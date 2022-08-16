Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for home invasion
Tyrone Lorenzo Parker, 34, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony home invasion and four misdemeanors for malicious destruction of property and two counts of violating a protective order.
On Aug. 15, La Plata Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata for reports of a breaking and entering in progress. Officers arrived and spoke with a woman identified as the mother of Parker’s child and another woman identified as the apartment owner.
According to charging documents, Parker allegedly knocked the front door off the hinges and attempted to locate the residents and left before police arrived.
During their investigation, officers found that Parker was allegedly not allowed to have contact with the woman or his child due to a protective order signed on Aug. 15. When officers spoke to Parker, he allegedly stated that he would take his child by “any means necessary.”
Parker was ordered held without bond and is due in Charles County District Court on Sept. 16.
North Carolina man arrested for drugs
Juwan Christopher Busby, 27, of Greensboro, N.C., was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute of a controlled and dangerous substance and a misdemeanor weapons charge.
On Aug. 9, Maryland Transit Authority Police pulled over a silver Honda Accord for a tinted rear license plate cover and operating a cellphone while driving on Crain Highway. When officers made the stop, they allegedly smelled the odor of Marijuana in the vehicle. When asked about weapons in the vehicle, Busby allegedly stated that he had a loaded firearm in the car.
Busby is registered to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina, but stated he knew he was not allowed to carry in Maryland, according to police.
According to charging documents, officers located a Taurus GSC 9 mm handgun in a holster load with eight rounds, and 87.65 grams of suspected marijuana.
Busby was released from the Charles County Detention Center on Aug. 10 on a $5,000 bond and is expected back in court on Sept. 9.
Indian Head man charged with vehicle theft
Terry Steven Craig, 51, of Indian Head was charged with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle on Aug. 13.
According to charging documents, Craig was doing work at a home in the 5500 block of Musselburgh Lane in White Plains on June 28 when he told the homeowners he had an emergency.
The homeowners allowed Craig to borrow a 2006 Chrysler 300C, worth $8,000, to deal with his emergency. However, Craig allegedly did not show up to pick up the car owner for an appointment the next day and has resisted several requests to return the vehicle.
A summons for Craig was issued on Aug. 13 and Craig is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 3.
Temple Hills man charged with theft
Terry Claude Tompkins, 41, of Temple Hills was charged with felony theft $1,500 to under $25,000 on Aug. 10.
On July 7, Charles sheriff’s officers responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway for reports of a theft. According to charging documents, Tompkins and an unidentified woman were allegedly found on surveillance footage placing a pack of toilet paper and a box of trash bags in their carts.
The pair then picked up multiple rolls of wire and placed them into their carts before attempting to leave through an emergency exit of the garden center. When that exit didn’t work, they allegedly left the store with $2,258.86 worth of items though the main entrance without paying.
Charging documents stated the store was tipped off to Tompkins due to an alleged theft at another home improvement store the previous day.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
California man charged with sex offenses
Isaiah Tremaine Lutrell, 22, of California was charged with three felonies, including filming a child in a sex act, third-degree sex offense and firearm possession with a felony conviction, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession of more than 10 grams.
Police responded to Domino's Pizza on Aug. 6 and a man reported his daughter missing. Lutrell was located in his 2016 Toyota Camry on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop, a charging document states, and the girl was located at her residence that day. Lutrell allegedly had a Beretta PX4 handgun in the vehicle.
The girl recorded a sex act between the two on her cellphone, the document states, and she said Lutrell also recorded a video of them together. She said they had sex four times between July 30 and Aug. 10. Police obtained a search warrant for Lutrell's residence, where they allegedly found a 20-gauge shotgun, an AR-15 gun, ammunition, more than 10 grams of marijuana and a scale. Lutrell was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 11.
Prince George man charged with theft of Lexus
Michael Deanne Alston, 60, of Hyattsville was charged with four felonies related to theft of a black Lexus GS sedan valued at $55,000.
A woman employed by Fitzgerald Auto Mall of Lexington Park delivered the vehicle to a man later identified as Alston in Prince George County on Dec. 2, 2020, a charging document states. Alston, who allegedly presented a driver's license with another man's name and yet another man's photo, was also involved in an attempted fraudulent vehicle purchase in Falls Church, Va., the document states.
Alston posted a $5,000 bond on March 2. A summons was issued on Aug. 11.
Lexington Park man charged with theft of motorcycle
Malachi Alexander Steele, 20, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property after police responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park regarding a motorcycle theft on Aug. 8.
The vehicle's owner said he left a Suzuki parked outside his residence at 11 p.m. but it was gone by 7:40 a.m. the next day. He found it in a ditch on the side of a road with Steele.
The owner said he confronted Steele about the motorcycle, and Steele gave it back. However, the vehicle, which was new and valued at $11,200, had an estimated $3,000 in damage, including broken side mirrors, a cracked engine cover and bent handle bars, and was inoperable.
Police located Steele, who was rambling about death, said he was God and talked of killing the sheriff's deputy, according to charging documents. Steele also identified himself as "Diablo."
He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault on Dec. 2, 2021. He served 10 days in jail in that case. Steele was held without bond on Aug. 10 on the theft charge.
Lexington Park woman charged with assault
Daysha Nicole Montgomery, 25, of Lexington Park was charged with four felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to assault related to a July 1 incident in which a male codefendant allegedly pointed a gun at some people from a green SUV that Montgomery was driving and fired at least one shot into the air.
The interactions between the two vehicles allegedly took place at Pegg Road/Forest Run Road and Liberty Street/Pacific Drive. A man and woman were in the other vehicle, and the two men are cousins, according to a charging document. The woman in the other vehicle previously dated the man in Montgomery's vehicle, and the man in the other vehicle has a child in common with Montgomery, the document states.
The woman in the other vehicle allegedly produced a text from Montgomery that said, "If I see y'all I'm shooting you and pistol whip your [expletive deleted] till I see blood."
Montgomery was held without bond on Aug. 11 and released on her own recognizance on Aug. 12.
Hollywood man charged with assault
Elisic Emmanuel Sauls, 28, of Hollywood was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after an incident on Aug. 8. Police responded to the 42500 block of Kenneth Court in Hollywood at 1:52 a.m. A 27-year-old woman had injuries to her right hip, a large cut on her right arm and swelling on her head.
Sauls had numerous scratches on his back and chest, a large cut on his back and a cut on his chin. According to a charging document, Sauls said the woman threw stuff at his window and then came to the front door, and Sauls' roommate let her inside. The woman confronted Sauls about him reading explicit letters from her on social media.
There was pushing and shoving among the man and woman over his cellphone, which contained sex videos of them together, the document states. Sauls said the woman took his cellphone and he took hers and used it to call 911. Sauls said he tried to leave, but the woman wouldn't let him.
Sauls posted a $3,000 bond on Aug. 8.
Callaway man charged with assault
Corey Michael Fleenor, 32, of Callaway was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault following an Aug. 9 incident in which Fleenor had allegedly drank a lot at Olde Town Pub and later threatened staff at Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department with a knife and threatened to kill them.
Fleenor allegedly stabbed a bed, stabbed another bed with a man in it and stabbed a wall. The damages were estimated at $240.
Fleenor said he threw a boot that struck someone, the charging document states, but he wasn't sure who it hit. Fleenor angrily approached a man at the fire department about his keys and the man pushed him to the ground and later sprayed water on him in order to try to sober him up, according to the document. Fleenor posted a $5,000 bond on Aug. 9.
Lexington Park man wanted as fugitive
Charles Deshaun McDade, 40, of Lexington Park was held as a fugitive from Cumberland, Pa., where he was wanted for aggravated assault on a person younger than 13. McDade posted a $500 bond on Aug. 8.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Man sentenced for sex offenses
On Aug. 12, a 24-year-old Prince George’s County man received a 30-year sentence that was suspended down to 18 months in a state division of corrections facility for a series of sexual assaults on two minor females in Calvert County dating back to 2016.
In May, defendant Cortez Reshon Ennis of Upper Marlboro pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sex offense.
According to court records, Judge Andrew Rappaport sentenced Ennis to 10 years for each count, suspending all but 18 months for one count, suspending the entire sentence for a second count and making the final count’s sentence run concurrently with the first. Ennis was given 246 days credit for time served. Upon his release, Ennis will have five years of supervised probation. He will also be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.
According to court documents filed by Joshua Back, a detective with the Calvert sheriff’s office, on Nov. 5 last year two females, ages 17 and 14, came forward with allegations that Ennis had sexually abused them beginning when they were ages 14 and 12. Buck stated that child forensic interviews with the girls were conducted by a child protective services investigator with the Calvert County Child Advocacy Center. The sheriff’s office was able to identify Ennis via Instagram messaging sent by the older female victim, the charging papers stated.
According to court documents, both victims filed impact statements which have been marked confidential.
Prince Frederick man charged with assaulting two women
On Sunday, Aug. 14, Calvert sheriff's Deputy Richard McCourt Jr. investigated an alleged double assault in Prince Frederick. Two adult female victims told McCourt that a man identified as Sir Michael Anthony Riley, 31, of Frederick assaulted them, attempting to strangle them.
McCourt stated in court documents one woman claimed, “She almost lost consciousness and thought he was going to kill her.”
McCourt indicated the incident began as a verbal domestic argument and one of the female victims tried to intervene when it turned physical.
Both women refused medical treatment but were checked by emergency medical services according to strangulation protocol. Riley was charged with two counts of felony assault.
On Monday, Riley was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 9 in district court.
Dunkirk man charged with assaulting cops after hit and run
On Aug. 10, the driver of a vehicle reported another motorist fled the scene of a crash on Route 260 in Dunkirk. The victimized motorist was able to provide authorities with the license tag number of the fleeing vehicle. Calvert sheriff’s deputies went to the nearby home of the driver, who was identified through vehicle records.
The driver who allegedly fled was identified in court documents as Nicholas Salvatore Gallo, 60, of Dunkirk.
According to court documents filed by sheriff's office Cpl. Mark Robshaw, Gallo was uncooperative, bumped one of the deputies when he exited his house and made verbal threats, including telling the officers he had a gun inside his home.
Robshaw stated in charging papers that when Gallo attempted to get in his vehicle and drive away from his house, a struggle with investigating deputies ensued. Gallo allegedly attempted to kick deputies Michael Lewis and Timothy Rzepkowski. He was subsequently subdued and taken to the county detention center.
Gallo is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and failing to obey a lawful order. Additionally, he was issued five traffic citations, including for failure to remain at the scene of an accident and negligent driving.
Gallo posted $500 and released the same day he was arrested. A hearing on the charges he is facing is scheduled for Sept. 26 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN