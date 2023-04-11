Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for armed robbery
Bryson Delaney Smith, 18, of Waldorf was arrested on April 4 and charged with two felonies for armed robbery and first-degree assault, and four theft- and firearm-related misdemeanors.
Smith is accused of robbing a 13-year-old juvenile at around 6:50 p.m. on April 4.
According to charging documents, the juvenile was riding their bike from their home to Eva Turner Elementary School in Waldorf. When the juvenile was at the side of the school, Smith pulled up on a mountain bike and demanded the juvenile’s iPhone valued at $1,000.
Police say Smith pulled up his shirt and revealed a handgun in his waistband.
Documents state the juvenile ran home and informed his mother, who used the find my iPhone feature to ping the phone, which showed the device was in the 11700 block of Norbeck Court in Waldorf. Charles sheriff’s officers eventually located Smith and the phone and took him into custody.
Smith was ordered held without bond on April 6 and is due in Charles County District Court on May 3 before Charles County Circuit Court Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Washington, D.C., man indicted for assault
Lemuel Tony Muse, 64, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on April 7 on two counts of felony first-degree assault and felony theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 as well as misdemeanors for second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
Muse was arrested on March 11 after Charles sheriff’s officers were notified of a stolen car driving through a Honda dealership on the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. Officers located a gray 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck that was reported stolen out of Rockville.
The driver, later identified as Muse, allegedly rammed two police cruisers during his escape causing about $9,000 in damages to both police vehicles and $5,000 in damage to the Chevrolet pickup.
Documents state Muse fled from officers until the vehicle was shut down in the 7700 block of Matapeake Business Drive in Brandywine where he was arrested.
Muse has been held at the Charles County Detention Center since his arrest and is due in Charles County Circuit Court on May 5 before Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine M. Carrington-Martin.
Temple Hills man indicted for theft
Carlos Prince Jordan, 18, of Temple Hills was indicted on April 7 for felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Jordan was arrested on Feb. 25 after a car chase that began in the area of Hope Circle in Waldorf.
Charles County sheriff’s officers in the area noticed a suspicious vehicle with a broken back window at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 25. When officers approached, the vehicle allegedly reversed and began driving away from officers.
Documents state the vehicle fled toward Western Parkway and eventually crashed at a dead end after going through a construction zone. The driver, later identified as Jordan, fled on foot and was eventually detained by officers.
The vehicle, identified as 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was confirmed stolen out of Prince George’s County. Documents state about 68 grams of marijuana and replica Glock handgun were found in the vehicle.
Jordan, who was released on his own recognizance on March 25, is due in Charles County Circuit Court on May 5 before Charles County Circuit Court judge Donine M. Carrington-Martin.
White Plains man charged with robbery
Jaylon Ahmod Hall, 19, of White Plains was charged on April 3 with felony robbery and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and theft of $100 to under $1,500.
Hall was one of three men implicated in a robbery on March 2 in the 3300 block of Prince Edwards Drive.
Officers spoke with a man who stated he was walking on a footpath between Prince Edward Drive and Castletower Court when three teenage suspects approached him.
The suspects are accused of beating the man and threatening him with a handgun before robbing him of his Tommy Hilfiger winter coat ($30) and an Apple iPhone 7 (valued at $100)
Hall was identified as a suspect on March 11 after a citizen reported spotting him in the Kingsview Subdivision. The identities of the other suspects have not yet been released.
Hall was arrested on April 4 and was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered held without bond on April 5. He is due back in Charles County District Court before Charles County District Court Judge Andrea R.S. Watkins on May 3.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Woman charged with felony theft involving car
On March 30, Deputy Lora Estrada of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office filed a report of the unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle by a 20-year-old Lexington Park woman.
The vehicle, valued at nearly $23,600, was driven by Daniella Rossana Cervantes the previous day without the owner’s permission. Estrada noted in charging papers that when contacted, Cervantes did admit to the unauthorized use and she was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony theft.
After being charged, Cervantes was released on her own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 1.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
An argument between two men March 31 resulted in a felony assault charge for one of them, according to Deputy James Bare of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
Bare stated in charging papers that defendant Nero Richardson, 56, of Lexington Park allegedly punched the other man and drew a knife with a six-inch blade. Richardson is alleged to have continued the assault using the knife.
Richardson’s accuser had numerous injuries “consistent with a stabbing and a physical assault,” Bare wrote in court documents. The deputy said the knife was located by investigators and had blood on it.
An arrest warrant was issued for Richardson, who, according to court records, is also known by the alias Nero Richardon.
The defendant was apprehended the day of the alleged incident and charged with first- and second-degree assault. After two court reviews, Richardson remained behind bars on a no bond status.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 2.
Leonardtown woman facing five assault counts
On March 31, police in St. Mary’s County were called to investigate an incident at an apartment in Leonardtown. An argument between two women had escalated into an assault.
