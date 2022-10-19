One-story house burns in Oakville

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department assists Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department battling a blaze at a one-story house in the 40700 block of King Drive in Oakville at 1:42 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. All searches were negative, according to the Hollywood company. 

 Photo by Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department

Charles County

Bryans Road man arrested for burglary, theft