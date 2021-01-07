Charles County
Stolen gun recovered from 7-Eleven incident
A handgun, which was reported stolen in 2009, was located following a convenience store employee’s report of a man hanging out outside and allegedly banging on the store’s door with the gun visible.
Kavon Desales Dorsey, 27, was arrested on firearms charges early on New Year’s Day, and later released, after police had spoken with a St. Ignatius Drive 7-Eleven manager who said the employees had been taking garbage out and observed an armed man outside, sliding the handgun’s rack back and forth.
Teens charged in firearms vandalism
Three teens face property destruction charges after La Plata Police Department investigators secured video footage of a vehicle that allegedly had been a part of a string of bullet hole-ridden vandalism incidents in December.
George Anthony Goldsmith, 18, of Newburg, Tyler Chystopher Kragh, 19, of Charlotte Hall, and a juvenile from Faulkner face the destruction of property charges after the weapons were secured with the assistance of St. Mary’s deputies.
Police are still investigating similar bullet-related vandalism at the Galazio Restaurant in La Plata.
Ammo found in DUI investigation
An opened bottle of cognac and two boxes of shotgun shells were found in a vehicle during a DUI investigation in December where the subject was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Charging papers accuse David D. Covington, 33, of possessing the shells while officers searched his vehicle at the Safeway parking lot in Waldorf.
Covington was arrested for DUI and on another unrelated warrant, and was also charged by a summons with illegal possession of ammunition.
St. Mary’s County
Navy employee indicted on rape charge
A programs analyst for the Navy faces sexual abuse charges stemming from his alleged December confession regarding his sexual abuse of a teenage girl.
District court charging papers unsealed after Clayton Thomas Williams, 39, was arrested by St. Mary’s police in December say he had initially made the confession unprompted, in front of his wife and the alleged victim, saying he “used to sexually assault the victim ... at night while he believed the victim to be asleep.”
The girl told officers the abuse “occurred on a regular basis and continued for approximately three years,” charging papers say, and Williams had texted her, after the confession, that he was sorry and it had “really been burning at his conscious to confess the actions he committed against her.”
After his December arrest, Williams was indicted this week on charges including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor.
Target shooting date leads to charge
A Ridge man faces a single reckless endangerment charge following his alleged shooting of his girlfriend as he attempted to clear a malfunction in the gun last week.
Charging papers accuse James Woodrow Potter, 66, of firing the weapon during the target shooting date with his girlfriend, grazing her right ankle causing a “large, open gunshot wound.”
Sheriff pulls New Year’s Eve traffic stop
The first criminal charges filed in 2021 in St. Mary’s were brought after Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) himself pulled over a vehicle in Charlotte Hall shortly after 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Dion D. Hair, 38, of Suitland was arrested following the rare stop after the sheriff and an additional officer located a loaded handgun in his vehicle.
Hair was released on bail after being charged on Jan. 1 with possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle as well as a traffic violation.
Calvert County
Woman charged for slashing husband
A 64-year-old man’s call to officers stating that his wife stabbed him in the neck led to his wife’s arrest on first-degree assault charges.
Bridget Alta Wentz, 45, of Prince Frederick was later released on bail following her husband’s allegation of the stabbing.
Her husband told officers she had woken him up while they were sleeping and attacked him with a knife. Wentz told police she and her husband had been to a party in Bryantown where they both consumed crack cocaine, and the husband drank corn liquor. She said her husband had attempted to have unwanted sex with her and grabbed her neck, at which point she slashed him in the neck.
Stolen Boy Scout trailers found
Boy Scout trailers stolen from Troop 1792 in Huntingtown were located in St. Leonard toward the end of last year after the sheriff’s office received multiple tips, police said in a press release.
The first trailer was located on Dec. 23 and was spray painted black, and the second trailer was found on Dec. 31, covered in cardboard disguising the Boy Scouts logo, the release says.
Charges are pending, police said.
Faux gun waved at children
A Lusby man faces criminal charges after concerned parents told officers a man had waved a gun at their children from a car on New Year’s Eve.
Charging papers accuse Andrew Jason Causey Jr., 19, of waving the BB gun at the children “as a joke to scare them” after two of the skateboarding juveniles had rolled in front of the vehicle, made an obscene hand gesture at the driver and told the driver to “slow the f--k down.”
Police later determined the “gun” in question was a BB gun, and charged Causey with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment among other misdemeanors for the incident.
Lusby man charged for discharge of gun near homes
A Lusby man faces misdemeanor firearms offenses after an anonymous complainant told lawmen they had brought out their own firearm, having heard several gunshots in close proximity to their residence.
Charging papers accuse Connor Michael Sesso, 25, who was apologetic to police, of firing the weapon about 70 yards from the residence, much closer than the 150-yard legal limit.
Sesso was charged by a criminal summons with reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct.