According to Deputy A. Ocasio-Rivera, the woman accused of the assault — identified as Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, 32, of Leonardtown — “allegedly tried to stop her accuser from speaking to police officers."
It was later learned that Dorsey was wanted on a drug possession warrant, which was served April 2.
When she was taken to the county detention center, Dorsey allegedly became combative and assaulted four officers.
Dorsey was charged with five counts of second-degree assault plus obstructing and hindering.
After initially being held without bond, Dorsey was released April 3 on her own recognizance. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 25 in district court.
Carolina woman charged with assault, served traffic citations
On April 1 deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident that occurred in the area of Military Lane and Church Drive in Great Mills.
A man was reportedly injured when a 60-year-old Spring Lake, N.C., woman drove over him with a vehicle.
The driver, identified as Sharon D. Thomas, told the deputies she didn’t know the man was there. The man suffered burns to his buttocks, according to charging papers filed by Deputy Bradley Kirscht, who reported both Thomas and the man appeared heavily intoxicated.
Kirscht stated Thomas allegedly admitted she and the man had been drinking and smoking crack. Thomas failed a series of field sobriety tests. While she originally agreed to take a intoximeter test she subsequently refused.
Thomas was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Additionally, she was cited for driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated, attempting to drive while impaired by an illegal substance, negligent driving and reckless driving.
After initially being held without bond, on April 3 Thomas was released on her own recognizance. A hearing on the charges Thomas is facing is scheduled for May 1 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Beach man charged with felony theft
On March 5, a break-in was reported at a hardware store in Dunkirk. Investigators reported a window was damaged and someone stole four chainsaws.
According to a report filed by Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, footage from a nearby store’s outdoor surveillance camera was reviewed. The video showed someone putting store items into a SUV.
Another burglary at a nearby store was reported March 28. According to Jernigan, the case — investigated by Detective Wyatt McDowell — had similarities to the March 5 incident.
Surveillance footage obtained from a nearby gas station’s camera was reviewed by police and a passenger was identified as Tavaughn Grafton Brown, 30, of Chesapeake Beach, who was then developed as a suspect and subsequently located.
“Brown was advised of his Miranda rights and provided a statement indicating he was also responsible for the burglary that occurred on March 5,” Jernigan wrote in charging papers.
Brown was charged with second-degree burglary, felony theft and malicious destruction of property.
A summons was issued April 7 and a hearing on the charges is scheduled for May in district court.
Drug arrests made
On March 30, Circuit Court Judge Mark Carmean signed off on two search and seizure warrants for a Lusby residence, according to Deputy Thomas Buckler III of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
At the scene, officers confiscated quantities of suspected methamphetamine, suspected Adderall, suspected alprazolam and 9.8 grams of suspected fentanyl.
According to court papers, Ashley Rene Hutching, 39, of Lusby was arrested, searched and charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, one count each of distribution of narcotics, possession of a large amount of drugs, plus eight misdemeanor drug possession charges.
On April 3, District Court Judge Michelle R. Saunders ordered Hutching be held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 25.
Also on March 30, Trooper Alyssa Orefice of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Acadia with Virginia tags on Route 4 at Ward Road in Dunkirk. Orefice had noticed the vehicle had a malfunctioning head lamp.
In court papers, Orefice said she spoke to the driver, who was identified as Derrick Hopeton Burford, 43, of Baltimore.
“His eyes were bloodshot and he was unsure where his license was,” Burford wrote in the charging documents.
A search of the vehicle yielded suspected marijuana and suspected crack cocaine. Orefice stated Burford attempted to unlock the vehicle door with his foot, exist the vehicle and flee the scene.
“Burford opened the door and attempted to get out of the vehicle,” the trooper stated, adding the Calvert sheriff’s deputies who arrived at the traffic stop to provide backup pushed Burford back into the vehicle.
A 17-year-old male who was a passenger in the GMC allegedly possessed a loaded firearm with “obliterated serial numbers,” Orefice stated. There is no information on whether the juvenile is also being charged.
Burford was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, drug possession, second-degree escape and resisting/interfering with an arrest.
District Court Judge Michelle Saunders ordered Burford held without bond. A hearing on the charges against Burford is scheduled for Friday in district court.
Alleged stabber jailed
A 22-year-old Silver Spring man is behind bars following a March 31 incident in Lusby.
According to charging papers filed by Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Antonio Tavares, defendant Erick Antonio Gonzalez admitted to stabbing a man who greeted him with a “good morning.”
Tavares wrote, “When questioned why he stabbed” his accuser, “Erick stated it was because he was having a bad day.”
Investigators said the man was stabbed in the lower back. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, who then transported the man to a landing site, where he was flown to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
Gonzalez was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
On April 3, District Court Judge Michelle Saunders ordered Gonzalez to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 25 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN