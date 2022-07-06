Charles County
Charges filed in January paintball attack
Clint Matthew Sackie, 25, of Port Tobacco and Sean Patrick Heckman, 19, of Indian Head were both charged with three felonies for first-degree assault and three misdemeanors for second-degree assault on July 4.
According to charging documents, Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7500 block of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for reports of an assault. Deputies made contact with three individuals who had visible signs of being shot with paint ball guns on the legs, arms and head.
A few hours later, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Terry Drive in Port Tobacco to follow up on the alleged assault and spoke to Sackie, who identified himself as the driver in the alleged attack.
Sackie alleged that they were cut off on the roadway when he and his friends — Heckman and an individual identified as “Mike” — returned to Sackie’s home when “Mike” grabbed the paint ball guns before they returned to the 7500 block of Shirley Boulevard where the alleged attack took place.
Sackie and Heckman are both due in court on Aug. 8 for a preliminary inquiry.
Case search did not have a listing for the individual identified as “Mike” in the original charging documents.
Clinton man charged with theft scheme
Keon Rondell Mathis, 31, of Clinton was charged with felony theft scheme $1,500 to less than $25,000 and five misdemeanor theft charges on June 30.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to a department store in the 3300 block of Western Parkway in Waldorf for follow up on a recent alleged theft.
When deputies arrived they spoke to a loss prevention officer that identified Mathis as a suspect in six alleged incidents of theft at the store between March and June, with a total loss of $3,695.77.
Among items stolen were two Bose speakers valued at $559.98 apiece, a Dyson vacuum valued at $429.99 and a Ninja grill valued at $349.99
Video surveillance allegedly captured Mathis using multiple vehicles for the thefts including U-Haul rental vans, a full sized white work van and a white Cadillac passenger car.
Mathis is due in court for a preliminary inquiry on Aug. 15.
La Plata man arrested for weapons theft
Christopher Dale Buchanan, 34, of La Plata was arrested on June 30 and charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two weapons related misdemeanors.
Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on Glymont Road in Indian Head. When deputies arrived in the area, they located a work truck identified in the alleged incident on Cedar Lane and initiated a traffic stop.
When deputies approached the vehicle, charging documents state that Buchanan admitted to having two long-gun style rifles in the back of the vehicle. An assault conviction allegedly disqualified Buchanan from owning firearms.
Additionally, the guns were reported stolen from a family member, according to charging documents.
Buchanan was released on his own recognizance on July 1 and is expected in court on Sept. 7.
Woman charged in vehicle theft
Juliana A. Knight, 25, no fixed address was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle on June 29.
According to charging documents, a woman in the 30 block of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf alleged that she allowed Knight and another person to use her 2016 Chevrolet Cruze valued at $8,500 to remove their belongings from the home.
Knight was to return the vehicle the following day, but allegedly failed to do so and had not responded to numerous attempts at contact from the vehicle owner.
Knight is due in court for a preliminary inquiry on Aug. 15.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Virginia fugitive nabbed in Leonardtown
On June 22, at 37-year-old King George, Va., man was apprehended in Leonardtown by Cpl. Shaun Carberry of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office after it was learned he was a fugitive from justice.
According to court documents, the defendant, identified as Nelson Leroy Battle Jr., was wanted in Virginia for a felony — failing to stop for a law enforcement officer and driving “in willful and wanton disregard” for the law. Battle is being held without bond and a hearing on the fugitive charge will be held on July 8 in St. Mary’s County District Court. Court records show on June 24 the defendant voluntarily waived extradition.
Indictments issued
A St. Mary’s grand jury indicted a 52-year-old Lexington Park man on felony theft and burglary charges. According to charging papers filed by Deputy Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, Kevin V. Bonds allegedly stole $6,337 worth of tobacco and vaping products after breaking into Vape Planet in Lexington Park of April 27. Teague reported Bonds was caught on surveillance camera during the alleged burglary. Teague alleges Bonds attempted to deactivate the camera during the incident, an allegation Bonds denied.
A summons was issued after the two-count indictment was handed down. Bonds’ initial circuit court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.
Also, a 22-year-old Mechanicsville man was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attempting to run over a woman while driving a Chrysler Pacifica. Deputy Jessica Wilson stated in court papers that the alleged incident occurred May 7 in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pinewood Lane. The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Logan G. Blado.
Wilson reported the female victim told another motorist that Blado tried to kill her. The deputy wrote in court documents that Blado and the woman are “in an intimate relationship and reside together. Blado did not admit to assaulting the victim.” A warrant for Blado’s arrest was issued on June 29, according to court records.
And, a 28-year-old Lexington Park man was arrested on a warrant July 1 after his two-count indictment was handed down for an alleged assault on May 7.
Assistant state’s attorney Buffy Nicole Giddens stated in court papers that defendant Tavaughn Anthony Weeks allegedly assaulted a female. Bond has not been determined and a circuit court arraignment date has not been set.
Fire marshal seeks information
The state fire marshal’s office is looking for a person or persons who threw incendiary devices into the front yard of a residence on Forest Run Road in Lexington Park on June 26. The homeowner discovered the devices at about 1:50 a.m. that day, and there was no damage to the dwelling, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Jury finds Owings woman, 66, guilty of abuse of elderly woman
According to a Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office press release, on June 30, a 66-year-old Owings woman was found guilty by a jury of four charges related to the alleged abuse of an elderly female.
Defendant Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley was convicted on two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The release stated Claggett-Hurley was the victim’s primary caregiver.
“On Dec. 21, 2021, the defendant was recorded on nanny-cam video cursing and berating the victim, pulling her forcibly from the bed and physically abusing her,” the release stated. “Because of her condition, the victim was unable to defend herself or call for help.”
An investigation was conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and one week after the alleged incident, Claggett-Hurley was arrested. Court records show she was released on her own recognizance the day after her arrest.
The case was transferred from district to circuit county on Jan. 11, court documents stated. After the jury’s verdict was announced Claggett-Hurley was remanded to the county detention center. Sentencing is scheduled for October.
Judge Andrew Rappaport ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Claggett-Hurley could be facing 25 years in jail, the state’s attorney’s office stated.
Baltimore County man indicted for drug distribution
A Calvert County grand jury handed down a three-count indictment in June for a 70-year-old Baltimore County man who was charged in May with possession with intent to distribute PCP and LSD.
According to court papers, defendant Robert D. Tormollan of Fort Howard was a passenger in a Buick that was stopped by Maryland State Police on May 18 on Route 2/4 in the area of Arminger Road. In addition to drugs, police also confiscated Tormollan’s cellphone.
Tormollan posted $1,000 bond and was released shortly after his arrest.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Allison C. Walton of the state’s attorney’s office. Tormollan’s defense attorney is Matthew Wyman.
Male charged with assaulting deputy
Shortly before midnight on June 27, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Richard McCourt Jr. saw a male who appeared heavily intoxicated at the Hallowing Point boat ramp. The male — identified as Richard T. Breithaupt, 55, of Prince Frederick — asked McCourt to shoot him.
With the assistance of Deputy James Flynt, McCourt drove Breithaupt to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an evaluation. In court papers McCourt stated Breithaupt threatened to kill him, “stating he wanted to shoot me in the face.”
The deputy alleged in court documents that Breithaupt kicked him in the shin area.
Breithaupt was charged with second-degree assault of an officer, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.
On July 1, Breithaupt was released after posting $2,500 bond. An Aug. 31 hearing on the charges is scheduled in district court.
Elderly man cited for indecent exposure
A 70-year-old North Beach man has been charged with indecent exposure on June 16 after an incident that occurred at the town hall. The defendant, Steven Lee Vespermann, is allegedly to have urinated in front of the building, according to Lt. Joe Hollinger, who added the perpetrator has had prior encounters with local law enforcement.
Hollinger noted the defendant’s actions “could be observed from the general public,” as there was a “large gathering” across the street.
A summons was issued for Vespermann on June 23 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.
MARTY MADDEN