Charles County
Waldorf man, 46, arrested for assault with a knife
Gonzalo Gutierrez Ramirez, 46, of Waldorf was arrested on May 7 and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 3000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reports of an assault using a knife. When deputies arrived, they met with a man suffering from a small cut on his hand who alleged Ramirez attacked him with a knife after a dispute over a cell phone.
According to charging documents, the man suffered a superficial cut on his hand while grabbing the blade when Ramirez tried to stab him in the chest. The man refused treatment for his hand, while Ramirez was taken into custody and is currently being held without bond.
Frederick man arrested for assault, theft at store
William Hammond Jr., 55, of Frederick was arrested on May 4 and charged with felony first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and misdemeanor theft $100 to under $1,500.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to an establishment on Drury Drive in La Plata for reports of a theft in progress. According to charging documents, deputies made contact with a store security guard who had observed Hammond at a self-checkout register setting aside several food items in shopping bags and into a cart without paying for them.
Deputies and the security guard detained the individual, and were later joined by a La Plata Police Department officer who discovered that Hammond allegedly had an open warrant through Frederick City Police Department.
Hammond attempted to flee, throwing a shopping cart behind that injured an officer, and fled to a silver Cadillac and left the shopping center.
Charging documents state that officers gave chase in a pursuit that briefly included sheriff’s from the King George County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia before Hammond crossed back into Charles County and crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Crain Highway and Edge Hill road.
Hammond was ordered held without bond.
Nanjemoy man charged with unlawful taking of vehicle
Terry Steven Craig, 54, of Nanjemoy was arrested on May 4 and charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near Faith Baptist Church Road in White Plains when a dark colored Infinity passed by while going south on Crain Highway. According to documents, deputies initiated a traffic stop because the passenger-side headlight was inoperable.
Craig allegedly gave the name of his brother before deputies were advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Baltimore County. Craig then allegedly gave his real name and deputies discovered an outstanding warrant out of Wicomico County.
After being held without bond on May 4, he was released on his own recognizance on May 5.
Pomfret man arrest for assault
Kevin Christopher Thompson, 44, of Pomfret, was arrested for felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on May 6.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a hotel in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for reports of a domestic assault. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who reported that Thompson, who was her ex-boyfriend, allegedly attacked her while she was in a friend’s apartment.
Documents state that Thompson strangled her and dragged her though the apartment by her neck, which resulted in the woman’s ankle being fractured. Deputies observed marks around the woman’s neck consistent with being choked, and X-rays at a local hospital confirmed the fractured ankle.
Charging documents also stated that the woman freed herself by stabbing Thompson behind the right shoulder with a 10 inch kitchen knife.
Thompson fled the scene and was later detained at a restaurant at the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. He was taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to be treated for two lacerations in his right underarm area.
Charging documents state Thompson alleged that the injuries had not come from the woman and denied being at the hotel. He was originally held without bond and was then released on his own recognizance later that day.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
California man, 28, charged with rape
Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 28, of California was charged with first- and second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, first- and second-degree assault and home invasion after police responded to the 46600 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park on May 1.
A woman said Shubrooks pulled her pants down, sexually assaulted her and placed her hands around her neck while she was in bed, according to a charging document. The woman was able to wake her brother, who was sleeping nearby, and Shubrooks fled.
Shubrooks, the ex-boyfriend of another resident of the residence, according to the document, was ordered held without bond on May 5 and 6.
Great Mills man charged with drug distribution
William Scott Jordan, 50, of Great Mills was charged with three felonies for drug possession with intent to distribute, one felony for drug possession-large amount and three drug-related misdemeanors after police conducted a traffic stop on May 4 in the 22400 block of Chancellors Run Road.
A canine alerted on the possible presence of a dangerous drug in a vehicle, according to a press release. Police allegedly found cocaine, marijuana and cash. Over 3 kilograms of cocaine were later found in Jordan’s hotel room, according to the release. Jordan was ordered without bond on May 4.
