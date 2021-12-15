Charles County
Baltimore man arrested for November shooting
On Dec 6., Charles County Sheriff’s Officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Twanasae Sincere Damon, 22, of Baltimore for an alleged shooting that took place in the evening hours of Nov. 7.
According to charging documents, the alleged shooting took place 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower back, who was rushed to the University of Maryland Capital Region Hospital in critical condition.
According to an investigation, the male and Damon allegedly got into an altercation and seperated before Damon shot the male in the back and fled in a Kia Optima.
Charging documents state that Damon was implicated by the male victim when interviewed by officers.
Damon was charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault and three other misdemeanors related to possession of a handgun.
Waldorf man arrested for possession
Francis Jerome Butler, 37, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with two felonies for possession with intent to distribute and firearm use in a drug traffic crime.
Charges stem from a search warrant executed on a dwelling in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office emergency services team, detectives with the narcotics enforcement section and officers with the La Plata Police Department participated in the search.
Officers allegedly found 21 clear baggies containing crack cocaine, a Polymer 80 9 mm handgun with 11 rounds and an extended magazine containing 31 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
Charging documents state that a small amount of Oxycodone pills were also recovered from the premises.
Butler was questioned by officers on the scene and allegedly admitted to ownership of both the handgun and drugs, and allegedly said he sold crack cocaine to support his smoking habit.
Reward offered in theft case
Charles County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an alleged theft that took place in Waldorf.
According to a press release from sheriff's office, a woman reported that her purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf on Dec. 12 at about 11:15 a.m. The woman stated that she was visiting a gravesite at the time of the theft, and her vehicle was unlocked at the time that her car was broken into.
Citizens with any leads are asked to call officer Vanover at 301-932-2222. Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or submit online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
St. Mary's County
Mechanicsville man charged with assault, theft
James Lorenzo Holt Jr., 22, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault along with misdemeanors for malicious destruction of property and theft of between $150 and $1,500.
Police responded to the 27200 block of Copsey Gray Way in Mechanicsville on Oct. 24. Holt allegedly was in an argument with his live-in fiance, threw her to the ground and began choking her, pointed a shotgun in her face and threatened to shoot her. He also allegedly struck her in the face with the barrel of a shotgun, according to a charging document.
The woman had a visible injury to her left cheek, the charging document states. Holt also allegedly stole the woman's iPhone and destroyed a 58-inch TV and reptile tank/rack and fled the scene. The value of the damaged and stolen property was $1,380.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 25 and Holt was arrested Dec. 8. He was ordered held without bond on Dec. 8 and 9.
Great Mills man charged with vehicle theft
Roger Glenn Chin, 38, of Great Mills was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a vehicle after a friend allegedly loaned him her 2013 Ford Fusion on Nov. 17 and he didn't return it to her Lexington Park address in the 46800 block of Hilton Drive.
The victim called Chin's ex-girlfriend, who allegedly called him and found out that he was in Baltimore. The vehicle is worth $5,000.
An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 23 and Chin was arrested on Dec. 11. He was ordered held without bond on Dec. 11 and 13.
Great Mills man arrested as a fugitive
James Robert Casey, 42, of Great Mills was arrested on a warrant out of Westmoreland County, Va., for allegedly threatening to kill or injure a woman, a Class 6 felony. Casey was formerly a resident of Colonial Beach, Va., a court document states.
He was arrested Dec. 5, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputy David M. Lawrence.
Calvert County
One charged with assault in Prince Frederick
On Dec. 6, Deputy Josh Newton responded to a home in Prince Frederick, where a female claimed she was assaulted by a male. The alleged assaulter was identified as Dale Evans Wallace, 37, of Lusby.
The woman claimed that she was pushed and strangled by Wallace, according to charging papers. When she was pushed, she claims damage was done to a wall. She also claimed Wallace stole her phone.
According to Newton, the woman also claimed Wallace threatened to kill her and her daughter.
Wallace fled the area after the incident and was later arrested at his residence. Newton reported Wallace declined to speak with deputies.
Wallace was charged with first-and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and theft under $1,500. After initially being held without bond, Wallace was released Dec. 7 on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 6 in district court.
St. Mary’s man jailed for alleged assault
A 35-year-old Park Hall man is being held without bond in Calvert County following an alleged assault on a female in Lusby. According to court documents, the incident happened Saturday and two children were in the house when the assault occurred.
The woman told Calvert sheriff's office Deputy William Durner that Douglas Arron Delfavero punched and strangled her, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness. During the assault, the victim had attempted to call 911 but Delfavero broke her phone.
The woman was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
Delfavero, who took the children with him, was later arrested by St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies at his home. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, committing a crime with minors present and false imprisonment.
A hearing on the charges Delfavero is facing will be held Jan. 12 in district court.
Teen busted for pot possession, alleged distribution
On Dec. 7, a 19-year-old Prince Frederick man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a large quantity of suspected marijuana. Ishyne Pratt was apprehended during a traffic stop on Wilson Road in Huntingtown, Deputy Brenna Hudson reported in charging papers. Pratt was a passenger in the vehicle.
A search yielded at total 57 grams of suspected, packaged marijuana and over $1,600 cash.
Pratt was released that day after posting $4,000 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 5 in district court.
Two Beach man charged with being disorderly
On Dec. 10, while working secondary employment at Abner’s in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Justin Livingston was asked by a bartender to escort an uncooperative customer out of the restaurant. When the deputy went to carry out the request, he was impeded by a male who refused several orders to move.
The male, identified as Dustin Disney, 24, of Chesapeake Beach, and another man, identified as Zachary McAuliffe, 26, of North Beach, both became disorderly and were escorted outside where, according to charging papers, they continued to cause a disturbance. McAuliffe allegedly assaulted a sheriff’s office captain during the fracas. Both Disney and McAuliffe attempted to flee the area but were apprehended.
A search of Disney revealed he was carrying brass knuckles. Both men were charged with disorderly conduct. Disney was also charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed, dangerous weapon. McAuliffe was additionally charged with obstructing/hindering and second-degree assault.
Both men were released on their own recognizance. Court dates for the two men have not been determined.
