Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for distribution
Trevon Deshawn Chisley, 27, of Waldorf was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged on three felonies for possession with intent to distribute controlled and dangerous substances and six misdemeanors for drug possession, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
Maryland State Police were patrolling southbound Route 301 in Waldorf when they observed the driver of a white Toyota Camry operating the vehicle without a seatbelt. Officers executed a traffic stop just north of Mall Circle when officers identified Chisley.
Officers detected the strong odor of marijuana and executed a probable cause search. Police say Chisley fled on foot across Route 301 when officers ordered him to empty his pockets, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.
Documents say police recovered 261.3 grams of marijuana, 86 small baggies of suspected crack cocaine and two clear capsules of suspected heroin.
Chisley was ordered held without bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on Oct. 4.
La Plata man arrested for assault
Jeremiah Trevares Hammond, 21, of La Plata was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
La Plata Police were called to the 200 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata for reports of a domestic assault in progress. A Charles County sheriff’s officer was in the area when they allegedly saw Hammond choking an unknown woman.
When officers arrived, Hammond allegedly fled toward Kalmia Court.
The officer made contact with Hammond, but according to documents he refused to cooperate and ran back toward the woman when La Plata police arrived on the scene. Both officers were able to eventually subdue Hammond and take him into custody.
Charging documents did not list how Hammond and the woman are known to each other.
Hammond was ordered held without bond and is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Oct. 12.
Aquasco man charged with theft scheme
Demetrese Leon Graham, 47, of Aquasco was charged with felony theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor theft $100 to under $1,500 on Sept. 5.
On Sept. 4, La Plata Police Department officers were called to a home improvement store in the 300 block of Rosewick Road in La Plata. According to a loss prevention officer, Graham and an unknown woman were seen on video leaving the store with an Axis M300 minibike valued at $799 and $113.88 worth of cleaning products on Aug. 28.
Charging documents state that Graham was known to officers after being charged in a similar theft of $828.99 worth of goods on Aug. 15.
A summons was issued for Graham on Sept. 5, and he is due in Charles County District Court on Oct. 24.
La Plata man arrested on drug charges
Demetrious Devon Lattisaw, 28, of La Plata was arrested on Sept. 9 for felony possession with intent to distribute and two misdemeanor drug charges.
According to charging documents, police were in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Gallery Place in Waldorf when they initiated a traffic stop for a Toyota minivan with a cracked windshield. When officers arrived, they made contact with the driver, who was not named in documents, and Lattisaw, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Police say both the driver and Lattisaw had open warrants and took both into custody.
A probable cause search allegedly recovered a small amount of marijuana and crack cocaine.
Lattisaw was taken into custody and was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond on Sept. 10. He is due in Charles County district court on Oct. 12.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Great Mills man charged with theft of vehicle
Timothy Wayne Brooks, 51, of Great Mills was charged with theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, both felonies, and two drug-related misdemeanors after he allegedly took a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with Pennsylvania plates from a residence in the 21600 block of Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park and didn’t return it.
According to a charging document, Brooks was found with the vehicle on the side of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park on Aug. 28 after the vehicle was reported missing on Aug. 8. The vehicle was valued at $20,000.
During a search of the vehicle, 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine was allegedly found, along with 11 grams of suspected marijuana in Brooks’ pocket. The owner of the Camaro said he left it unlocked with the keys inside and had previously allowed Brooks to use the vehicle.
Brooks was held without bond on Aug. 28 but released on his own recognizance the next day.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Denis Magdael Florian-Giron, 28, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after he allegedly punched his male cousin in the face, strangled him and cut him with a knife on Sept. 1.
According to a charging document, Florian-Giron was upset because his cousin hadn’t paid the rent and didn’t show up for work the next day. The man had a laceration to his forehead, a cut on the side of his mouth and marks on his neck.
Florian-Giron was released on his own recognizance on Sept. 2.
Brandywine man charged with theft
Francis Xavier Curtis, 25, of Brandywine was charged with theft scheme of between $1,500 and $25,000, fraudulent ID theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, all felonies, after he allegedly took his mother’s bank card and used it to make several charges and transferred funds to his account between Aug. 2 and Sept. 2, 2021, while she was at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital.
According to a charging document, Curtis took the card from a home in the 38900 block of Chaptico Road. The funds totaled $9,155. He was issued a summons on Sept. 3.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Huntingtown man charged with child pornography possession
A 29-year-old Huntingtown man was charged on Sept. 1 with five counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation that led to Tyler E. Perkins being charged was initiated last November by the Maryland State Police’s Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to charging documents filed in district court by Cpl. C. Gee of the MSP’s North East barrack, the task force’s investigation led to a Huntingtown address being identified as the location of an upload.
On May 31, a residential search and seizure warrant was executed at the Huntingtown residence. Five lurid images involving children were found. The content of the images are described in court documents.
One day after being charged, Perkins posted $2,500 and was released.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 3 in district court. Perkins is being represented by attorney Robert Bonsib.
Felony theft charges filed against man
A 31-year-old Landover man is facing two criminal charges and has been issued five traffic citations following his arrest on Sept. 9 in connection with a stolen vehicle he was driving in Calvert County.
According to court documents filed by Trooper Joseph Rutkoski of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack, while conducting speed enforcement in Dunkirk on Sept. 9 he observed a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at a high rate of speed near the Route 4/Route 260 intersection. Rutkoski reported that he stopped the Hyundai at the Route 4 and Ferrylanding Road intersection.
The driver, later identified as Melsun S. Perry, when asked allegedly gave the trooper a bogus name. Perry is alleged to have then fled the scene in the vehicle, traveling on Ferry Land Road. The Hyundai was found abandoned a short time later.
About two hours later, a bystander spotted Perry walking in a farm field. The bystander called 911. A police K9 unit subsequently located Perry hiding in a tree.
It was learned the vehicle Perry was driving had been stolen.
Perry was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and providing a fraudulent identification to avoid prosecution. He was additionally cited for speeding, reckless driving, negligent driving, attempting to elude police and fleeing on foot, and failure to display license on demand.
Perry was ordered held without bond. A hearing in the charges is scheduled for Oct. 21 in district court.
Huntingtown man charged with theft
A 36-year-old Huntingtown man was charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing over $2,300 from a 75-year-old woman’s electronic benefit transfer account.
According to court papers filed by Trooper A. Orefice of the Maryland State Police, the incident happened on Aug. 17 outside a bank in Lusby.
The victim told police a man, later identified as Bobby James Endres, fraudulently sold her five cases of frozen meat and a small freezer. Endres allegedly removed the money from her EBT account, which was used for a previous transaction that she did approve.
Orefice’s report stated a similar theft scheme was reported in February.
The victim identified Endres in a photo array, Orefice stated in court papers.
The charge was filed on Sept. 10 and a summons was issued the same day. A hearing regarding the charge is scheduled for Oct. 31 in district court.
Unsolved theft probed
On Aug. 31, Deputy Christopher Murphy received a report of a theft that occurred in the 500 block of Carson Court in Lusby. The complainant reported that sometime between Aug. 1 and 8 a refrigerator was stolen from the garage. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1,200.
Unsolved property destruction investigated
On Sept. 1, Deputy James Flynt of the Calvert sheriff’s office responded to a home on Gordon Drive in Sunderland for the report of property destruction. The complainant said sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, someone shot up the victim’s vehicle with a BB gun.
Several BBs were collected at the scene. The estimated value of the damaged property was unknown.
Anyone with information on these and other unsolved cases is urged to call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN