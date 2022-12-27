Charles County
Waldorf woman arrested for assaulting an officer
Shakera Latreece Campbell, 28, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault of an officer and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
During the evening of Dec. 26, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the bowling alley on Acton Lane in Waldorf for reports of an assault in progress. When officers arrived, they spoke to a manager that alleged Campbell was drinking from a bottle of wine that she brought in and was harassing patrons.
When Campbell was asked to leave, charging documents state that she became disorderly and began throwing things and knocking items to the ground.
Police say Campbell also struck another employee at the lanes in the face as the employee was trying to separate Campbell from another customer after the two got into an argument.
Campbell attempted to flee the scene through a side exit but was detained by officers. Documents state that when an officer attempted to pick up her coat, which she dropped during the escape attempt, Campbell allegedly kicked an officer in the leg.
Campbell was released on her own recognizance on Dec. 27 and is due in court on Feb. 10.
Richmond man charged with assault in Waldorf
Lanaira Miguel Lee, 44, of Richmond, Va., was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault on Dec. 25.
On the morning of Dec. 25, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Tadcaster Court in Waldorf for report of trespassing. Officers spoke to the son of a woman living there who stated that her mother’s boyfriend, later identified as Lee, had allegedly assaulted his mother and was refusing to leave the premises.
According to a preliminary investigation, Lee and the woman returned from a party in Virginia at about 3 a.m. At some point an argument began and Lee allegedly struck the woman several times in the face and put a cigarette out on her face.
Police say Lee also held a handgun to the woman’s head and continued to verbally abuse the woman until her son arrived at the home.
Charging documents state that officers recovered a 9 mm pistol from the scene.
Lee was taken into custody and ordered held without bond. He is due back in court on Jan. 25.
Man charged for car theft, destruction of property
Cornell Johnson Jr., 19, was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 on Dec. 26.
Charging documents state the alleged incident happened in the 14400 block of Gallant Lane in Waldorf. According to documents, Lee took a 2008 white Honda Accord that belonged to his mother without permission.
Police say Johnson and his mother got into a verbal argument about the vehicle, and when his mother went to call the police, Johnson backed the car out and drove across the yard, damaging a well pump cover in the process. The damage to the cover was recorded at $300.
A summons was issued for Johnson on Dec. 26, and he is due back in court on Feb. 13.
Indian Head man charged with theft
Eric Denzel Kelly, 32, of Indian Head was charged with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000 on Dec. 21.
Denzel is charged with the alleged theft of a 2016 Chrysler 300 on Nov. 11 at a Ford dealership in the 2400 block of Crain Highway.
Charles sheriff’s officers say they were contacted by the Prince George’s County Police Department on Dec. 8 about an individual, later identified as Kelly, using fraudulent pay stubs to acquire financing for seven vehicles, including the Chrysler valued at $20,223.
Charging documents stated their were a total of seven vehicles involved, but the make and models of the other alleged vehicles were not disclosed in the Dec. 21 filing.
On Dec. 14, officers responded to the dealership to pick up the pay stubs that alleged Kelly’s employer was Kaiser Permanente in Rockville and had a gross monthly income of $5,600. Police say that Kaiser Permanente confirmed that Kelly was not and had never been employed by the company.
A summons was issued on Dec. 21 for Kelly, who is due in Charles County District Court on Feb. 6.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Loveville woman charged with assault
Krysten Joi Dickerson-Colon, 31, of Loveville was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor arson threat stemming from Dec. 22.
Dickerson-Colon was involved in an argument over money with another woman in the 24500 block of Pit Way in Loveville. Dickerson-Colon allegedly got a knife, held it to the woman’s neck and said, “I’ll kill you,” according to the charging document.
The woman took the knife away and went to a bathroom, when Dickerson-Colon allegedly entered, threw her down and sprayed her in the face with bleach. The woman threw the bleach bottle at Dickerson-Colon and hit her in the face. Dickerson-Colon then allegedly stabbed the woman in the face with car keys and threw some channel lock pliers at the woman, striking her in the forehead.
