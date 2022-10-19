Charles County
Bryans Road man arrested for burglary, theft
Davey Allison Ford, 18, of Bryans Road was arrested on Oct. 13 on charges of two felonies for second-degree burglary and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Ford was charged in connection with the alleged theft of a 1993 Suzuki RM 250 from a home in the 7300 block of Marshalls Corner Road in Pomfret. According to charging documents, officers found the bike after a friend of Ford’s crashed the bike while attempting to flee from police on Sept. 8.
When officers checked the vehicle identification number of the bike, the number was flagged as stolen.
According to a recorded phone call, the individual that crashed the bike allegedly admitted to driving Ford to the residence to steal the motorcycle.
A dollar value on the bike was not provided in charging documents.
An arrest warrant for Ford was issued on Oct. 10 and executed on Oct. 13. He was released on his own recognizance on Oct. 14 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Nov. 9.
Clinton man charged with theft
Derrick Paul McClure, 22, of Clinton was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Oct. 11.
McClure was charged after officers had located him in reference to a call from Prince George’s County about a man in a mental health crisis on Sept. 30.
Officers were notified that McClure was in a red 2007 Toyota Camry and was on his way to the area of Jay Gould Court in Waldorf for a job interview.
During the course of the investigation, officers ran a check of the plate and found that the car was flagged as stolen out of Prince George’s County. McClure was later located and taken into custody without incident.
The value of the car was listed at $5,000.
A summons for McClure was issued on Oct. 10 and he is due in Charles County District court on Nov. 21.
Bowie man charged with car theft
Jourdan Marcel Knott, 23, of Bowie on Oct. 11 was charged with two felonies for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Knott is charged in reference to an alleged car theft on July 4, 2021. According to charging documents, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 10800 block of Winchester Street in Waldorf for report of a missing green 2015 Chevy Equinox valued at $20,000.
On July 6, 2021, officers were called to the 4000 block of Night Heron Court where a relative of the car’s owner allegedly had located the vehicle. Documents state officers searched the vehicle and found a water bottle and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette that were processed for DNA.
The results, when given to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 19, allegedly found a DNA match for Knott.
Knott is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 21.
Replica firearm recovered from student
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office recovered a replica firearm from a student at Theodore G. Davis Middle School on Oct. 13, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers responded to the area of Silent Creek Road and Stewards Chance Lane on the morning of Oct. 13 for the report of a juvenile allegedly pointing a firearm at students.
According to the release, an adult witness approached the students at around the same time a school bus pulled up to pick up the students. The bus stayed on the scene so that officers could perform an investigation into the alleged incident.
Police say the 12-year-old student pointed the replica weapon at other students and then handed the gun to another student who hid it nearby as the bus approached.
Officers located the weapon and determined it to be a replica. No charges were filed in the case, and the students involved were released to their parents.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Man fails to show for sentencing
Nicholas Christopher Bologna, 37, of Butler, Pa., failed to show in St. Mary's County for his sentencing hearing on Oct. 17 and a "no bond" bench warrant was issued for his arrest by Judge Michael J. Stamm.
Bologna pleaded guilty to felony malicious burning stemming from an Aug. 28, 2021, incident in which a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage was set on fire in the 29900 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall near a Burger King. Police found that the fire started in the back seat, according to a charging document. Burnt white paper was found in the gas tank, and Bologna's power tools and laptop were in the trunk. The keys were found undamaged under the driver's seat.
The fire was extinguished before a fire department arrived, and Bologna was seen walking away from the vehicle prior to the arrival of fire department personnel. A man who previously lived with Bologna said he saw him leave the scene, and Bologna's ex-girlfriend said Bologna was supposed to return the rented vehicle the day it burned.
On Monday, Bologna's attorney, William Henry Cooke, said Bologna called him and said he was homeless and had no transportation to get to court.
Frederick man charged with drug dealing
Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, of Frederick was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, both felonies, and three handgun-related misdemeanors and possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis.
Favors was stopped on Oct. 12 while driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis for having windows tinted too dark, a charging document states. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a black Polymer handgun in the driver's door with 12 rounds in the magazine. Also allegedly found were 15 grams of crack cocaine and an extended 30-round magazine in a black shoulder bag. In the trunk, police allegedly found 67 grams of marijuana and seven THC vape cartridges.
