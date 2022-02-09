Charles County
Waldorf man, 41, arrested for assault, weapon possession
On Feb. 4, Kenneth Morgan, 41, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with two counts of felony-first degree assault and one felony count of possessing a weapon while detained.
Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to a gas station in the 11900 block of business park drive in Waldorf for the reports of an assault. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a couple who alleged Morgan attacked them.
A female victim alleged that Morgan shouted at her then spat in her face and hair. According to charging documents, the victims entered the gas station to get away when Morgan allegedly grabbed a piece of wood and a struggle over the door followed.
Morgan allegedly produced a knife and swiped at them both, and once the door broke he allegedly struck the male victim in the left bicep and the left hand.
While being processed at the Charles County Detention Center, deputies allegedly found brass knuckles on Morgan’s person.
Morgan was also charged with three misdemeanors for malicious destruction of property and two counts of second-degree assault.
Waldorf man arrested for assaulting an officer
On Feb. 6, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3100 block of Esser Place in Waldorf for a welfare check.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with an individual identifies as Perry Mack Tart Jr., 28, of Waldorf, laying down in a tan Chevy Malibu. Tart allegedly told officers a friend lived in one of the apartments and he was sleeping in that friend’s car.
Deputies allegedly detected the scent of marijuana and attempted to have Tart exit the car to perform a search. He refused multiple times and had to be pulled from the vehicle, and a five minute scuffle ensued, according to charging documents. Tart allegedly tried to kick a deputy before he was placed in handcuffs and detained.
Once a probable search was initiated, officers allegedly found a Sars 9 mm handgun with 13 rounds in the magazine, a plastic bag with a small amount or marijuana and a jar containing suspected marijuana residue.
Tart was charged with felony second-degree assault of an officer and five misdemeanors for resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property, obstruction and two handgun related offenses.
Bladensburg man arrested for felony theft at store
On Feb. 7, Willie Marion Prailow Jr, 60, of Bladensburg was arrested for felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000.
On Feb. 6, Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to a hardware store in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf for the report of a shoplift in process. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a loss prevention officer at the store who stated that Prailow was breaking into secure merchandise cases and stealing power tools.
At around 1:05 p.m., Prailow allegedly pushed his cart to an exit past all points of sale before being stopped by the loss prevention officer. Prailow then fled on foot toward the parking lot, where deputies eventually arrested him.
White Plains man, 20, charged with drug possession
Jordan Nathaniel Lamont Norris, 20, of White Plains has been charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and two drug-related misdemeanors related to a vehicle stop last Feb.
On Feb. 17, 2021, Charles sheriff’s deputies reported to Tahoe Place in White Plains for reports of a vehicle involved in alleged drug activity. When deputies arrived, charging documents state they observed a dark colored passenger car leaving the town center at a high rate of speed.
A traffic stop was initiated in the 10000 block of Smugglers Knotch Court. Deputies then approached the car and allegedly detected the strong odor of both burnt and raw marijuana.
The occupants of the vehicle were immediately detained, and deputies allegedly found 40 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag within a black backpack that allegedly belonged to Norris.
Deputies also allegedly found individual glassine baggies, a digital scale and $1,000 cash.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Oxon Hill woman charged with $1,680 theft of senior citizen
Imani Denne Davis, 22, was charged with theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and obtaining property from a vulnerable adult, both felonies.
According to a charging document, Davis, who had stopped working at a Sunshine on the Go nursing home on Sept. 1, 2021, allegedly told an 80-year-old woman from Lexington Park that she needed to pay $1,680 so that her brother could continue receiving care. The woman provided a debit card over the phone, and when that didn’t work, she made out a check to “Sunshine-Imani Davis.”
When the bank, located in Lexington Park, wouldn’t cash the check due to Davis being unable to verify employment, the alleged victim crossed out “Sunshine” and the defendant cashed the check.
The alleged theft took place Oct. 4, 2021. A summons was issued for Davis on Feb. 4.
Woman charged with $1,640 theft from California store
Rachel Ann Mason, 31, a homeless woman who previously lived in Norfolk, Va., was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000, along with misdemeanor possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
Police responded to the Walmart in California on Feb. 6. Mason and an alleged accomplice, Joshua David Chamberlain, 35, had fled the scene, but were apprehended shortly thereafter near a donut shop.
According to a charging document, Mason had two full gift bags with stolen items and also had numerous items in her purse. Police allegedly found 31 items worth $1,235 in the bags and 51 items worth $405 in the purse. They also allegedly found a crack pipe and two metal spoons, both with suspected heroin.
Mason’s bond was set at $1,500 on Feb. 7.
Chamberlain, formerly of Drayden but now homeless according to charging documents, was being held without bond on numerous misdemeanor theft, drug, possession/issue of forged currency and failure to appear charges, according to state judiciary website. He is being held without bond.
Virginia man, 26, charged with escape after not going to jail
Treyvon Devontae Hood, 26, of Henrico, Va., was charged with three counts of escape or violating restriction of movement dating to Oct. 17 and Nov. 12, 2021. Hood allegedly failed to report to jail.
On Nov. 5, 2021, he pleaded guilty to having a loaded handgun in a vehicle on Oct. 1, 2020, in an incident that occurred on a public road in St. Mary’s County, according to an indictment.
Hood, who was previously listed with a Nashville, Tenn., address, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16. However, his whereabouts are unknown.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Anne Arundel man convicted, sentenced for handgun offense
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a 38-year-old Anne Arundel County man has received a sentence of six months in jail followed by five years of unsupervised probation for illegally carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle. The sentence for David James Clark II of Crownsville was handed down on Jan. 28 in Calvert County Circuit Court.
According to court records, on June 19, 2021, Clark was stopped on Route 4 in Owings by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Adam Dymond for suspected impaired driving. Clark was arrested after he failed to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests.
A search of his vehicle yielded an unloaded Glock 17 handgun concealed in the center console. Clark did not have a permit to carry the gun.
Court records show Clark plead guilty to illegally carrying the gun and DWI. He received probation before judgment on the driving charge.
Crofton man, 26, facing drug and gun charges
A 26-year-old Anne Arundel County man is facing felony charges for possession of drugs with intent to distribute and firearm possession with a felony conviction and use in a drug trafficking crime after being stopped by a Calvert sheriff’s deputy on Route 260 in Chesapeake Beach on Feb. 2.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Samuel Grierson, a Chevrolet was traveling east on Route 260 and appeared to have its rear taillights out. After Grierson stopped the vehicle and approached it, he detected the smell of marijuana.
The vehicle was being driven by Derwin Montel Jones of Crofton. A 36-year-old female passenger was also in the vehicle, though she was not charged. Grierson noticed a gun inside the vehicle. In addition to the weapon, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson, the vehicle search yielded a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales with suspected cocaine residue, three cellphones and over $600 cash.
Jones admitted the drugs in the vehicle were his, according to police.
According to court documents, after being arrested, Jones claimed he had been pulled over illegally since the vehicle’s taillights were now working.
A file check revealed Jones is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions. Court records show Jones is being held without bond and a preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 4 in district court.
Man with large amounts of marijuana, cash busted
A 23-year-old Bowie man has been charged with felony possession with intent to distribute suspected marijuana following a Feb. 1 traffic stop in Huntingtown. According to charging papers filed by Maryland State Police Trooper Aaron Fraser, he pulled over a Chevy Malibu on Bowie Shop Road when he noticed a tag light was out. Fraser stated in documents he detected the smell of marijuana.
The vehicle’s driver was identified as Deric V. Pitcher.
A search of the Chevy yielded over 64 grams of suspected marijuana in three separate packages, three digital scales and almost $800 in currency.
Fraser stated when he asked the driver why he had so much marijuana in the car, “Pitcher advised that he and his family smoke a lot of marijuana and that it was for himself and his family.”
Pitcher told the trooper he had recently withdrawn the large amount of cash from an automatic teller machine.
Fraser wrote that Pitcher “was cooperative throughout the incident.”
In addition to the felony, Pitcher was charged with possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. He was later released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 1 in district court.
Trailer stolen last month
On Jan. 24, Deputy Sean Hendrickson began investigation of a reported theft. The complainant told the deputy sometime between Jan. 10 and 24 someone stole a 2020 53-foot Great Dane trailer from Route 2/4 and Flag Ponds Parkway in Lusby. The estimated value of the stolen property is $20,000.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is advised to call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN