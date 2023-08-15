Fire damages Lusby home

Early Sunday morning, firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties were dispatched to the Drum Point subdivision in Lusby for a report of a house on fire. A one-story, single-family dwelling on Lake Drive owned by Katsunori and Diann Mita was ablaze. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a homeowner discovered the blaze, which originated in the rear exterior of the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It took 50 firefighters 25 minutes to bring the flames under control and total damage is estimated at $200,000. The homeowners are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call 443-550-6835.

 ST. LEONARD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

