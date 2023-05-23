Charles County
White Plains man charged with child abuse
James Andrew Jones III, 45, of White Plains was charged on May 18 for felony second-degree child abuse and three counts of second-degree assault.
Child Protective Services was notified on May 17 of alleged abuse inflicted by Jones toward a teenage daughter.
According to charging documents, Jones allegedly began hitting and punching children in his home in the 4400 block of Castleford Court in White Plaines after complaining an item was left out on May 16.
Documents state a teenage girl received a busted lip from the attack. A second report stated that Jones allegedly lined up his three children and punched all three until they admitted who left a cup upstairs.
Injuries for the other two children, one who was over 18, were not reported in the intake reports.
Jones is also accused of beating the teenager’s head into the side of a car repeatedly. On May 18, Charles County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the girl’s school and observed an injury to her bottom lip and swelling to the right side of her face, an abrasion under bottom lip and other injuries.
An arrest warrant for Jones was executed on May 18 and he was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he remains held without bond. He is next due in Charles County District Court on June 16 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Indian Head man charged with assault
Michael Patrick O’Connell, 36, of Indian Head was charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault.
At around 5:34 p.m. on May 20, Charles County sheriff’s officer Richard Welch was dispatched to the are of Kenwood Drive in Waldorf. Welch spoke with two men who alleged that O’Connell pointed what was later determined to be a paintball gun at them.
Charging documents state that O’Connell was called to the scene after receiving a call from his sons that two men were following them.
Documents further stated the two men said they were following the kids to watch them until police came after they witnessed O’Connell’s sons allegedly get into a verbal altercation with a third juvenile.
A summons for O’Connell was issued on May 20 and he is due in Charles County District Court on July 10 before judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Washington woman arrested for assaulting officers
Kelsey Latia Washington, 27, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on May 16 and charged with three felony counts of assaulting an officer and two misdemeanor accounts of resisting arrest and possession of controlled and dangerous substance that’s not cannabis.
At about 8:10 p.m. on May 16, Charles sheriff’s officer Richard Welch was called to the 30 block of Mattawoman Court in Indian Head after reports of sexual assault on a child.
They spoke to a witness identified as the father of Washington’s child who was attempting to recover custody of his child and alleged that Washington was associating with “violent people” and abusing drugs.
As officers were preparing to leave the scene, Washington arrived and started yelling from across the parking lot. Officers made contact with Washington, who sat back in her vehicle until the man and child exited the home.
Charging documents allege that Washington attempted to push past an officer to get to him when they attempted to place her under arrest, at which time she allegedly attempted to pull away and kick at officers. While trying to place Washington in the back of a police cruiser, she allegedly continued to bite and kick at officers, cutting a second officer on his arm.
Sheriff’s officers eventually retrieved a van from the detention center, but as they were trying to load Washington in she began kicking and biting at officers again, and spat in an officer’s face once they took her to the detention center, according to charging papers.
A search of Washington’s vehicle also found a baggie of suspected crack cocaine.
Washington was released on her own recognizance on May 17 and is due for trial on July 18 in Charles County District Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Three Virginia men arrested after traffic stop
Teddy Clyde Clinkscale, 22, of Montross, Va., was arrested on May 15 and charged with two felonies for possession of firearms and firearm possession with a felony conviction and five firearm-related misdemeanors.
Clinkscale was the passenger in a vehicle stopped in the 3900 block of St. Charles Parkway for an expired registration and damage to the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly recovered a Springfield XD.45 handgun, suspected crack cocaine and suspected heroin.
Michael Francis Hall, 38, of Colonial Beach, Va., was also charged with three misdemeanor drug charges, while Kialijah Velsean King, 19 of Fredericksburg, Va., was also charged with three misdemeanor handgun charges and two drug offenses.
Hall and King were released on their own recognizance on May 16 and are scheduled for trial on July 18 in Charles County Circuit Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Clinkscale was released on $2,000 bond on May 17 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 14 in Charles County District Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man charged with road rage
A 32-year-old California man was charged May 16 on two counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and firearm use in a violent crime. The charges filed against Eric Michael Davis stem from two alleged road rage incidents involving two separate drivers, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to a sheriff’s office, Deputy Max Schell was dispatched to Route 235 and Patuxent Beach Road in California for the report of a man in a green truck pointing a gun at a man who said he was driving home from work.
Earlier in the day, the county’s communications center received a complaint of a man driving a green truck erratically on Patuxent Beach Road.
“The vehicle began speeding around the two victims in their car, and eventually traveled to the passenger side and hit the brakes, provoking an altercation,” the sheriff’s office report said.
Police said the passenger reported seeing the truck’s driver “pointing a black handgun straight in the air.”
An investigation by Deputy Joseph Senatore determined both incidents were related. With information provided by his accusers, police responded to Davis’ residence and located the truck.
After initially being held without bond, district court Judge James Tanavagve released Davis on his own recognizance the following day.
A district court hearing on the charges will be held June 13.
Felony sex abuse conviction
On May 18, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted a 27-year-old Mechanicsville man of sex abuse of a minor and five counts of third-degree sex offense. The charges against defendant Randy Thomas Dindlebeck stem from multiple incidents involving the same child between July and September 2021, according to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Dindlebeck was indicted on the charges March 7, 2022.
Investigation of the case was handled by Detective Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation.
Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor prosecuted the case. During the trial Dindlebeck was represented by private attorneys John Erly and Bruce Johnson.
“No child should ever undergo this horror and I sincerely hope the verdict provides closure and relief to the victim and family,” St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) said in a press release.
Both a pre-sentence investigation and a pre-sentence psychiatric evaluation were ordered by presiding Judge Joseph Stanalonis.
A sentencing date has not been set as of press time. Dindlebeck has been held without bond since his indictment. He remains behind bars pending his sentencing.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Montgomery County man indicted on assault charges
On May 15, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against a 22-year-old Silver Spring man in connection with a March 31 incident in Lusby.
According to charging papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Antonio Tavares, defendant Erick Antonio Gonzalez admitted to stabbing a man who greeted him with a “good morning.”
Tavares wrote, “When questioned why he stabbed” his accuser, “Erick stated it was because he was having a bad day.”
Investigators said the man was stabbed in the lower back. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, who then transported the man to a landing site, where he was flown to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
Gonzalez was indicted for first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He remains incarcerated on a no bond status.
The state’s case against Gonzalez will be prosecuted by Anthony Navalaney of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office. Gonzalez is being represented by private attorney Alexandra Rickart.
Indictment on burglary charges
On May 15, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a five-count indictment against a 44-year-old Prince Frederick man in connection with a burglary that occurred March 28 in Dunkirk.
Detective Wyatt McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated in charging papers that Charles Allen Fry Sr. is believed to have been involved in the incident during which three chainsaws were stolen from a local hardware store.
Deputies responded to the store on March 28 after a store employee called 911. Damage to the store as a result of the break-in is estimated at $1,123.
McDowell reported a picture of Fry “smiling and holding a chainsaw that appeared to be brand new in the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle” was found on the cellphone of another suspected perpetrator. A warrant for Fry’s arrest was served April 17.
The indictment charges Fry with two felonies — second-degree burglary and theft between $1,500 to under $25,000. The other counts charge the defendant with malicious destruction of property over $1,000, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit theft.
Fry is being held without bond. The case is being prosecuted by Benjamin G. Lerner of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lusby man indicted on drug distribution charges
On May 15, an eight-count indictment was handed down against a 41-year-old Lusby man on drug distribution charges.
According to the indictment, Kenneth Allen Charest is charged with two counts of the distribution of narcotics, distribution with the intent to distribute a fentanyl/heroin mix, three counts of reckless endangerment, altering physical evidence in a crime, and obstructing and hindering.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, patrol unit officers went to Seahorse Beach in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision of Lusby on March 28 to check on a report of a woman on the beach, “laying face down in the sand.”
Tavares said deputies administered Narcan — a medication that helps reverse opioid overdoses — twice to the woman, subsequently reviving her.
The suspect in the case was identified as Kenneth Allen Charest, who was found to be in possession of 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl. Tavares reported a quantity of suspected alprazolam was also found on the scene.
According to Tavares, Charest attempted to destroy evidence at the scene.
A bail review was held in district court the following day. Judge Robyn Riddle ordered Charest be held without bond.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Allison C. Walton of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office. George D. Lynch III of the public defenders office is representing Charest during the proceedings.
Unsolved property destruction probed
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reports on May 8 Cpl. Curtis Callison was conducting a routine patrol check of Sea Horse Beach in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in Lusby and observed property destruction to the bath house. Investigation revealed someone spray painted the bath house and picnic tables with multiple gang related slurs and phrases.
Further investigation revealed the rocks, picnic tables and a reflective sign at Driftwood Beach had also been spray painted with the same gang related slurs and phrases. The estimated value of damaged property is $2,000.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN