Charles County
Upper Marlboro man charged with felony theft
Timothy Ray North Sr., 60, of Upper Marlboro was charged with felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 on Aug. 11.
North was charged for allegedly failing to return a skid-steer/loader valued at $55,000 after renting the machine from JESCO Inc. in the 40 block of Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf in March.
Charging documents state the rental office contacted North several times between April and July to get payment and the location of the skid-steer without success.
Documents allege North owes about $12,157 in rental fees on the skid-steer.
A summons for North was issued on Aug. 11 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Sept. 25 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
La Plata woman arrested for assault
Joanna Christina Perez, 32, of La Plata was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Aug. 10.
At around 8:16 p.m., La Plata Police Department officers were called to the department’s headquarters in the 100 block of La Grange Avenue for a report of a domestic assault.
Officers spoke with a man who alleged that Perez rammed her car into his right knee after an argument about iPads the man had bought for their children. Charging documents stated the man was placing the children in Perez’s custody when the argument started.
The man refused medical treatment at the scene.
Perez was taken into custody and was released on a $1,500 unsecured personal bond on Aug. 10 and is due in Charles County District Court before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins on Sept. 6.
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Derrick Vernore Robinson Jr., 24, of Waldorf was arrested for felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on Aug. 10.
Robinson was accused of choking and punching a woman after a verbal altercation that turned physical just after midnight on Aug. 10. Charging documents state the woman had marks on her neck and a swollen and bruised left cheek.
Robinson was released on a $3,500 unsecured personal bond on Aug. 10 and a follow up court date has not yet been announced.
Washington, D.C., man arrested on warrant
Marquis Jeremiah Hailstorks, 20, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on Aug. 11 on a fugitive warrant out of Virginia.
According to a copy of the warrant, Hailstorks was wanted in Arlington County for failure to appear and possession of burglary tools.
Hailstorks was ordered held without bond on Aug. 11 before a bond review on Aug. 14 before Charles County District Court Judge Patrick J. Devine.
Afterward, he is due back in court on Sept. 13 for a fugitive hearing before Charles County District Court Judge Kenneth A. Talley.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Lexington Park men face weapons charges
On Aug. 7 Deputy Toni Hunsinger of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office filed charging papers against a 31-year-old Lexington Park man on several weapons-related violations. That day, Hunsinger had been on patrol in the area of Willows Drive and Shangri-la Drive and spied a 2003 Dodge Dakota similar to one that had been reported stolen.
A traffic stop was made on Route 235. The female driver was ordered out of the vehicle and complied. A front seat passenger, subsequently identified as Reginald L. Brown, did not initially comply.
Hunsinger, other deputies and a state trooper removed him from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. A smoking device was found in the vehicle, prompting a search.
Hunsinger stated in court documents that a loaded 40-caliber weapon was found. It was learned Brown is a respondent in an active protective order and is prohibited from possessing a weapon. After some resistance, Brown was placed in a patrol vehicle.
Brown was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, resisting arrest, violation of a protective order and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Court Judge James Tanavage ordered Brown be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 18.
In an unrelated case, on Aug. 9 a 29-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a firearm and drug-related possession of firearms.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Matthew Beyer of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, defendant Jermaine Anthony Bell Jr. was arrested during the execution of a search and seizure warrant at a residence on Cambridge Avenue. A 9 mm Glock was located in Bell’s possession. It was learned through a criminal search that Bell was “prohibited from possessing firearms,” Beyer wrote.
Bell was identified through his Maryland driver’s license. Last December Bell was convicted of a firearm/drug trafficking crime.
Bell is being held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges he is facing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Man, 27, charged with punching woman
On Aug. 5 a 27-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with assaulting a woman when a verbal argument turned physical.
Deputy Dianne Hersh of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office stated in court documents that Michael Smith allegedly “choke slammed” his accuser during the fracas at a Lexington Park residence.
The accuser told Hersh, “She felt like she was going to black out and couldn’t breathe.”
Smith had left the residence but came back and allegedly punched the woman in her face several times, according to charging papers. Smith then fled the scene again but was later caught.
Hersh stated in charging papers injuries were observed on the woman.
“The defendant advised he did not assault the victim and she’s making this up to get him in further trouble since he’s on parole,” Hersh stated in court papers.
Smith was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
District Court Judge Robert B. Riddle ordered Smith to be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Woman assaulted in Valley Lee
On Aug. 6, Deputy Brandon Reynolds of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office filed second-degree assault charges against a 39-year-old Hyattsville man who allegedly assaulted a woman at a Valley Lee residence the previous day.
Gomez allegedly attempted to strangle the woman and, according to his accuser, said, “If she won’t be with him she will not be with anybody,” Reynolds wrote in court documents.
Reynolds confirmed Gomez’s accuser sustained leg bruises as a result of the incident.
After bing charged, Gomez was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled Sept. 28.
Mechanicsville man charged with assault
On Aug. 7, Maryland State Police Trooper Craig Baden filed charges against a 31-year-old Mechanicsville man for the alleged assault of a 30-year-old woman at a Mechanicsville residence.
Defendant Brandon L. Carter is alleged to have pushed and choked his accuser when a verbal argument turned physical. According to court documents, at one point during the fracas both Carter and his accuser brandished knives.
Two children were present in the home when the incident occurred.
“Based on statements coming from all parties, Carter was found to be the primary aggressor,” Baden wrote in court papers.
The two knives allegedly displayed during the incident were seized from the home.
Carter was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
After an Aug. 8 hearing, Judge James Tanavage ordered Carter be held without bond. He was advised by the court not to intimidate his accuser.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 1.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Property destructions reported
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reports the ongoing investigation of several property destruction cases on Sunday, Aug. 13, in the Huntingtown and Owings areas.
Investigators report someone damaged several mailboxes on Holland Cliffs Road, Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown Road, Mill Branch Road and Lower Marlboro Road. The sheriff’s office is requesting residents on those streets with home security or surveillance video between 2 to 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning to check the footage for a vehicle or anything unusual during that time. Anyone with video footage or other information that could aid investigators is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Bowen at Tyler.Bowen@calvertcountymd.gov.
Lusby man charged with forgery
On Aug. 7, Deputy K. Fleenor of the Calvert sheriff's office filed charges against a 19-year-old Lusby man who allegedly stole money from another man’s checking account. Tyree Jaron Mackall’s accuser told investigators the defendant got ahold of his checkbook and was “fraudulently cashing” checks and “making them out to himself.”
Fleenor contacted Mackall at his home and ask him if he knew what deputies wanted to talk to him about.
“I don’t know, maybe something to do with someone stealing money,” Mackall responded, according to Fleenor.
Mackall was asked to write his name and, according to Fleenor, his handwriting matched “exactly with the handwriting on the first check.”
Mackall admitted to writing the first check he denied any part in two subsequent digital checks, according to charging documents.
According to court documents, Mackall was charged with one count each of forgery of private documents — a felony — and misdemeanor theft.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 25.
D.C. man charged while incarcerated
A 22-year-old Washington, D.C., man who was one of three arrested last week for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and several other items is facing additional charges which stem from reported incidents at the Calvert County Detention Center. Gino Jasquesz Williams was charged with possession of contraband and possession of a recreational weapon while in confinement.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Michael Daily, the contraband Williams allegedly possessed was suspected marijuana.
Daily stated on Aug. 8 Williams became disorderly when he was returned to the detention center following a bond hearing. He allegedly refused to return to his cell, grabbed a broom, broke its handle in half and swung it around. Correctional deputies who are part of the facility’s emergency response team apprehended Williams and found two grams of suspected marijuana on him.
After a hearing before Judge Michelle Saunders Monday, Williams remained behind bars on a no-bond status. A district court hearing on the added charges is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Lusby facing criminal and traffic charges
On Sunday, a 33-year-old Lusby man was allegedly operating a Chevrolet Impala erratically in an area of Owings where emergency responders were investigating a vehicle crash.
Deputy Tyler Bowen stated in court papers defendant Austin Patrick Pullman appeared to be intoxicated. His vehicle was pulled over and Pullman became uncooperative. Bowen stated Pullman performed poorly on several sobriety field tests. He was taken to a hospital after striking his head on the patrol vehicle and falling to the ground.
Pullman was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order. Additionally, he was cited for driving while suspended, driving under the influence, driving while impaired, negligent driving and reckless driving.
On Monday, Pullman posted $2,500 bond and was released. A district court hearing on the charges Pullman is facing will be held Sept. 27.
Mower reported stolen
On Aug. 4, Deputy Antonio Tavares of the Calvert sheriff's office responded to a residence on Guadaloupe Trail in Lusby for the reported theft of a John Deere riding mower. The owner said the mower was stolen from the home’s yard.
The estimated value of the mower is $6,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN