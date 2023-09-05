Nanjemoy man arrested for brandishing shotgun
Terrell James Phillips, 58, of Nanjemoy was charged with felony first-degree assault last week.
According to charging documents, Phillips is accused of pointing a shotgun at a man in the 3300 block of Naomi Place in Nanjemoy at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.
The alleged incident took place after the man got into a verbal altercation with Phillips over an eviction notice placed on the door of the man’s mobile home, according to the documents. Police say Phillips told officers he did have a shotgun but denied having contact with the man that day.
Documents state that officers recovered a shotgun with a shell chambered.
Phillips was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 29 and a follow-up court date has not yet been set.
Newburg man charged with assault with bat
Paul Deshane Swann, 21, of Newburg was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Swann is accused of blocking in a couple in the 10600 block of Crain Highway in Faulkner and attacking them with a baseball bat with a knife attached to the end at around 2:29 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
According to charging document, video surveillance showed Swann point the bat into the driver’s side in an attempt to attack the man driving the vehicle.
During the scuffle, a woman exited the blocked-in car in and attempted to take the bat away from Swann before he struck her in the face with his hand, according to the document. Police say the woman did not have any visible injuries but complained of soreness from the punch.
Swann and the male in the car were not injured in the alleged assault.
Swann was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered held on a $3,000 bond. He is due back in Charles County District Court on Sept. 29 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Dunkirk man arrested on possession warrant
Pablo Enrique Torres-Martinez, 38, of Dunkirk was arrested in Charles County on Aug. 29 on a fugitive warrant out of Fairfax County, Va
According to charging documents, Torres-Martinez was wanted for failure to appear for a count of possession of schedule I/II drugs.
Torres-Martinez was released on Aug. 30 after posting $150 of a $1,500 bond and is due for a fugitive hearing on Sept. 29 before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Upper Marlboro woman charged with theft
Carolnitta Attialya Mundey, 29, of Upper Marlboro was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Sept. 1.
Mundey is charged with making $4,783 in fraudulent withdrawals from a credit union in the 1000 block of St. Nicholas Drive in Waldorf on April 6 and April 11.
According to charging documents, the credit union was advised on April 13 that the withdrawals were fraudulent and Mundey has made no attempts to pay back the funds.
A summons for Mundey was issued on Sept. 1 and she is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 23 before judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Virginia man with taking woman’s car
On Aug. 28 shortly before 8 p.m., Deputy R.J. Wilhelmi of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Helen woman’s home to a receive a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to court documents, the woman told the deputy her former boyfriend, identified as Michael Bryan Allison, 34, of Colonial Beach, Va., had not returned her Toyota Corolla which she had lent him Aug. 25.
The woman stated she texted Allison the following day, saying she wanted the vehicle returned. Allison allegedly texted back, “Come and get it” followed by an emoji displaying a middle finger.
Earlier on Aug. 28, the woman again texted Allison, demanding the vehicle be returned or she would report it stolen. Allison allegedly replied, “I guess you’ll have to report it stolen then because I can’t today.”
Wilhelmi reported that with the aid of the Colonial Beach Police Department the vehicle was found. A warrant for Allison’s arrest has been issued.
Allison is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Warrant served on Hollywood man
On Aug. 27, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served two arrest warrants on George Wesley Howsare, 64, of Hollywood. Howsare is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and providing false information, nine counts of misdemeanor theft and theft scheme between $1,500 to under $25,000. He is being held without bond.
According to court documents, Howsare will have two upcoming district court hearings on the charges he is facing. The hearings are scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3.
Inmate charged in theft incident
A 31-year-old Bryans Road man locked up the St. Mary’s County Detention Center is facing more charges following an Aug. 24 incident at the facility. Aubrey Robinson allegedly grabbed a Taser from a correctional officer and “locked himself in his cell with the Taser,” Cpl. Vincent Pontorno of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wrote in charging documents.
Robinson allegedly refused commands to put the taser down and instead pointed it at three correctional officers, Pontorno wrote, adding, “Defendant Robinson stated he took the Taser because they would not give him popcorn.”
According to court records, Robinson is charged with three counts of second-degree assault and felony theft.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 28.
St. Leonard man sentenced on weapons charge
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office reported on Aug. 28 that Michael Ian Harts, 31, of St. Leonard received a 10-year sentence, which was suspended to three years of active jail time, for illegal possession of a short barreled rifle and possession with intent to distribute drugs. Circuit Court Judge Mark Carmean imposed the sentence.
Harts had entered Alford pleas to the alleged crimes, which occurred Feb. 14. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Harts was arrested Feb. 14 following a traffic stop. According to the state’s attorney’s office, a court-authorized search warrant was executed at his home and the search yielded the illegal gun.
Upon his release from jail, Harts will have five years of supervised probation and will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The case was handled by special prosecutor John Stackhouse of the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. Harts was represented by attorneys Kevin and Mary Joyce.
Lusby man charged with assault
On Aug. 29, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a marina in Solomons for the report of a disturbance.
According to court documents filed by Cpl. David Jacobs, a woman told him she was sleeping on her boyfriend’s boat when “he woke her up, stuck a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.”
Jacobs stated in charging papers that he observed bruises on the accuser.
Deputies located the alleged assaulter, identified in court papers as Ronald Alan McCarty, 41, of Lusby, and spoke with him aboard his boat. McCarty admitted the couple had been drinking and he told her to get off the boat.
According to Jacobs, McCarty denied intentionally bruising his accuser. McCarty had a knife in a sheath in his possession that deputies confiscated.
McCarty was charged with first- and second-degree assault. After initially being held without bond, he was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Huntingtown man charged with writing bogus check
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge against a 33-year-old Huntingtown man who is alleged to have written a $19,809 check to the Calvert County Treasurer’s Office this past April. According to charging papers, the check was marked insufficient funds and the check writer, identified in court papers as Alexander S. Kropkowski, was notified about the bounced check in early May.
The state’s attorney’s office sent Kropkowski a letter ordering him to make arrangements to pay. The letter was signed by Kyle Tores, assistant state’s attorney.
A summons was issued by the court Aug. 31. A district court hearing on the charge of issuance of a bad check between $1,500 to $25,000 is scheduled for Oct. 23.
Virginia fugitive nabbed in Calvert
A 42-year-old Richmond, Va., man wanted in his home state on construction fraud charges was arrested Aug. 31 in Calvert County, according to court documents. Documents from the Chesterfield County, Va., sheriff’s office reported fugitive Wilnarda Lechound Morrison is charged with 10 offenses of construction fraud and practicing without a license. The alleged offenses occurred between October 2020 and June 2021.
Morrison is charged with being a fugitive from justice in Calvert. The local case was investigated by Detective Jeffrey Murphy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 1, Judge Michelle R. Saunders of district court ordered Morrison to be held without bond.
The defendant has voluntarily waived extradition. A district court hearing on the fugitive charge is scheduled for Sept. 29.
St. Mary’s man charged with intent to distribute narcotics
On Aug. 30, Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies doing drug surveillance in a residential area of Prince Frederick made a traffic stop and apprehended a37-year-old California man.
According to charging documents, defendant Charles Alexander Plater was seen traveling in a Nissan Rogue and allegedly conducted a drug deal in the area. When deputies attempted to arrest Plater he resisted and ran into a nearby wooded area. He refused a command to stop and deputies used a Taser on him.
Suspected cocaine, AirPods and cash were confiscated from Plater. A K9 search of the Nissan yielded suspected drugs suboxone, marijuana and over 50 grams of suspected cocaine, along with packaging material and a digital scale, according to court documents.
Plater was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics, resisting arrest and failing to obey a lawful order plus four misdemeanor drug possession charges.
On Sept. 1 Plater posted $50,000 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 29.