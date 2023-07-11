Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Gary Jay Fuller, 34, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with two felony counts of first-degree assault and second-degree child abuse and one misdemeanor count of second-degree assault.
At about 6:40 p.m. on July 9, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for reports of a man assaulting his 12-year-old daughter.
Officers observed numerous bandages covering lacerations on the girl’s thighs and legs allegedly caused by being struck with a belt buckle.
According to charging documents, Fuller assaulted the girl after she leaned forward multiple times in a salon chair while her hair was being cut. Witnesses stated that Fuller struck the girl 20 to 30 times with a belt.
Fuller was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he remains held without bond.
He is due in Charles County District Court on Aug. 9 before judge Kenneth A. Talley.
North Carolina man charged with theft
Eric Brendon Liles, 34, of Smithfield, N.C., was arrested on July 7 and charged with one felony count of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
At about 1:29 a.m., Charles County sheriff’s officers were patrolling a gas station in the 11000 block of Berry Road when a red Dodge Charger SXT with Alabama license plates parked in front of the business.
Charging documents state the vehicle had all four doors and the hood open and was playing loud music when officers approached.
Liles alleged that Michael Jordan gave him the vehicle, however a check of the vehicle identification number tagged it as stolen through the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.
Liles was taken into custody where he was ordered held without bond. He is due back in Charles County District Court on Sept. 13 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Waldorf man arrested for assault with firearm
Jermaine Bakari Badgett, 48, of Waldorf was arrested on July 6 and charged with one felony count of first-degree assault and two firearms-related misdemeanors.
At around 6:34 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Guilford Drive in Waldorf for reports of a man displaying a firearm and making verbal threats.
Officers made contact with a man who stated that Badgett allegedly pointed a firearm at him while they were having a verbal argument outside of the man’s residence. According to documents, Badgett was at the house to drop off clothing for his daughter.
During the course of the interview with the alleged victim, police say that Badgett returned to the scene and was detained.
Officers found a Glock-19 gun without ammunition in Badgett’s vehicle and Badgett was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Documents state the firearm was registered to the child’s mother.
Badgett was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was released on July 7 on home detention. He is due back in Charles County District Court on Aug. 8 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Man charged with car theft
William Fisher, 62, was charged with a felony count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on July 7. Maryland Case Search did not list a home address for Fisher.
According to charging documents, Fisher is accused of not returning his friend’s black Ford F-150 after being asked to take his friend’s son to work on June 30.
On July 2, Fisher allegedly returned to the home where the vehicle owner removed the back tag and told Fisher not to drive the vehicle.
At that point, Fisher allegedly jumped back in the truck and drove off and has not spoken with the vehicle owner since.
A summons for Fisher was issued on July 7 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Aug. 21.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man faces gun charges
On July 4, Trooper D. Black of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was on patrol in the area of Route 235 and Route 4 in California when a Ford Escape was observed swerving. The vehicle’s registration lamp was inoperable.
Black conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Tavon Charles Taylor, 28, of Greenbelt, said he did not have his driver’s license with him. Taylor gave the trooper a name which could not be confirmed when it was checked with the motor vehicle database.
According to charging papers filed by Black, Taylor admitted to having a handgun in the car. A K9 scan revealed a loaded Glock. The gun was not registered and Taylor had no concealed carry permit.
The vehicle search also yielded a fraudulent New York state driver’s license.
Taylor was charged with having a loaded handgun on his person and in a vehicle, possession of a false government identification document and giving a false statement to an officer.
Taylor was ordered held without bond by Karen Christy Holt Chesser, district court judge. A district court hearing on the charges Taylor is facing is scheduled for Sept. 12.
Man jailed for assault
On July 4 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the report of a domestic assault at a home on Spring Hall Road in Lexington Park.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Richard Wilhelmi, the defendant, identified as Terrell Devantee Atkins, 25, of Lexington Park, allegedly grabbed a woman by the hair, then grabbed her arms and slammed her into the ground. The woman was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for an injury to her arm.
Atkins reportedly fled the area. Deputies soon located him at an acquaintance’s residence.
According to Wilhelmi’s report, Atkins refused to cooperate with police. He started yelling and screaming. He was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
As a result of district court review presided over by Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser, Atkins is being held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges Atkins is facing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Teen charged with assault of deputy, bike theft
On July 6, St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputies have charged a 19-year-old California man after a fight, which occurred in the area of Wildwood Parkway and Poplar Wood Drive.
According to documents filed by Deputy Bradley Kirscht, an off-duty sheriff’s office corporal was attempting to break up a fight when he was pushed by the defendant, identified as Braeden Young Bauckman.
Another person who was allegedly assaulted by the defendant did have “visible signs of injury,” Kirscht wrote in charging papers. Bauckman is alleged to have taken the other man’s bicycle.
According to Kirscht, a witness who saw Bauckman riding the bicycle identified him for investigators as did the assaulted corporal. A positive identification was made through a state Motor Vehicle Administration photo.
Deputies were unable to apprehend Bauckman, who fled the area and remained at large as of earlier this week.
A summons for Bauckman was issued and remains unserved at press time.
The defendant is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and theft. A court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 1.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Lusby men charged in separate assault cases
On July 4, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office charged a 34-year-old Lusby man with the assault of two people. According court papers filed by Deputy Antonio Tavares, Ricky Ricardo Buck was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
Tavares alleged that Buck used a shovel to assault one man and threw a chair at the other man. The man allegedly assaulted with the chair was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Tavares wrote in court papers that an additional assault charge is pending against Buck. The deputy said the victim in that case is a woman.
Buck is being held without bond. Another bail review for Buck is scheduled for July 17 in district court. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled forAug. 21.
In a separate incident on July 5, a 30-year-old Lusby man allegedly assaulted a woman, also age 30. The incident happened at a home on Striped Bass Court in Lusby.
Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Richard McCourt Jr. wrote in court papers that the defendant, Richard Michael Waldbauer, allegedly struck the victim in the lip and shoulder.
McCourt said the woman refused to let deputies take a picture of her injuries.
Waldbauer was charged with second-degree assault and committing a crime of violence with a minor. Court records show the defendant was released the following day on $5,000 bond.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Alleged burglars indicted
On June 22, a Calvert County grand jury handed down indictments on Calvert men charged in separate burglary cases.
Robert Edward Page, 19, of St. Leonard was served a three-count indictment. The indictment charges Page with two felonies — second-degree burglary and theft $25,000 to under $100,000. A third count charges Page with malicious destruction of property.
The charges stem from an April 17 incident ay the King Smoke Tobacco Shop on St. Leonard Road. Investigators from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported the burglary occurred shortly before 4 a.m.
“Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the front window shattered and various items stolen from the business,” a sheriff’s office report stated.
Page was identified as a possible suspect and a search of his home revealed evidence linking him to the burglary.
He was arrested May 2.
Page is being represented by Prince Frederick Attorney John Leon Erly. The case is being prosecuted by Benjamin G. Learner of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The case could go to trial inNovember.
Also indicted June 22 on burglary charges was Matthew Robert McCormack, 39, of Chesapeake Beach. McCormack was served a five-count indictment for a May 14 burglary. The counts include second-degree burglary, theft and three counts of fourth-degree burglary.
Caitlin Lomazzo of the public defender’s office is representing McCormack. The case is being prosecuted by April Nichole Brown of the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office. The case could go to trial in November.
Unsolved theft probed
On June 29, Deputy Ashley Aley responded to the 400 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime on June 28, a black American Tactical G2G 322 riffle was stolen from inside the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $500.
Anyone who has information on the theft is asked to call the Calvert sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN