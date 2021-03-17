Charles County
Man charged with solicitation of a minor twice
A Waldorf man has been charged with two counts of felony solicitation of a minor.
Jamel Maurice Hooker, 30, allegedly messaged two 17-year-old girls who were attending North Point High School on Feb. 20, 2020.
According to a court document, Hooker solicited sex acts using an Instagram account that belonged to another female student who knew the girls. The owner of the Instagram account said her account had been hacked. A police officer said Hooker said that he was contacting the girls so he could get a job in the adult film industry.
Hooker is on probation for a third-degree sex offense that he pleaded guilty to in July 2016. As part of that plea, two other sex offenses charges were nolle prossed. Hooker was sentenced to 10 years with all suspended except for one year and six months.
Hooker pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender on Aug. 21, 2019. He was given a three-year sentence in that case, with all time suspended except for three days in jail.
In the most recent case, Hooker was released on his own recognizance on March 15 under the condition that he continue with GPS monitoring and have no contact with minor females other than his immediate family. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. April 14.
Woman charged after dust pan, bleach incident
Cheryl Annette McDonald, 41, of Port Tobacco faces three felony assault charges and one misdemeanor resisting arrest charge following a March 3 incident in the 8600 block of Purcell Road in Port Tobacco.
According to a court document, McDonald struck a man in the face multiple times with a dust pan after he wouldn’t give her the keys to her vehicle. The victim, who said McDonald had been drinking heavily and possibly using narcotics, attempted to restrain McDonald, and he allegedly sustained scratches on his arms.
After the man let her go, McDonald allegedly then threw bleach into the eyes of the man and his son, who were both temporarily blinded.
After an officer detained McDonald, an officer allegedly found a crack pipe in her pants. McDonald also allegedly spit on two officers.
Women transported after collision
Two women were transported by helicopter to Prince George Shock Trauma shortly after a two-vehicle crash on Route 301 southbound near Mattawoman Drive around 7:15 a.m. Monday, March 15, according to Maryland State Police Cpl. Grimes. Both women are expected to survive. The driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle the women were in was charged.
Indictments issued
The following people were indicted by a grand jury on March 12:
Deon Watkins, 48, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime in the deaths of Kandeon Meisha Niravanh and Genesis Garrett on Jan. 21;
Charlene Doris Boomer, 46, of Indian Head was indicted on three counts of felony child abuse-second degree and four misdemeanor charges, including neglect of a minor and assault;
Horace Linton Brown, 53, of White Plains was indicted on sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and misdemeanor assault;
David Allen Moody, 30, of Suitland was indicted on armed robbery, robbery, assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Dominick Jarrell Stewart, 34, of Bryans Road was indicted on two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs and two misdemeanor counts of drug possession, not marijuana; and
John Francis Tolson, 74, of Newburg was indicted on felony possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs and misdemeanor drug possession, not marijuana.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary's County
Gun, drugs found in homes
St. Mary’s narcotics officers executing a search warrant at two apartments off Liberty Street in Lexington Park arrested a tax consultant and a plumber who were living there after they found drugs and a gun at the homes, according to charging papers.
De’aundre T. Keys, 24, and Rico K. Keys, 26, were arrested and held in jail following the search, where officers wrote in charging papers they found heroin and firearms in De’aundre Keys’ apartment and MDMA, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and buprenorphine in Rico Keys’ apartment.
The fentanyl appeared to be “disguised as counterfeit oxycodone pills,” charging papers say.
Both men were charged with drug distribution offenses, and De’aundre Keys faces additional firearms offenses.
Man jailed after threatening text messages
A Union Bridge man faces electronic harassment charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend, who had a protective order against him, and to her mother.
Charging papers say James Allen Michael Schaeffer, 37, allegedly sent hundreds of text messages to the woman, and a group text conversation which included her mother, a majority of which were “intimidating and threatening in nature” and included comments about “hanging women up by their feet.”
When confronted by police, Schaeffer allegedly said he was not served a protective order.
Two charged for dumping
Two men face criminal littering charges for allegedly dumping trash in a California nail salon's dumpster.
James Michael Black, 37, of Lusby and Wayne Slyvester Cutchember, 52, of California both face criminal charges following the incidents over the weekend, when both said they had used the dumpsters as the landfill was closed.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Fifth teen pleads guilty to hate crime, sentenced
On March 12, Andrew Matthew Edge, 19, of Huntingtown pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to one count of race harass, a misdemeanor hate crime. Edge’s four codefendants in the vandalism incident at Calvert High School last August entered similar guilty pleas and were sentenced four days earlier.
Edge was sentenced to three years in jail with all but five days suspended. According to the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, Edge must also pay $1,308 restitution, completed three years of unsupervised probation, perform 150 hours of community service and complete racial sensitivity training. The teens had been accused of spray painting derogatory words on the school's football field.
Disbarred lawyer sentenced
Craig Langrall, 41, of Tracy’s Landing was sentenced on March 12 to 10 years in jail, with all but six months suspended, for felony theft over $25,000.
Judge Mark S. Chandlee also required Langrall to complete five years of probation. Langrall was a practicing attorney in Calvert County when he was hired by a client in 2015 to provide legal representation in a family law matter. During the course of that representation, Langrall embezzled $40,000 from the victim, which he used for personal expenses.
At the hearing Langrall apologized to the victim, who was present in the courtroom. As part of the sentencing, the state confirmed that Langrall had repaid the $40,000. According to the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, the crime represented a serious breach of trust and warranted a period of incarceration. Chandlee agreed with prosecutors and required Langrall to serve the sentence. Langrall has been disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals and is no longer allowed to practice law.
Sheriff’s office makes drug distribution arrests
On March 12, Calvert sheriff’s deputies arrested a Prince Frederick man on possession of drugs with intent to distribute and concealing a dangerous weapon.
According to court papers, the defendant, Trevon Daqwaun Johnson, 26, was walking on Cassell Boulevard in Prince Frederick. Deputy Christopher Murphy stated passing motorists reported to authorities that a man walking along that road had made gestures that mimicked the firing of a gun.
Murphy stopped Johnson, searched him and found he had a gun in his possession. Investigators believe Johnson stole the gun from a woman’s residence earlier that morning. The search of the suspect further yielded quantities of Xanax and cocaine, scales and other drug paraphernalia.
After being taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for a checkup, Johnson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He was charged with dangerous weapon concealment, controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics, first-degree burglary, four counts of CDS possession not marijuana and two counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Johnson is currently being held and is awaiting a second bond review.
In a separate incident, on Sunday a Chesapeake Beach man was apprehended after an alleged drug transaction was observed by a deputy outside a local business.
Deputy Anthony Aranda reported in court documents that Bryan Thomas Humphreys, 57, was stopped on 28th Street after the alleged transaction. A search of the vehicle yielded quantities of crack and powdered cocaine, two measuring spoons, a push rod and a bong. Humphreys also had a cellphone in his possession.
Humphreys was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession paraphernalia. He is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges Humphreys is facing is scheduled for April 12 in district court.
Truck damaged while parked
The sheriff’s office is investigating an incident in which a parked 2013 Ford pickup truck was damaged. On March 7, Dfc. Michael Lewis Jr. responded to a residence on Alta Drive in Sunderland to investigate the incident, which had occurred overnight. Lewis observed that all four of the truck’s tires were flat and had puncture marks from a bladed object. Both of the truck’s rear tail lights were broken as well. Damage to the truck is estimated at $1,500.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Solvers of Calvert. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN