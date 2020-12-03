Charles
Bryans Road man accused of machete threats
Police responding to a reported assault in Bryans Road spoke with a man who told officers his mother’s boyfriend had tried to kill him with a machete early on Wednesday. The man showed officers camera footage of Brian Washington, 25, telling him he would kill him, coming closer toward him while brandishing a machete, according to charging papers.
Officers recovered the machete and took interviews from the family confirming the account, charging papers say. Washington was jailed on first- and second-degree assault charges.
Woman accused of knife threat
A La Plata woman faces first- and second-degree assault charges alleging she brandished a knife in an altercation at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Charging papers accuse Tina Maria Day, 56, of walking out of the argument with a woman outside to her apartment and coming back out with a knife from the kitchen, later returning it.
Drugs, gun allegedly found in car during traffic stop
A traffic stop of a man who police described as very nervous lead police to find cocaine, marijuana and a handgun. Charging papers say Gregory Vinson Jr., 30, began to flee on foot after he was taken out of his vehicle early on Tuesday, and later told officers he had ran because he had a gun in the vehicle, which he kept in the vehicle because he was shot previously.
Vinson told officers he had bought the gun off the street, charging papers say. Officers located the handgun in the car as well as a scale, a marijuana cigarette and a fanny pack containing one bag of suspected cocaine, according to charging papers. Vinson was arrested on the firearms and drugs charges.
St. Mary’s
Mechanicsville woman accused of car theft and fleeing police
A Mechanicsville woman traveling through the drive thru at a Lexington Park fast-food establishment without placing an order was stopped by officers, who wrote in charging papers she sped away from the scene in a vehicle that police believed to be stolen at the time. Charging papers accuse Ashley Barber of first providing a false name to officers on Sunday before fleeing in the vehicle, before the stopping the car and fleeing on foot into the woods.
Barber later told officers she was permitted to use the vehicle as she had stayed the night at the owner’s house, charging papers say. She was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft as well as several misdemeanors related to her conduct with officers.
Mechanicsville man jailed for alleged rifle-pointing
A Mechanicsville man was jailed Tuesday on allegations he pointed a rifle at his ex-wife, who was attempting to pick up their children, according to charging papers.
Charging papers allege Mark R. Hutson, 39, pointed a rifle at the woman at his Thompson Corner Road address on Sunday afternoon, accusing her of taking his phone as the two children, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, were in the driveway. As police arrived, Hutson allegedly attempted to pull away from deputies requiring them to take him to the ground, and officers found prescription drugs which he had no prescription for in his pants pocket.
Lexington Park woman accused of spitting on state trooper
A Lexington Park woman faces destruction of property and assault charges alleging she spit on a trooper after they visited her for allegedly breaking her boyfriend’s driver’s side window.
Nicole Michelle Brown, 20, allegedly spit on a trooper and continued to kick and spit inside of a State Police corporal’s vehicle, and admitted to spitting on her boyfriend during an argument, charging papers say. She was jailed Sunday and later released.
Calvert
Police taser District Heights man after disturbance in town
A District Heights man who was allegedly created a disturbance at a Chesapeake Beach apartment complex by playing music outside a neighbor’s bedroom, and later yelling at the tenants, was tasered by police after resisting arrest, charging papers say.
Officers first responded to the apartment at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 on a report Domonique Shea Strong, 33, of District Heights had been visiting family and was staring into a next door tenant’s window playing music loudly, charging papers allege, and later that day police received a call he was outside again yelling, saying that he was ready to fight. Strong allegedly resisted arrest outside the apartment, and officers put him to the ground and tasered him in order to arrest him.
Man accused of harassment in grocery line, resisting arrest
An Owings man was released on bail Monday following an incident earlier that day where he was accused of harassing a woman at a grocery store and later resisting arrest.
Charging papers say Kevin Christopher Sincavage, 33, approached the woman at a grocery store self-checkout line in Dunkirk, and refused her requests for him to go away, stating that he had “freedom of speech,” and causing a conflict with a manager at the store, and telling the woman’s daughter she “shouldn’t go in the office with [her] mother.”
Charging papers accuse Sincavage of attempting to failing to obey orders from police later as they attempted to remove him from a Jersey Mikes’ sub shop and later refused to put his hands behind his back and resisted entering a police car.
Vehicle stops leads to drug testing charge
A vehicle stop for speeding in Sunderland lead to a Mechanicsville man being charged with altering a drug test after officers located a bottle of urine in his vehicle.
Charging papers allege there was a rubber band attaching a hand warmer to the bottle of urine in Steven Keith Jameson’s vehicle, and officers found no drugs other than prescribed Suboxone strips.
Jameson told officers the urine belonged to his wife, who he said uses crack cocaine. Jameson was charged with altering a drug test.
DAN BELSON