The woman fought back, but had penetration marks on her face and a lump on her forehead, according to the document. Dickerson-Colon allegedly said, “I’ll burn the house down.” Dickerson-Colon had a bloody nose and scuffed knees. She was held without bond on Dec. 22.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Kishan D. Patel, 20, of Lexington Park was charged with felony assault stemming from Dec. 11. Police responded to the 46800 block of Whittemoore Court shortly after 2 p.m.
Patel and a man were yelling at each other over Patel smoking marijuana in the residence. The man removed the power cords from Patel’s video game, and they argued afterward.
Patel then allegedly removed two knives from the kitchen and approached the man and said, “I can kill you,” and repeatedly said, “Come on.” Patel said he grabbed the knives in self defense. There was a witness to the alleged incident.
Patel was held without bond on Dec. 11 but was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 12. Judge David W. Densford placed Patel on first-level pretrial supervision, which requires him to meet with and call his pretrial case manager once a week. A hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.
Oxon Hill man held on fugitive warrant
Larrell Wayne Smalls, 21, of Oxon Hill was held on a fugitive warrant out of Prince William County, Va. on Dec. 19.
According to a court document, Smalls was charged with malicious wounding. He waived extradition and was to be delivered to Virginia authorities by Jan. 12, 2023.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Pair indicted in high speed chase
Two men arrested following a high-sped chase from central Calvert County to the Anne Arundel County line were indicted by a grand jury in Prince Frederick on Dec. 19.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Michael Contic of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a Hyundai he had attempted to stop in Huntingtown due to non-functioning tag lights traveled at a high rate of speed on northbound Route 2/4. Contic said the vehicle sped through a construction zone and business district at over 100 mph.
In the area of Route 260 deputies deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling roadblock. During the maneuver, a patrol vehicle driven by Deputy Peter Aurich was intentionally struck by the driver of the Hyundai, according to charging documents. Two of the vehicle’s occupants then bailed out but apprehended a short time later.
Defendant Michael Maurice Tilghman, 23, of Glen Burnie, was allegedly driving the Hyundai, which was reported stolen in Anne Arundel. Tilghman was served with a 16-count indictment. Charges include first- and second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, felony theft, malicious destruction of property and five traffic-related charges, including reckless driver and attempting to elude police.
Tilghman has been held without bond since his arrest. His first appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Jan. 3.
A nine-count indictment was served to the passenger, identified as Trevor Albert Richardson, 20, of Halethorpe. Richardson was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and two traffic charges, including attempt to elude police by fleeing on foot.
Richardson was freed after posting bond. A court summons was issued for Richardson the day the indictment was handed down.
The state’s cases against Tilghman and Richardson are being prosecuted by Christopher J. Monte of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lusby man indicted for rape and assault
A 37-year-old Lusby man who is alleged to have raped and assaulted a 19-year-old St. Leonard woman at his residence in late October received a five-count indictment from a Calvert grand jury.
According to charging documents filed by Detective Wayne Wells of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the defendant, Jeffrey Lynn Myers, was arrested and initially charged after a warrant was served on Nov. 1. Myers was initially held on a no-bond status but according to court records was being held in lieu of $25,000.
Wells reported in court papers that Myers’ accuser said the defendant forced himself on her and, despite her attempts to flee the residence, he became more aggressive and began having sexual intercourse with her. The accuser managed to free herself from Myers and fled the residence. She went to the home of a friend living nearby.
Wells reported the woman went to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an examination and then reported the incident to police.
A judge has ordered Myers not to intimidate or harass the woman. Charges listed in the indictment include second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.
Myers’ first appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Jan. 3. The state’s case against Myers is being handled by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Alleged summer break-ins lead to December indictments
A Calvert County grand jury issued three indictments related to break-ins that allegedly occurred on Aug. 10.
The men indicted — Robert Lee Brown III, 28, of Washington, D.C., Montae Ocie Dempsey, 40, of Washington, D.C., and Ahmad Cesar Amador, 22, of Temple Hills — are each charged with attempted second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and conspiracy to commit burglary.
The alleged incidents happened at at jewelry store/pawn shops in Dunkirk and Prince Frederick.
In charging documents filed by Detective Wayne Well of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the incident in Dunkirk was captured on a store surveillance camera.
The state’s cases against Brown, Dempsey and Amador are being prosecuted by Benjamin Lerner of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MARTY MADDEN