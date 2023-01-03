Charles County
Pair indicted on firearms possession charges
George Edward Neal-Bey, 37, of Gwynn Oak and Lamont Maurice Butler, 38, of Washington D.C., were indicted on Dec. 2, 2022, on a single count each of firearm possession with a felony conviction and seven firearms related misdemeanors.
The men were charged in connection with a Nov. 13, 2022, traffic stop in the area of Port Tobacco Road and Valley Road in Port Tobacco. Charles County sheriff’s officers had pulled over a silver Kia Optima that afternoon for a suspended registration and towed the vehicle away.
Later that afternoon Butler and Neal-Bey arrived on the scene to pick up the occupants of the Kia when officers noticed Butler in possession of a handgun. According to documents, Butler and Neal-Bey are both prohibited from carrying firearms due to previous felony convictions.
Police say Butler attempted to pull away from officers as they attempted to make the arrest and a struggle ensued. Police say Neal-Bey approached the struggle with Butler in an attempt to interfere with the arrest.
Both men were eventually detained and officers allegedly recovered a 9 mm Polymer 80 handgun from Neal-Bey.
Both men were held without bond after the incident and appeared in court on Dec. 30, 2022. Both are due back in Charles County Circuit Court on Feb. 3
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Chi Ali Griffith, 46, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
At about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 2300 block of Tacoma Place in Waldorf for reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who identified herself as Griffith’s stepdaughter and stated that Griffith assaulted her.
According to charging documents, Griffith picked the woman up and choked her during an argument. Officers observed red marks around the woman’s neck.
Griffith was taken into custody and was held without bond before his court date on Jan. 3.
Juan Carlos Reyes-Canales, 31, of Waldorf was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault last week.
At about midnight on Dec. 28, 2022, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 3500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for reports of an assault. When officers arrived they spoke to a woman who stated that she and Reyes-Canales were in an argument when Reyes-Canales smacked the woman in the face.
Charging documents state that Reyes-Canales then threw the woman against the wall and threatened her with a machete.
An arrest warrant for Reyes-Canales was executed on Dec. 30 where he was ordered held without bond. He is due back in Charles County District Court on Jan. 31.
Man, 21, charged with check forgery
Andrew Robert Reid-Paradis, 21, of Waldorf was charged with one felony count of theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000 and 10 counts of felony charges for obtaining goods or money by forgery as well as 10 misdemeanor theft charges on Dec. 29, 2022.
Reid-Paradis is accused of fraudulently signing 10 checks between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 21 last year that belonged to his grandmother. According to charging documents, the value of the checks was listed at $3,220.
Police say Reid-Paradis admitted to taking the checks during an interview with Charles sheriff’s officers.
A summons for Reid-Paradis was issued on Dec. 29, and he is due in Charles County District Court on Feb. 13.
Waldorf man arrested for drug possession
Corey Daniel Claggett, 43, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with three felonies for possession with intent to distribute controlled and dangerous substances and three drug possession-related misdemeanors.
At around 1:03 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, Charles sheriff’s officers were in the 1200 block of Crain Highway when they observed a silver Lexus on Route 301 going 61 mph in a 55-mph zone. Officers pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as Claggett.
During the stop, a sheriff’s officer allegedly observed several smoked marijuana cigarettes in the car and conducted a search a vehicle. According to charging documents, officers recovered 18 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 44 grams of suspected PCP and 19 pills of suspected oxycodone.
Claggett was taken into custody and was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 30 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Jan. 31.
St. Mary’s County
Lexington Park man charged with assault, child abuse
Joseph Poole Kline, 40, of Lexington Park was charged with felony second-degree child abuse, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor possession of an opiate without a prescription.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies responded to the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park at 1:52 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022. Kline had red marks on the side of his neck, left arm and a rug burn on his right elbow, according to a charging document.
Kline and his partner of 21 years engaged in an argument over his use of unprescribed drugs, the document states. Pushing and shoving ensued, and the couple’s son intervened by throwing a punch at Kline after he allegedly smacked a woman with an open palm.
Kline then allegedly struck his son struck several times, which caused injuries to his elbow and arm. When Kline was detained, deputies allegedly found an opened pack of cigarettes with 1½ orange 30 mg Adderall pills on him. Kline identified the amphetamines and said he didn’t have a prescription, according to the court document.
He was held without bond on Dec. 28 but posted a $5,000 bond on Dec. 29.
Police looking for man charged with rape
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Walter Crouse Prentiss, 42, for violating the terms of pretrial release and removing a GPS monitor.
Prentiss, who previously lived in Charles County and Mechanicsville according to a charging document, is charged with felony second-degree rape, three felony assaults, six misdemeanor assaults and one count of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property. Six alleged incidents ranged from January through October 2021.
Prentiss was bailed out on July 26, 2022, by his accuser, who posted a $500 bond, according to a court document. A bench warrant was issued on Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court. A trial is set for Jan. 24.
Hyattsville man charged with child porn possession
Yeferson Yobany Lux-Oxlaj, 22, of Hyattsville was charged on Dec. 28, 2022, with one count of misdemeanor possession of child pornography.
In a court document, assistant state’s attorney Sarah Proctor said that Lux-Oxlaj retained possession of a photo of a girl under age 16 on Oct. 30, 2022. In the photo, the girl was lying down and her genitalia were exposed, the court document states. An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 29.
Calvert County
Prince Frederick man charged with assaulting correctional deputy
A 51-year-old Prince Frederick man was charged Dec. 19, 2022, with assaulting a correctional deputy at the Calvert County Detention Center, according to court documents filed by Deputy Tyrell Claggett.
The accused, David Peter Lambert, an inmate at the facility, was removed from his cell following an incident. “Lambert had intentionally flooded his cell,” Claggett stated in charging papers.
While being removed, Lambert is alleged to have bitten and spat upon Correctional Deputy Devin Preston. The officer received treatment at CalvertHealth Medical Center, Claggett reported.
Lambert was charged with assaulting an officer — a felony — and four counts of second-degree assault.
According to court documents, the Maryland Department of Health conducted an examination of Lambert. A competency hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9 in district court.
Huntingtown man charged with assault of woman
On the morning of Dec. 24, 2022, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Josh Newton responded to a residence in Chesapeake Beach to investigate the report of an assault.
A 27-year-old female told police a man tried to strangle her. The accused is identified as John Michael Harris, 33, of Huntingtown.
Newton reported the victim “did not have any major injuries and signed a medical refusal.”
Harris was apprehended and found to be in possession of suspected Suboxone.
Harris was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and drug possession.
After two court reviews, Harris remains held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 26 in district court.
Broomes Island man facing burglary charge
An alleged burglary on Dec. 21, 2022, in Lusby resulted in the arrest of of 40-year-old Broomes Island man.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on Short Court after receiving reports of a burglary in progress.
A charging report filed by Deputy Jamie Smith said the homeowner heard a loud banging outside the house. Arriving deputies heard noise coming from a nearby detached garage. When the officers entered the garage, a man with a rifle and a tackle box began yelling at them.
The man was identified as Justin Paul Garber, who, according to Smith, was also in possession of two hypodermic needles. The gun Garber had in his possession was a Super 8 airsoft rifle, according to police.
Garber was charged with second-degree burglary, theft and drug possession. That same day he posted $3,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Jan. 24 in district court.
Vehicle theft under probe
On Dec. 19, 2022, Deputy Andrew Ostazeski responded to Long Wolf Lane in Lusby for a report of a stolen vehicle described as a 2013 dark gray GMC Terrain.
The SUV was taken sometime between 9 a.m. and noon on Dec. 18. The estimated value of the stolen SUV is $8,000.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle may call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or contact Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information n concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