Favors was held without bond on Oct. 12 and 13.
Newburg man charged with assault
Brandon Lee Schaffer, 23, of Newburg was charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from an Oct. 10 incident in the 25300 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown in which he allegedly beat up his girlfriend when she confronted him about being with another woman.
The girlfriend had marks on her face and defensive marks on her arms and hands, and Schaffer had marks on his knuckles, according to a charging document. Schaffer was held without bond on Oct. 10 and released on his own recognizance on Oct. 11.
Police looking for help in reckless endangerment
St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in regard to a report of shots fired on Oct. 9 at 12:11 p.m. in the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park. Deputies found a vehicle that sustained damage from bullets. Several shell casings were found on scene. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deputy David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130, or by email at David.Lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Huntingtown man charged with drug distribution
A 27-year-old Huntingtown man is being held without bond after being charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
Court documents indicate Bryson Jovaughn Curtis was arrested Oct. 10. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported in charging papers narcotics officers began investigating allegations of Curtis distributing cocaine this past spring.
On Sept. 28, detectives conducted surveillance of a vehicle Curtis was allegedly traveling in and witnessed what were believed to be drug transactions in Huntingtown, St. Leonard and North Beach. The incidents were captured on surveillance cameras.
Drug distribution charges were filed on Oct. 10 and an arrest warrant was issued. Curtis was served with the warrant the following day.
A preliminary hearing on the charges has been scheduled for Nov. 14 in district court. According to court documents, Curtis is being represented by the public defender's office.
Chesapeake Beach man charged with assault
On Oct. 13, a 45-year-old Chesapeake Beach man was arrested and charged with the alleged assault that day of a 41-year-old female.
Deputy Matthew Krueger stated in charging documents that both the victim and the accused, James Daniel Snead, confirmed a verbal argument had become physical. The victim told investigators she was struck and Snead attempted to strangle her.
According to Krueger, the victim “said while James strangled her she went in and out of consciousness multiple times and he threatened to kill her.”
The victim was taken to Calvert Health Medical Center for evaluation. “The victim was unable to provide a written statement due to injury to her hands,” Krueger stated.
Snead told the deputy the two had been drinking and she hit him in the face, court documents stated.
“He replied he didn’t remember if he hit her,” Krueger stated in the charging papers. The deputy acknowledged in his report that Snead “had a small cut on his lips and some red scratch marks on his right arm.”
Snead was charged with first-and second-degree assault. On Monday the defendant posted a $500 bond and was released. He was ordered not to contact or harass the victim.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 10 in district court.
Lusby man charged after pointing gun
On Oct. 12, felony charges were filed against a 58-year-old Lusby man who had allegedly pointed a .22 caliber rifle at another man at a Solomons residence.
The defendant, Chris Andrew Lusby, was identified in court documents as a painter. According to the alleged victim and witnesses, Lusby accused the alleged victim of replacing him on a job from which he was fired.
The alleged victim told the investigating officer, Deputy Sean Hendrickson, that Lusby appeared intoxicated when he accosted him.
Hendrickson stated in charging papers a female witness saw Lusby produce and point the weapon at the man, who ran from the scene.
Investigators recovered the gun, along with ammunition, from the defendant’s vehicle. Police also reviewed door camera footage during their investigation.
Lusby was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a rifle with a felony conviction, reckless endangerment and three weapons-related misdemeanors.
He was ordered to be held without bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 10 in district court.
St. Mary’s woman charged with slapping teen after game
A 24-year-old St. Mary’s County woman is facing an assault charge after allegedly striking a 14-year-old male whose team had just lost a football game at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick on Oct. 8.
According to a report filed by Trooper D. Tenney of the Maryland State Police, the teen said the defendant, Marlis Trenice Queen, approached him with her cellphone and attempted to video him. The teen admitted he slapped the phone away. The would-be videographer is then alleged to have slapped the teen across the face.
Tenney stated a 43-year old male witness separated the woman and the teen, returning the teenager to the custody of his mother.
The trooper also reported in court papers that Queen admitted to the slapping. A summons for second-degree assault was issued on Oct. 11. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for Nov. 28 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN