Charles County
Misunderstanding leads to assault, firearms charges
A La Plata man has been charged with felony first-degree assault and an array of misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and several firearms charges after an alleged incident on Aug. 8.
Charging documents say that Gregner James Keys Jr., 20, made threatening remarks after Deonta Douglas allegedly began to yell at his brother for walking the family dog outside while intoxicated.
Keys, who is not related to Douglas, allegedly began to yell back under impressions that Douglas was yelling at him instead.
At some point in the argument, Douglas said Keys pulled a teal handgun and told him, “Get in your truck or your going to die,” according to charging documents. Allegedly, Keys also pointed a gun at Douglas’s mother, Robin, after she came outside to investigate the disturbance.
Documents say that Keys later drove off in a silver Ford Taurus and was stopped by officers near St. Mary’s Avenue and Centennial street. During the stop, officers allegedly found a handgun and a Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle in the vehicle.
Port Tobacco man charged with assault, destruction of property
Rudolph Brown Jr., 37, was charged with felony first-degree assault, and three misdemeanors including second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.
Documents state the alleged incidents began just before 10 a.m. in the 9400 block of Old Stagecoach Road.
Brown was allegedly seen kicking the headlights of a vehicle belonging to Franks Well Drilling LLC before fleeing northbound on Crain Highway.
While officers searched the area, they were advised a heavy duty truck that fit the description was involved in an accident at Crain Highway and Centennial Street.
During their investigation, Charles sheriff's office deputies made contact with Charles Howard Eckard, who said that Brown stopped on Crain Highway to speak with members of a construction team, before leaving and coming back, running over multiple construction cones and a street sign.
“The accused immediately exited his vehicle, climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, and began shouting at the workers,” charging documents said.
Brown allegedly began shouting at Eckard, who fled around his vehicle to get away Brown, who stands accused of advancing toward him with the aluminum top of the Centennial Street sign.
According to case records, Brown was originally held without bond but was later released.
Crash leads to gun, drug charges
An accident on Bic Pic Place led to the recovery of multiple firearms, marijuana and charges against a Waldorf man.
The alleged recoveries happened at a crash that took place just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 3. According to charging documents, Nicholas Erick Gage and an unknown individual left the driver at the scene of the crash and were waiting for an Uber on Bensville Acres Lane when Maryland State Police officers made contact.
Officers allegedly placed a black and gray backpack into a patrol car and advised Gage and the unidentified individual to walk back to the accident scene, but the unknown individual allegedly fled the scene.
A probable cause search was then initiated on the bag and the vehicle, according to documents. During the search, officers allegedly found a Rohm RG10 .22-caliber revolver in the backpack with six rounds in the cylinder, as well as a Glock gun case holding a Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun with 15-rounds in the magazine.
A further search allegedly found an additional 48 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition in multiple magazines and an ammunition box in the bag.
Multiple bags of marijuana and a digital scale were also allegedly found in the backpack, and a search of Gage’s person allegedly found another bag of marijuana.
A plastic lid in the car which also allegedly contained marijuana was found on the center console, which the driver of the vehicle, Tinathy Roman Brown, allegedly said was his.
Gage was arrested and charged with possession of over 10-grams of marijuana, and several charges related to the recovered handguns, all of which were misdemeanors. A search of the Maryland case search website showed that Brown was only cited for the original car crash.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Two men allegedly tried to intimidate
Terronta Antwon Leak, 30, of Pomfret was charged with one count each of felony and misdemeanor intimidating a witness and misdemeanor obstructing justice. Leak, who was ordered held without bond on Aug. 2, was indicted after allegedly soliciting a 14-year-old girl to impede Angelique Ford from testifying in circuit court. Leak also faces felony charges of assault and arson, along with several misdemeanors, stemming from a March 9 incident.
Marvin Orlando Snow, 48, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony and misdemeanor intimidating a juror, along with obstruction of justice and violating a protective order. According to a court document, Snow solicited "Jacob" to impede Venice Johnson as a witness on April 17.
Snow faces felony and misdemeanor assault charges and allegedly failed to comply with a protective order that was issued Feb. 10. Snow was held without bond on April 6.
Woman charged with child abuse
Diana Nuschang, 41, of California was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly struck a 17-year-old male in the mouth on Aug. 8.
Nuschang allegedly came home drunk and started arguing with everyone in the house. Her husband and two boys attempted to take refuge in a bedroom, but Nuschang gained access and began swinging with closed fists, a charging document states.
Nustang allegedly suffers from several mental illnesses, according to the document, and "it makes things bad" when she drinks alcohol. Her husband, Chad Michael Nuschang, said they were visiting people outside the home and she consumed alcohol. When they came home, she struck herself with blunt items and struck the teen in the mouth, he said.
Man charged after allegedly using belt on teen
Dewey Shaw Craig, 61, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor assault after he responded to a 14-year-old girl kicking and striking him, a court document states.
Craig called 911 on Aug. 2 at 10:50 a.m. after the incidents. Craig said he arrived home and began arguing with his daughter about wasting food when her breakfast was on the floor. She cursed at him, and when he yelled back, she allegedly kicked him in the legs, a charging document states.
The argument went from the kitchen into the living room. While she was still allegedly striking him, he took off his belt and allegedly struck her across the leg, according to the document. The girl said she kicked and struck Craig before he used the belt, the document states. The girl said she also punched and broke a flat screen TV. The girl will be charged through the department of juvenile services for initiating the assault, according to the document.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Armed robber remains at large
On Aug. 5, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Town Road in Huntingtown for a reported armed robbery. Investigators learned someone produced a black handgun and demanded money from the registers. An image of the suspect was captured on the store camera.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot, eight inches to 5-foot, eleven inches tall and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and white and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Sarah Jernigan at 410-535-2800, ext. 2772, or Sarah.Jernigan@calvertcountymd.gov.
Women busted on drug distribution charges
On Aug. 5, drug enforcement agency detectives followed a suspicious vehicle occupied by two women believed to be involved in drug distribution from Prince Frederick to Lusby, to Port Republic and back to Prince Frederick. Charging papers detailed the stops, which included two Lusby-area pharmacies and a possible drug transaction.
Police stopped the vehicle after the women returned to Prince Frederick.
Both women were searched. According to court papers, one woman, identified as Lea Marlene Thomas, 44, of Prince Frederick, had several items concealed in her bra. The items allegedly included four suspected oxycodone pills, a straw containing a powdery residue, a pharmacy receipt and nearly $500 cash.
The other woman, identified as Nora Quesenberry, 69, of Prince Frederick, allegedly had over 100 suspected oxycodone pills in her purse. Deputies also confiscated cell phones.
Thomas was charged with one count each of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession and possession and distribution of equipment to administer drugs. She posted $5,000 bond on Aug. 6.
Quesenberry was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and conspiracy to possess and distribute. She also posted $5,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 3 in district court.
Assault charges filed against Lusby woman
A Lusby woman is facing assault charges following an alleged incident on July 29. The defendant, identified in court documents as Lindsay Lee Tewell, 37, is alleged to have almost struck another woman while operating a truck on the street where the victim lives.
The charging papers state the victim told police she was checking her mail when she was nearly hit by the truck. The victim said Tewell had been living at her house, but was asked to leave due to drinking-related issues.
Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Herschel Wilder stated in court papers he spoke with Tewell, who told him she was trying to put her shoes on while driving, lost her grip on the steering wheel and blew the car horn to warn the victim.
Wilder stated he interviewed two other witnesses who sided with the victim’s account. In his report, Wilder concluded there was probable cause to charge Tewell, surmising the act was intentional and was done perhaps to scare the victim.
Tewell was charged with first-and-second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and violation of a protective order. A summons for Tewell was issued Aug. 5 and a preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 4 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN