court documents, Dugan, who is employed by a real estate agency, has declined to waive extradition to Florida. A hearing on Dugan’s Calvert fugitive charge is scheduled for Feb. 16 in district court.
On Sunday, a 33-year-old Solomons man was charged in Calvert County with being a fugitive in Fairfax County, Va. According to charging papers filed by Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Ted William Taylor Jr. is wanted in Virginia for failure to appear, stealing property with the intent to steal, possession of burglary tools and grand larceny.
Initially, Tavares was called to a reported trespassing at a Lusby laundromat where he discovered Taylor. The defendant became disorderly, allegedly hindered the investigation and resisted arrest.
Taylor was initially released on $2,500 bond but was ordered held without bond and re-incarcerated when the fugitive charge was discovered. A hearing on the disorderly charge Taylor is facing is scheduled for March 17 in district court.
Lusby man, 42, charged with assaulting teenager
On Feb. 2, Trooper Koehler of the Maryland State Police conducted a traffic stop at Route 2/4 and Industry Lane in Prince Frederick. The vehicle had been speeding. The driver told the trooper she was rushing to pick up s 16-year-old girl who had just been assaulted in Lusby.
Koehler wrote in court documents that the girl walked from the White Sands subdivision to the St. Leonard Fastop after the incident. The teen told the trooper that Luis M. De-Alba-Colon, 42, of Lusby, had tried to strangle her twice as a result of a verbal argument.
De-Alba-Colon’s accuser “stated that she had trouble breathing after the assault,” Koehler wrote in charging papers. “I could see several fresh bruises on the front and sides of her neck. There were also several red abrasions across her neck.”
When police spoke with De-Alba-Colon about the assault allegations, he conceded he placed his forearm around the girl’s neck “in an effort to prevent her from leaving the house.”
De-Alba-Colon was charged with first-and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. On Feb. 3, the defendant was released after posting $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 1 in district court.
Calvert man facing forgery charges
On Feb. 1, Maryland State Police charged a 39-year-old Chesapeake Beach man for cashing a bogus cashier’s check a a local liquor store last October. According to court documents filed by Trooper D. Tenney, the incident was reported in December. The bad check totaled $1,259.45.
The defendant, Darcel Lafayette Murchison, is charged with forgery of private documents, issuing a false document and possession of a forged private document.
A preliminary inquiry into the charges is scheduled for March 13, according to court papers. A summons has been issued for Murchison.
MARTY MADDEN