Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for assault
Jonathan Mitchell, 43, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on April 27.
According to charging documents, Charles sheriff’s officers were near the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when they observed Mitchell allegedly striking another man.
He allegedly struck the man in the face and kicked him in the head several times, causing the victim to fall unconscious. According to police, he attempted to flee when he spotted officers and was taken into custody, while the person who was struck was transported by paramedics to a local hospital.
Mitchell was ordered held without bond and is due in Charles County District Court on June 13.
Waldorf man charged with burglary
Mehki Joseph Smith, 23, of Waldorf was charged with felony second-degree burglary and for misdemeanors on two fourth-degree burglary counts, one count of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and theft in the value of $100 to under $1,500.
Smith was implicated in a June 2, 2019, robbery of a pawn shop n the 2200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to charging documents, he pried open a garage door adjacent to the store and broke a hole into the wall between the garage and the pawn shop.
Smith is accused of smashing several display cases in an attempt to steal a handgun but was stopped by a security net. Instead, Smith allegedly stole a .22 caliber AR-15 rifle from a shelf and fled the scene.
A summons for Smith was issued on April 26 and he is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 12 in Charles County District Court.
Pair arrested arrested on gun, drug charges
Isaac Novelle Carey, 26, of Washington, D.C., and Amoni India Smith, 31, of Waldorf were arrested on April 25 after a traffic stop recovered a firearm and cannabis.
At around 12:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers were in the area of Route 5 and Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf when they stopped a Honda HR-V for failing to stay in the travel lane. When troopers stopped the vehicle, they identified the driver as Smith and performed a probable cause search due to the alleged smell of marijuana.
According to charging documents, troopers recovered a Glock 23 .45 caliber handgun with 11 rounds, 11 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, seven boxes of suboxone, two jars containing THC oil, 3.2 pounds of marijuana and a bag of an unknown brown powdery substance.
Carey was charged with felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and five weapons- and drug-related misdemeanors, while Smith was charged with four gun- and drug-related misdemeanors.
Smith was released on $3,000 bond and is due in Charles County District Court for trial on June 20, while Carey posted a $5,000 bond and is due in Charles County District Court for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
Waldorf man arrested on fugitive warrant
George Bowie, 41, of Waldorf was arrested on April 24 on a fugitive warrant out of Pennsylvania.
According to a copy of the fugitive document, Bowie is wanted in Bucks County, Pa., for failing to appear in court on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Charles sheriff’s officers took Bowie into custody at the Charles County Detention Center, where he remains held with out bond.
According to court records, Bowie voluntarily waived extradition on April 25 and is due for a fugitive hearing on May 26 in Charles County District Court.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Armed robbery in Hollywood probed
On April 26 shortly after 10 p.m., two masked men entered the Birdies convenience store on route 235 in Hollywood. A handgun was pointed at a store employee and a demand for money from the registers was made. The masked men fled the store with cash.
According to a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office release, patrol deputies and a K-9 unit responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with cellphone video or images who was present at the scene is asked to visit the sheriff’s office’s citizen upload portal. Go to firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence where videos can be provided anonymously.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130, or email david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Alleged assault made outside inn
On April 20, Deputy Casey Hill of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office responded to a report of a fight between two men in the parking lot of an inn on Route 235 in California. Hill stated in court papers that through speaking with the parties involved he learned the fight started as a verbal argument.
One of the men sustained injuries in the scuffle and was taken by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
The other man, identified as Lewis Jerome Baker, 53, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
On April 21, Baker was released on his own recognizance by Judge James Tanavage. A hearing on the charges filed against Baker will be held May 22 in district court.
Man charged with assaulting woman, deputy
On April 23, Deputy Joseph Senatore of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office responded to a Lexington Park apartment to investigate a reported domestic incident.
Senatore stated in court papers, during a verbal argument Lorenzo George Washington Jr., 32, of Lexington Park assaulted a woman and a female deputy.
During a verbal argument with the woman, Washington is alleged to have turned off the woman’s cellphone and blocked her path out of a room. According to Senatore, Washington also tried to strangle the woman.
Senatore said police observed a mark on the woman’s neck consistent with an assault.
Washington reportedly resisted arrest and during a tussle he is alleged to have kicked a female deputy in the chest and left shoulder.
On April 25, district court Judge Karen Christy Holt ordered Washington held without bond. He is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.
A hearing on the charges Washington is facing is scheduled for May 23 in district court.
Teen charged with assault, taking vehicle
A 19-year-old Great Mills man is facing charges for two separate incidents that occurred April 24.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy Austin Edelin of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, Nicholas Anthony Morris allegedly assaulted a woman at a Great Mills residence by shoving her into a wall and striking her with a fist.
Deputy James Bare reported Morris fled the residence, returning later and taking the woman’s vehicle without her permission. After a brief search, Morris found inside a crawl space of the home’s garage.
Morris is charged with one count each of first-degree assault and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle plus two counts of second-degree assault.
After an April 25 bond review, Morris was ordered to be held without bond. Court records show the Maryland Department of Health is evaluating Morris to determine if he is competent to stand trial. A status hearing is schedule for May 9 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Alleged check bouncer charged
On April 21, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office filed felony charges in district court again Ashley Nicole Cochrane, 30, of Upper Marlboro.
According to charging papers filed by Detective Jason Buck, during the spring of 2022 Cochrane wrote two business checks totaling $11,000 to purchase a pickup truck from a Calvert County resident.
Buck stated in court documents that when Cochran issued the checks, “She did so knowing that the funds in each account were vastly deficient of the issued amount of each check.”
A court summons was issued the day the bad check charges were filed. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 5 in district court.
St. Mary’s man busted on drug charges
On April 22, Deputy Sean Hendrickson conducted a traffic stop on southbound Route 2/4 in the St. Leonard area. The vehicle Hendrickson pulled over was a Lincoln Aviator with Virginia tags. Hendrickson reported the vehicle was traveling erratically.
The driver of the Lincoln was identified as Christopher Kinard Gaynor, 44, of California.
“Gaynor showed signs of impairment, however, not to the point I would have made an arrest,” Hendrickson wrote in charging papers.
Gaynor told the deputy he had a drink earlier in the evening and admitted he had taken “muscle relaxers.”
A breath test administered to Gaynor at the scene yielded a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.08.
A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 52.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20.1 grams of suspected marijuana, packaging materials and two cellphones.
Gaynor was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and drug possession.
Gaynor was released the following day after posted $2,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 23.
Beach man charged with assault
On April 23 Deputy Dylan Desantis investigated an alleged domestic assault at a Chesapeake Beach residence.
A man identified as James Daniel Snead, 45, of Chesapeake Beach allegedly attempted to strangle a woman, Desantis wrote in charging papers.
Desantis stated that during his investigation, Snead claimed he was assaulted. The deputy stated Snead also admitted to consuming a large volume of rum that evening.
Snead was charged with first- and second-degree assault.
The following day Snead was released after posting $2,000 bond. The court ordered him not to contact nor intimidate his accuser. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 24.
Sheriff’s office investigating commercial burglary, theft
On April 17 at approximately 3:40 a.m., a burglary occurred at the King Smoke tobacco shop on St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation revealed someone forced entry into the shop and began smashing display cases, then rummaged through the entire building. The estimated value of stolen property is over $10,000.
On April 21, Deputy Matthew Kwitowski responded to Safe Harbor Zahnisers Marina in Solomons for the report of a theft. Kwitowski’s investigation determined someone stole between $40,000 to $50,000 worth of copper wire from a job site sometime between 10 p.m. April 20 and 3:15 a.m. April 21.
Anyone who might have information that could aid the deputies investigating these incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2000.
MARTY MADDEN