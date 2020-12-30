Charles County
Knifepoint robbery attempt alleged
Three teens were arrested just prior to Christmas on adult attempted armed robbery charges alleging one of them pointed a knife at a man who was in his parents’ driveway in Waldorf off Onset Lane.
Charging papers filed against a 16-year-old from Greenbelt as well two Waldorf brothers, ages 17 and 15, accuse the trio of being involved in the robbery where the alleged victim told officers he had been standing outside his parents’ house that evening and was approached by the three teens, one of which allegedly demanded him to empty his pockets at knifepoint.
The man said he did not have anything, and pointed to a camera on the door, telling the teens he was walking inside to grab his wallet. When he got to the door, he yelled at his parents to call the police and the boys ran off, charging papers say.
The brothers were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit theft and armed robbery and were later released, and the 16-year-old, who police allegedly found the knife on, was charged with armed robbery and attempted theft and remains held without bail, according to court records.
Gun, soda allegedly used in dispute
Ammunition allegedly fell out of a Bryans Road man’s pockets as he attempted to flee the scene of an incident where his girlfriend alleged he had pointed a gun and splashed soda on her.
Charging papers say shortly after midnight on Dec. 26, officers responding to the Red Carpet Inn motel in Indian Head attempted to detain Brian Anthony Cave to investigate the woman’s allegations, but he attempted to run twice after telling police he had a gun, charging papers say. The woman later told police Cave had pointed the handgun at her and splashed soda on her in a dispute.
Cave was arrested and later released after posting $500 in bail.
St. Mary’s County
Men arrested for Monday shooting
Police arrested a California man Monday on allegations he shot multiple rounds at a vehicle off North Essex Drive, striking one of the men inside. A witness told officers she had seen Terry Kent, 30, shoot at the two men in the vehicle from his own vehicle, also noting she had seen him interacting with the men earlier on Monday, threatening to shoot them, charging papers say.
The man who was hit by the gunfire had been shot one time in the upper back, charging papers say, and the two men immediately drove off to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after their vehicle was shot. Kent told officers he was not involved in the shooting, and was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.
Shortly after, Tyriel L. Gantt, 24, was also arrested for the shooting following a traffic stop.
Child abuse alleged at gas station
A 34-year-old father faces a second-degree child abuse charge alleging he violently struck his 7-year-old child outside a Wawa gas station off Three Notch Road last week.
Police found injuries on the child consistent with her older sister’s allegation she had honked the vehicle’s horn while their father, Matthew Brian Thompson, 34, was inside the store, charging papers say. He returned upset and struck the child, the papers allege.
Thompson was jailed over the Christmas holiday and the weekend and was released following a bail review the following Monday.
Bryans Road man jailed on arson threat allegation
A Bryans Road man was jailed in St. Mary’s on Sunday on an Avenue man’s allegation that he said he was going to burn his trailer down.
Charging papers accuse George Samuel Martin, 53, of making the statement after being caught trespassing by a resident off Olen Mattingly Road, being caught on a neighbor’s surveillance system saying the man’s trailer was “gone, I am burning that [expletive] thing down tonight.” Martin was jailed and released after posting bail.
Calvert County
North Beach teen arrested in alleged armed robbery
An 18-year-old from North Beach was arrested Monday for an alleged October robbery where he allegedly produced a handgun during the sale of THC cartridges.
Charging papers say in October, another teen had arranged to buy THC cartridges for e-cigarettes from Kamren Goldring, 18, at a location in North Beach, where he drove to, only to be blocked in by a white Ford Crown Victoria.
Goldring allegedly displayed a firearm, and the teen handed him $70, charging papers say, before Goldring fled.
Police wrote in charging papers they seized a handgun from Goldring in a traffic stop, and Goldring later told police the firearm used in the alleged robbery was a BB gun. Goldring was arrested and charged with armed robbery and first-degree assault, and was later released.
Calvert man charged for profane calls to police
A 48-year-old Calvert man of no fixed address faces misdemeanor harassment charges on allegations he continuously made profane and incoherent calls to police.
Charging papers say David Reidy Brosnahan Jr. was charged after being warned on Christmas Eve to stop calling police, which he had allegedly routinely had done.
Reward offered in trailer theft
Car dealerships are now offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two trailers belonging to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 1792, which were allegedly stolen from All Saints Episcopal Church in Huntingtown last week.
Bayside Chevrolet and Toyota are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the theft of the trailers, which were valued at a total of $8,000. Those with information are asked to contact Detective M. Mudd at 410-535-1600.
DAN BELSON