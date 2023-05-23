Loveville crash under investigation

Loveville crash under investigation

On May 19 at 9:19 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving life-threatening injuries in the area of Route 5 and Frederick Lane in Loveville. Preliminary investigation determined a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by Robert Edward Lee Jr., 44, of Brandywine was traveling northbound on Route 5 and for unknown reasons crossed the centerline of the road, striking a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Marcerra Nichole Jordan, 36 of Leonardtown. Jordan was transported to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. Lee was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma with incapacitating injuries. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108, or email rachael.roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

 MECHANICSVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

Charles County

White Plains man charged with child abuse


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters