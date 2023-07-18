Small shed fire contained

About 8:58 a.m. on July 14, Hughesville volunteer firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Prince Frederick Road for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire inside a shed and quickly extinguished the blaze. Firefighters were on scene for about 30 minutes before clearing the area.

 HUGHESVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT photo

Charles County

