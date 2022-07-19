Charles County
Suitland man charged with home invasion
Mario Dajuan Hunter, 27, of Suitland was charged on July 11 with six felonies for four counts of first-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary and one of home invasion.
Hunter was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and one count of having a handgun in an alleged burglary and assault that took place on July 10.
According to charging documents, Hunter allegedly forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend on the 2000 block of Gibbons Court in Waldorf. Hunter is accused of punching her in the face and dragging her outside of the residence to continue the assault.
When the woman ran back into the home, Hunter allegedly gave chase and displayed a handgun to three residents in the home before finding and strangling the woman, according to charging documents.
Officers arrived on the scene later but Hunter was sent on his way as neither the woman nor the other residents in the home reported a crime had happened.
Charging documents state Hunter returned 10 minutes later and kicked in the door of the home to retrieve the handgun he left from the previous alleged assault before leaving the scene. An arrest warrant for hunter was served on July 12 and he was ordered held without bond.
Waldorf man indicted for arson
Randall Wayne Crowder Jr., 42, of Waldorf was indicted on July 8 on two felonies for first-degree arson and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and four misdemeanors for second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.
Crowder was arrested on June 22 on charges that he allegedly attempted to start a blaze at his sister’s home in the 9200 block of Kris Drive.
Charging documents state that Crowder used fireworks to set a fire in the basement then left the residence and stole a neighbor’s car to flee the scene. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found a small lighter and a butane fuel container in the stolen vehicle when they took him into custody.
Crowder is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Aug. 5 for an initial appearance.
Waldorf man indicted for robbery
Clifton Dewayne Trent Jr., 31, of Waldorf was indicted on July 8 for felony robbery and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and theft less than $100.
Trent was arrested on June 15 after an investigation into an alleged robbery at a convenience store on the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road on June 6. According to documents, Trent allegedly assaulted the clerk and stole several cigars from the store and fled on foot.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant on June 13 for Trent and took him into custody two days later. Trent is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Aug. 5 for an initial appearance.
Capital Heights women arrested for first-degree assault
Stacy-Ann Olivia McLean, 27, of Capitol Heights was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on July 10.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 2200 block of Hope Circle in Waldorf to support a call for emergency medical services. When officers arrived, they found a man with a cut on his right arm in a makeshift tourniquet.
According to charging documents, the man stated he fell on a knife in the kitchen, but during an interview with McLean, she allegedly stated she stabbed him after an argument with the man.
Charging documents state that McLean stated she grabbed a knife during the argument but stated she did not remember what led to the man being cut, according to charging documents.
McLean was released on her own recognizance on July 12 and expected back in court on Aug. 12.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Woman allegedly ran over woman
Nakia Estep, no age provided, of Bushwood was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly maced a woman and later ran over her with a vehicle, backed up and ran over her again on July 1, 2021.
In a complaint filed by the alleged victim, she said Estep pulled up to her home in the 40400 block of Kavanagh Road with her mother, sisters and an uncle in four vehicles. Estep and family were allegedly wielding assault weapons, the victim said, noting that she recorded the incident on video.
“I was medevaced with a dislocated hip,” the alleged victim said, adding that she had burns on her legs from being dragged by Estep’s vehicle. “She hit me and maced me while I was fighting her sister,” the alleged victim said, noting that Estep and family followed her from an event earlier in the evening.
Man charged with rape of girl
Robin Maudie Barahona Gonzalez, 34, of Lexington Park was charged with felony second-degree rape, two counts of felony third-degree sex offense, felony sex abuse of minor and felony sex abuse of minor in the house/family and misdemeanor assault.
A woman came to the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office headquarters in Leonardtown on July 2 and said her daughter was touched “in parts she does not like” by her stepfather. The girl complained of vaginal pain and burning, the charging document states. Gonzalez allegedly violated the girl an estimated 100 times in the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park.
A warrant was requested for Gonzalez based on him living in the country illegally with apparent ties to Guatemala, the charging document states, which called him a flight risk.
The woman had applied for a protection order against Gonzalez. He was held without bond on July 12 and 13.
Mistaken identity in school bus theft
Ricardo Blake McGee, 42, of Hagerstown and Aliona Jane Fulcher, 25, of unknown residence, were each charged with felony theft of $100,000-plus for theft of a St. Mary’s County public school bus on March 7.
According to a charging document, McGee lied to Baltimore City Police and provided Jeremy Bryant Taylor’s name when the bus was located. In addition, Fulcher also allegedly used her sister Marina Grace Fulcher’s name. Text messages from Aliona Fulcher to her father said she stole a bus with a man named Ricardo, the document states.
Charges against Taylor and Marina Grace Fulcher have apparently been dropped as they do not currently show in the Maryland courts website.
Man charged with theft from Dollar General
Leonard John Louchart, 41, of Colver, Pa., was charged with felony robbery, two counts of misdemeanor assault and theft of less than $1,000 after police responded to the Dollar General store at 21411 Great Mills Road on July 4.
According to a charging document, Louchart allegedly ate a bag of chips without paying earlier that day and then later pushed a woman employee, grabbed $149 and fled the store, knocking over a boy in the process.
He was allegedly in possession of a kitchen knife but did not wield it. Police located him later at the La Grande Campground at 23285 Point Lookout Road.
He was held without bond on July 10 and 11.
Waldorf man charged with drug distribution
Tavon Dakarai Francis, 27, of Waldorf was charged with felony drug possession with a firearm, three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute and felony use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
At 2:09 a.m. on July 14, police pulled over a blue Hyundai Elantra for inoperable plate lights. The vehicle had expired California tags. Francis, the driver, had a Maryland driver’s license.
The smell of burnt marijuana resulted in a search of the vehicle, the charging document states. Francis said he had a concealed-carry permit from Washington, D.C. A loaded Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun was allegedly found under the driver’s seat, along with another loaded magazine close by, a digital scale with alleged marijuana residue, 60 blue suspected amphetamine pills and suspected psilocybin mushrooms and some cannabinol edibles.
Francis, who had a warrant from Prince George’s County for failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, was held without bond on July 14 but released on his own recognizance on July 15.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Jury finds Prince Frederick man guilty of sex abuse of minor
A Calvert County jury found a 27-year-old Prince Frederick man guilty on all charges July 14 in a three-day trial. Joshua Ryan Gantt was indicted last October on charges of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in connection with a four-year series of molestations of a boy, who, at age 13, reported the incidents to police last August.
According to a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Gantt was a close friend of the victim’s family and they often traveled together.”
The boy told investigators the incidents occurred both inside and outside Calvert.
Gantt has been incarcerated since his arrest last September. He will be sentenced in November.
The case was prosecuted by Rebecca N. Cordero, assistant state’s attorney. Gantt was represented by the office of the public defender.
Virginia man facing weapons charges
On July 14, Trooper D. Tenney of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a Honda Civic that was traveling northbound on Route 2/4. Tenney stopped the vehicle because the driver, identified as Isaac Demario Porter, 37, of Alexandria, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were two male passengers in the Honda at the time. Tenney reported in charging papers that he had smelled burning marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded a 9 mm firearm, seven rounds of ammunition, a quantity of suspected heroin and a black ski mask. Four cell phones were confiscated by police.
Having waived his Miranda rights, Porter told police the gun found in the car belonged to him.
Porter was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a loaded handgun in his vehicle and was cited for 12 traffic violations. He posted $1,000 bond the following day and was released. A hearing on the other charges he is facing is scheduled for Aug. 30 in district court.
One of Porter’s passengers — identified in court documents as Troy Dewayne Giles, 23, of Lorton, Va., — was charged with drug possession and also has an Aug. 30 district court hearing.
Dunkirk man charged with fentanyl possession, distribution
On July 13, Calvert sheriff’s office drug enforcement deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at a Dunkirk residence. Deputy Andrew Ridgely stated in court documents that pills, cash, a cell phone and motor vehicle were seized in the raid. The defendant, identified in charging papers as Harold Bernard Gross, 46, of Dunkirk, was found to be in possession of over 60 grams of suspected fentanyl.
When initially interviewed by deputies, Gross had claimed he had bought the pills for his own use. Ridgely stated that “Gross changed his original statement,” that rather than being a user, he “sells them for profit.”
Gross was charged July 14 with possession of a large amount of drugs, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin, and two misdemeanor possession charges.
After two district court reviews, Gross remains in jail on a no bond status. A preliminary hearing on the charged is scheduled for Aug. 12 in district court.
Huntingtown man charged with being fugitive from New Mexico
On July 15, Anthony Steven Hurley, 38, of Huntingtown was arrested by Deputy James Bell and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to court records, Hurley is wanted in Bernalillo County, N.M., on charges of child abuse, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and drug possession.
On Monday, Hurley was ordered to be held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center. A hearing on the fugitive charge is scheduled for Aug. 17 in district court.
According to court records, Hurley has voluntarily waived extradition.
MARTY MADDEN