Lexington Park man, 28, charged with assault
Tavaughn Weeks, 28, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after police responded to the 45900 block of Sunrise Drive in Lexington Park at 4 p.m. on May 7.
A woman had lacerations to her mouth, cheek and chin, according to a charging document. Weeks allegedly punched her and wielded a knife.
The woman was able to flee the residence when Weeks’ back was to her, according to the document. She was in a vehicle when police arrived.
Weeks was ordered held without bond on May 7 and 9.
Mechanicsville man charged with assault of woman
Logan Garrett Blado, 22, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly tried to hit his girlfriend with his gold Chrysler Pacifica on Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville on May 7.
A witness said the woman said, “He tried to kill me. I’m pregnant.” The same witness said Blado said, “I’m going to kill this b----.” Another witness said the woman jumped over a ditch to avoid getting hit by Blado’s vehicle. The woman was uncooperative, according to charging documents.
Blado was ordered held without bond on May 7 and 9.
Great Mills man charged with theft
Guy Vivian Butler, 56, of Great Mills was charged with felony theft scheme of between $1,500 and $25,000 and seven theft-related misdemeanors after he allegedly stole items from the Target in California six times between Nov. 9, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2021.
The items totaled $3,750, according to a charging document. A summons was issued on April 28.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Lusby man gets three-month sentence for assault
A 21-year-old Lusby man, who was indicted last December on four counts related to an assault on a female in October, was sentenced May 6 in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Tadeke Issac Brown, enter two Alford pleas in March for second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
The incident allegedly occurred Oct. 31, 2021, at a residence in Solomons. A female alleged Brown choked her and punched her in the mouth, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Herschel Wilder stated in charging papers. Wilder reported a baby was in the residence when the incident occurred.
Deputies responding to the incident saw evidence the female was assaulted, Wilder reported. Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Brown to 15 years in jail, suspending all but three months. Brown also received five years of unsupervised probation.
He was represented in court by the public defender’s office. The case was prosecuted by Michael Anthony Gerst, assistant state’s attorney.
St. Mary’s man arrested for drugs, dangerous weapon
A 24-year-old Callaway man was charged May 4 with one count each of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, concealing a dangerous weapon and three misdemeanor drug possession charges after being arrested in the Lusby area.
Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Christopher Murphy stated in court papers he observed Mason Louis Visele’s Ford turning into the parking lot of a closed business and two schools. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Southern Connector Boulevard at the entrance to Patuxent High School and detected burning marijuana.
A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a large quantity of suspected marijuana — approximately 224.5 grams, a quantity of heroin, a digital scale and a machete. Visele was also issued three traffic citations.
After posting $7,500 bond Visele was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 1 in district court.
St. Leonard man jailed on assault, arson threat charges
On May 6 Deputy Ashey Aley responded to the scene of a reported assault in St. Leonard. Aley reported in court papers that a 41-year-old woman had been allegedly head-butted and choked by the accused, Matthew Joseph Shutz, 43, of St. Leonard. The two had been arguing over money, which led to the physical altercation.
The victim told Aley that Shutz said, “I was going to get it this time.” The woman was bleeding and had a possible broken nose.
Shutz was arrested and while en route to the detention center, according to Aley, “threatened to kill” the victim and “threatened to blow up her house numerous times.”
Following two district court reviews, Shutz continues to be held without bond. Upon his release, the court has ordered Shutz not to contact, harass, abuse or threaten the victim. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 6.
Sex offense alleged at restaurant in Prince Frederick
A court summons has been issued for Devin Michael Smith, 25, of Broomes Island on charges he assaulted a 24-year-old female employee at a Prince Frederick restaurant on May 3.
According to court papers filed by Deputy Tyler Bowen, the victim stated a man allegedly put money down her front shirt without her consent. Smith was identified through video and motor vehicle administration images, according to court documents. He faces fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault charges.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 27.
MARTY MADDEN