Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Roger Kenneth Vance, 38, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with two felonies for assaulting an officer and first-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Capt. Dement Drive in Waldorf for reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who identified as Vance’s wife who claimed that Vance slapped her after an argument.
After the slap, charging documents state, the woman called 911 and her father, who arrived to the home and got into a physical altercation with Vance. The man received minor injuries but refused to go to the hospital.
Vance allegedly struck an officer while attempting to punch the man during the fight and refused treatment for multiple injuries to his face and head including a cut above the left eye.
Vance was released on a $20,000 bond and is expected in court on Aug. 10.
La Plata man charged with first-degree assault
Dewayne So Green, 27, of La Plata was charged on July 5 with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault and two misdemeanors related to dangerous weapons.
According to charging documents, Green was charged in the alleged stabbing of a man at a park in the 3200 block of Olde Village Drive in Bryans Road that happened in May.
Green and another man, who has not yet been identified, allegedly assaulted a man after a brief argument related to using the man’s cellphone.
Green is accused of allegedly stabbing the man in back of his right shoulder during the altercation.
An arrest warrant was served on July 6 and Green was ordered held without bond on July 7. He is due in court on Aug. 5.
Capitol Heights man charged with fraud
Quincy Davon Whitman, 27, of Capitol Heights was charged on July 5 with felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, misdemeanor possession and use of a falsified government ID document.
Whitman was charged in connection to an alleged fraudulent vehicle purchase on May 11.
According to charging documents, he provided falsified bank documents, driver's license identification and insurance information when purchasing a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse valued at $34,000.
Charging documents also state that efforts to contact Whitman and his employer failed. Whitman is expected to appear in court Aug. 22.
Firework disruption at Westlake High
Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged disruption of summer school activities involving fireworks on June 6.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a student attending a summer school program at Westlake High School allegedly lit a non-aerial firework in the main lobby of the school.
Officers and staff elected to evacuate the building due to the smoke, and allowed students to return to the building once it was determined to be safe.
An investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call officer Joffe at 301-932-2222.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Charles County Public Schools tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Leonardtown man pleads guilty to sex abuse of minor
Phillip Jae Han Tayag, 21, of Leonardtown pleaded guilty to felony sex abuse of a minor on July 1.
Sentencing was delayed until after a presentence investigation and psychiatric evaluation. According to the indictment, Tayag touched and penetrated the genitalia of a girl and touched her buttocks between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. The crime calls for a sentence of up to 25 years.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 14, 2021 and served Oct. 4, 2021. Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis released Tayag on pretrial supervision with conditions on Oct. 5, 2021. He allowed those conditions to remain in effect until sentencing.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Tracy Evan Hemsley Jr., 28, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and felony second-degree child abuse after he allegedly kicked a woman in the head while she was holding their child on June 30 in the 21700 block of Kearsage Place in Lexington Park.
The woman had a bloody eye, nose and a swollen and bloody lip, according to a charging document. Hemsley was ordered held without bond on July 1 and 5.
Hollywood men charged with theft
James Philip Nelson, 46, and Andrew Philip Nelson, 26, both of Hollywood were charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after they allegedly broke into Ridge Marine Sales on July 1 and stole $1,602 worth of items. Summonses were issued July 3.
Both Nelsons were among a half dozen people charged by Maryland Natural Resources Police earlier this year for allegedly engaging in illegal oyster harvesting and sales at a Hollywood business, Nelson Seafood. Possible fines for the oyster violations range from $350 to a maximum of $25,000 and up to one year in jail if convicted.
Lexington Park woman charged with theft scheme
Kayla Marie Freeman, 36, of Lexington Park was charged with felony theft scheme of between $25,000 and $100,000 after she allegedly stole $33,600 by not depositing cash from the Motel 6 in Lexington Park from March 4 to Aug. 7, 2020. Freeman was the general manager of the motel, the vice president of AIL Management Corp. said in the charging document. A summons was issued on July 6.
Hollywood man charged with assault
Michael Alan Jones, 65, of Hollywood was charged with felony assault after he allegedly struck his neighbor with a baseball bat in the back in the 23700 block of Ruth's Way in Hollywood on July 10. The alleged victim then struck Jones with a fist, according to a charging document. The two were then separated by Jones' roommate.
Jones posted a $3,000 bond on July 11.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Prince Frederick man charged with assaulting woman
On July 1, charges were filed against a 57-year-old Prince Frederick man alleging he assaulted a woman during a verbal argument, which occurred at a residence on June 28.
According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Antonio Tavares, the defendant, Ray Keefe Jones, allegedly grabbed the woman’s neck and attempted to strangle her. Tavares reported the victim had multiple injuries, including abrasions on her neck and jaw, plus shoulder and lip lacerations. The woman was transported to the CalvertHealth Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment of the injuries.
The charging papers state Jones fled the house after releasing the woman from his grasp.
Jones was served a warrant on July 5. That same day he posted $5,000 bond and was released.
He was charged with first- and second-degree assault. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 2 in district court.
Alleged boat thief charged
A charge of felony theft has been filed against a 41-year-old Chesterfield, Va., man who allegedly used a bounced check to buy a boat from a Port Republic man back in May.
A complaint filed by the victim accuses Wilnardo Lechound Morrision of failing to make good on the $5,000 transaction and taking possession of a Wellcraft 240SE that had been advertised for sale on Craigslist. The complaint filed with district court chronicles the seller’s efforts to obtain legitimate compensation for the vessel.
“I have contacted or attempted to contact the defendant in excess of 14 times, many of which were after learning of the fraudulent check and he has not made any real effort to correct the issue or provide real payment,” the seller wrote in court papers.
The seller contacted the Calvert sheriff’s office after Morrison failed to show up at a meeting on June 3 in Anne Arundel County in which $5,000 cash was supposed to be given to the seller.
A summons was issued to Morrison on July 1 and a preliminary hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 22 in district court.
Woman hits boyfriend, bites cop
On July 3, a 24-year-old Lusby woman was arrested outside a Prince Frederick convenience store after she became disorderly and allegedly assaulted her 30-year-old boyfriend and a deputy.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Robert McCourt Jr., Cierra Lexy Munson was handcuffed and had been assisted into a patrol vehicle when she bit Deputy James Flynt on his hand. Munson was charged with two counts of second-degree assault — her alleged action against Flynt is a felony — disorderly conduct and failure to obey an order.
According to court records, Munson posted $2,500 bond and was released later that day. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 31 in district court.
Beach man busted for alleged drug distribution
As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s drug enforcement unit and special operations team executed a court-approved search and seizure warrant July 5 at a Chesapeake Beach residence. Jeremy Anthony DeSantis, 37, of Chesapeake Beach was arrested without incident.
According to charging papers filed by Detective Stephen Bowlan, DeSantis was charged with several felonies, including drug distribution, drug possession with intent to distribute, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and production of hallucinogenic drugs.
A search of DeSantis’ home yielded quantities of suspected psilocybin, a 12-gauge shotgun, an AR15 rifle and numerous production materials consistent with a drug manufacturing operation.
Bowlan reports the investigation is continuing. DeSantis is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 5.
Burglary under investigation
On July 1, Calvert Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Jewelry Exchange located at 2805 West Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk for a commercial burglary that had already occurred.
Investigation revealed three individuals forced entry into the store and began smashing display cases. Approximately $75,000 in jewelry was stolen. The estimated value of damaged property is $35,000.
The suspects were wearing all black and were seen to have matching gloves. Anyone with information about the incident that could aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN