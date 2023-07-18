Charles County
Waldorf man charged with assault
Mark Levi Washington, 30, of Waldorf was charged with one felony count of first-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault on July 16 in connection with an alleged incident on June 18 at a hotel in the 11700 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, Washington allegedly struck a man and two women after an argument that ensued after Washington thought the man made a comment toward his wife.
Police say the male accuser was knocked unconscious from a punch while the two women were shoved to the ground during the alleged altercation.
A summons for Washington was issued on July 16 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Aug. 28 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Waldorf man arrested for knife attack
Glenn Christopher Taylor, 38, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
At around 9:39 p.m. on July 13, Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to a restaurant in the area of Shining Willow Way in La Plata for a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they spoke with a man that accused Taylor of stabbing him after an altercation in front of the restaurant.
During the altercation, Taylor allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man between three and four times with the blade.
Charging documents state the officers found the alleged victim with blood running down his face from a small laceration on the top of his head.
Taylor was ordered held without bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on July 17 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Indian Head man charged with vehicle theft
Damian Alfonzo Broome, 48, of Indian Head was charged on July 13 with two felonies for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
At about 7 a.m. on July 12, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Dr. Mitchell Lane in Indian Head for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers found a Husqvarna Vitpilen motorcycle with a value of $5,000 that appeared to have an ignition that allegedly had been tampered with.
Through their investigation, officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Washington, D.C., since July 3 but had not yet been entered into the National Crime Information Center.
Officers later spoke to Broome’s son, who had arrived to refuel the vehicle. He allegedly stated the motorcycle was his father’s.
A summons for Damian Broome was issued on July 13 and he is due back in Charles County District Court on Aug. 28 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Waldorf man arrested for warrant
Donte Andrea Dorsey Sr., 32, of Waldorf was arrested on July 12 on a fugitive warrant out of Washington, D.C.
According to charging documents, Dorsey was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation and contempt of court.
According to Maryland Case Search, Dorsey waived extradition on July 13 and is due for a fugitive hearing on Aug. 16 in Charles County Circuit Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man arrested for burglary
Antwan Tyler, 26, of Lexington Park was arrested on July 10 and was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s office deputy Joseph Senatore was called to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Senatore spoke with a woman that alleged that Tyler, who was identified as her boyfriend, entered her residence without permission and assaulted the woman after an argument about an alleged infidelity.
Tyler is accused of choking the woman and charging documents state that Senatore observed red abrasions on her neck.
Tyler was ordered held without bond and is due back in St. Mary’s District Court on Aug. 8.
Lusby man arrested for assault
Dakarai Milburn, 23, of Lusby was arrested on July 10 and charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
At around 5:39 p.m. on July 10, St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputy Michael Rycyzyn responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a disturbance.
When he arrived, he spoke to a woman that accused Milburn of pushing her and slamming her leg in a car door after a previous argument.
Charging documents state that Milburn was involved in a verbal altercation with the woman before pushing her and chased the woman into a vehicle, closing the car door on her leg.
After officers ordered Milburn to leave the area, he allegedly reengaged in a verbal altercation that once again turned physical and he was taken into custody.
Milburn was released on his own recognizance on July 11 and is due back in St. Mary’s County District Court on Aug. 1.
Mechanicsville man arrested for assault, child neglect
Timothy Brian Payne, 46, of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault and five counts of misdemeanor child neglect.
On July 10, a woman reported to St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputies that her husband hand threatened to kill her.
Payne was also accused of pointing a firearm at the woman and threatening to kill her in at least three instances in April and May, according to charging documents. During two of those incidents, documents state that the pair’s children observed Payne threaten the woman with a firearm.
On July 11, officers recovered 16 firearms from the home, including three Glock handguns.
Payne was ordered held without bond on July 12 and he is due back in St. Mary’s County District Court on Aug. 8.
California man arrested for drug possession
Laray A. Maddox, 41, of California was arrested on July 14 and charged with two felonies for possession of a large amount of controlled dangerous substances and possession with intent to distribute narcotics and two misdemeanor drug charges.
According to charging documents, St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputies were in the area of Patuxent Boulevard and Myrtle Point Road in California where they observed Maddox enter Mill Cove Road and meet with a man in a parked vehicle to perform an alleged drug transaction.
During their investigation, deputies allegedly observed Maddox got off a scooter in a wooded area where deputies located about 4.4 pounds of suspected cocaine.
A search warrant performed at Maddox’s residence in the 23800 block of Myrtle Glenn Way allegedly recovered materials consistent with producing and distributing cocaine as well as about $17,000.
Maddox has been ordered held without bond and is due in St. Mary’s District Court on Aug. 8.
Calvert County
Lusby man charged with sex offense
Austin Alexander Bronson, 28, of Lusby was charged with one felony count of a third-degree sex offense and two misdemeanors for a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault on July 15.
Bronson is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl during a party at home in the 700 block of Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby during the evening of June 20.
Charging documents state that the girl reported the incident to her cousin, who confronted Bronson about the alleged incident.
According to a transcript of text messages between the cousin and Bronson, Bronson allegedly admitted to touching the 15-year-old. Bronson allegedly stated in text messages that alcohol was a factor in the alleged incident.
A summons for Bronson on was issued on July 15 and he is due in Calvert County District Court on Aug. 28.
Prince Frederick woman arrested for assaulting an officer
Amy Lynn Hetzler, 18, of Prince Frederick was arrested and charged with felony assault of an officer and seven misdemeanors for resisting/interfering with an arrest, obstructing and hindering, intoxicated public disturbance, failure to obey lawful orders, disorderly conduct, crime of violence with a minor present and second-degree assault.
At around 4:41 p.m. on July 11, Calvert County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of Calvert Towne Drive in Prince Frederick for a report of a domestic assault.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who advised that her daughter, later identified as Hetzler, had assaulted her by slamming her head into a wall and striking her several times while her younger sister was present.
Officers later tracked Hetzler to a restaurant in the 40 block of Harrow Lane where she was sleeping in the back of a car.
Police say Hetzler was under the influence of alcohol when they spoke with her. She allegedly became combative with officers who then physically removed her from the vehicle.
Later, Hetzler allegedly kicked an officer in the face and bit the officer on the arm as they attempted to place her in the back of a patrol car.
Hetzler was eventually restrained and taken to jail before being released on her own recognizance on July 12.
Hetzler is due back in Calvert County District Court on Aug. 21.
Prince Frederick woman charged in theft scheme
Tanja Michelle Watts, 53, of Prince Frederick was charged on July 16 with one felony count with theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Watts was accused of making $6,317.12 in fraudulent credit card purchases using her father’s credit cards between July 2022 and Sept. 26, 2022.
According to charging documents, Watts is accused of attempting to use the cards at a hotel in the 70 block of Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick. Multiple attempts to reach Watts for full payment by the hotel were unsuccessful.
A summons for Watts was issued on July 16 and she is due to appear in Calvert County District Court on Aug. 28.
Lusby man charged with assault
Stephen Michael Kinnison Jr., 48, of Lusby, was arrested on July 9 and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Kinnison was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a residence in the 800 block of Whispering Pine Circle. The alleged incident was reported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by the woman’s mother.
Deputies went to the 300 block of Coyote Trail where the alleged victim was staying with her mother. They were informed that Kinnison allegedly dragged her down a hallway and choked her during an argument.
Officers observed several blemishes on the woman’s neck and a small cut on one of her fingers as well as other injuries, according to charging documents.
Kinnison was taken into custody and released on a $10,000 bond on July 10. He is due back in Calvert County District Court on Aug. 9.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.