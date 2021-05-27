Charles County
Woman allegedly drives with man on vehicle
A man swore out felony and misdemeanor assault charges against a woman he said was his girlfriend after she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed with him on top of her car for about 1 mile. Debbie Ann Jenifer, 49, of Lexington Park came to pick up the man and pulled toward him, causing him to jump on her car, he stated in the complaint.
The man said he was thrown off the vehicle at a five-way intersection, “was in shock and fear,” and transported by a family member to a hospital, where he stayed for a week. The man said he has photos of his injuries, and said there were witnesses and video evidence.
Two men charged with felony theft from hardware stores
Antonio William Polite, 31, of Adelphi and Donte Bernard Shaw, 31, of Washington, D.C., were each charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 for allegedly stealing $6,809 in power tools from the Lowe’s in La Plata on May 21. They also allegedly stole from a Lowe’s on Branch Avenue in Clinton, a court document states. The men drove away in a black 2013 Audi Q7 sport utility vehicle after each theft.
Waldorf man charged with kidnapping and assault
Benjamin Morales Elder, 29, of Waldorf was charged with felony kidnapping and assault, along with misdemeanor assault, after he allegedly choked a woman with his hand on May 19 and pushed her into a vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed on May 20, according to court documents.
12-year wait for guilty verdict
Annette Ivette Williams, 35, of Hughesville was convicted in district court on May 19 for two counts of felony theft, $500 plus value, for stealing $11,618 worth of jewelry and a digital camera from a home in the 4500 block of Guinevere Lane in Pomfret that she was cleaning in October and November 2008.
A warrant was issued on March 13, 2009. Judge W. Louis Hennessy sentenced Williams to six months in jail with all time suspended except for 30 days. She was fined $157 and allowed work release from the jail. On May 20, Williams appealed the verdict to circuit court. She was found not guilty of theft scheme.
Indictments issued
The following people were indicted by a grand jury last week:
Ryan Lamont Bell, 35, of Cheltenham was indicted for drug distribution and various gun charges, driving on a suspended license and possession bulletproof armor after having been convicted of a crime of violence and not having a permit.
Albert Charity, 38, of Waldorf, was indicted on felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 for stealing cash from B.J.’S Wholesale Club.
Johnny Hammonds, 51, of Waldorf, was indicted on two felony sexual solicitation of a minor charges from January 2019, along with eight misdemeanors for failure to register as a sex offender from 2016 to 2021.
Truman Reid Hancock Jr. of Colonial Beach, Va., was indicted on felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 for stealing a trailer from Sagres Construction Corp.
George Chandler Jones, 55, of Nanjemoy, was indicted for felony and misdemeanor assault.
Robin Lynn Kelly, 41, of Nanjemoy, was indicted on felony and misdemeanor assault.
Carmela Anne Stone, 46, of La Plata, and Mark Lee Stone, 28, of La Plata, were each indicted for felony burglary, along with several misdemeanor burglary charges and two misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly breaking into a residence on July 20, 2020, and assaulting a woman.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Leonardtown man pleads to online dating scams
A Leonardtown man pleaded guilty to mail fraud in a federal courtroom in Virginia last week after investigators revealed his scam on online dating services, where he allegedly secured over a quarter of a million dollars while establishing false romantic relationships with women online.
Eugene Johnson Jr., 39, was accused of using the dating services from 2014 to 2018 to secure the funds, while frequently posing as a U.S Marine who needed the money for several major issues, such as “car, financial, legal or health problems,” that he “claimed to be very emotional,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he was charged.
Johnson sent text messages from multiple phone numbers, posing as different people to corroborate those claims, according to the release. In total, he received about $276,361 from eight women in three states.
He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 17, and faces a maximum of 20 years incarceration.
Choking in fight with fiance alleged in Lexington Park
A fight over a child taking soft drinks turned violent on Sunday, leading to a Lexington Park man’s arrest and later release on a felony assault charge alleging he choked his fiance, according to charging papers.
Willie Stephan Henry Hall was charged with first-degree assault after the alleged incident when his fiance told lawmen she and Hall had both tried to swing at each other, with Hall pushing her into a toilet, which broke, and later choking her. Hall told police his attacks were in self-defense.
He was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was later released.
Inmate accused of shattering window of his jail cell
An inmate at the St. Mary’s Detention Center faces a property destruction charge after allegedly shattering an observation window of his cell.
Christopher Bridgett told officers he had “blacked out” from anger and didn’t remember the incident, where he was heard punching at the cell’s door after it was locked, according to charging papers.
The window was valued at just shy of $1,500, according to charging papers.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Lusby man charged with armed robbery
A 27-year-old Lusby man remains incarcerated and is charged with armed robbery and assault stemming from an incident at a gas station on May 17.
Charging papers revealed that the defendant, Anthony Allen Cantrell, used a “kitchen-style knife” which he brandished after entering the Shell station in Lusby. Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Howard Anderson stated Cantrell allegedly took the knife and “held it to the clerk’s side” and demanded money.
According to the charging papers, the clerk refused to open the register. Cantrell then allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes and fled the scene on foot. Anderson reported Cantrell was located, questioned and arrested a short distance from the gas station.
The clerk was not injured. Anderson reported the knife “did not puncture her skin or cause any injury.”
The stolen cigarettes were recovered as was the knife. Cantrell was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and theft less than $100. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 3 in district court.
Chesapeake Beach man, 55, held for assaulting woman
A 55-year-old Chesapeake Beach man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman at his residence May 21. Charging documents written by Deputy Tristen Plant allege that Darren Keith South Sr. was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. South is alleged to have twice grabbed the victim by her throat plus he “lifted her off the ground and hit her head on the wall.”
Plant stated in charging papers that the woman “had several physical signs of injury to her chest, knuckles, arms, neck and back.”
South was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Following two court hearings he is being held without bond.
Drug indictments announced
On May 19, the following drug-related indictments by a Calvert County grand jury were announced.
Robert Bernard Wells-Trice, 31, of Charlottesville, Va., was served a 19-count indictment, which includes a charge of controlled dangerous substance common nuisance distribution of a narcotic, four other drug charges, five weapons charges and seven traffic charges. Court records show Wells-Trice has remained in jail on a no-bond status since his April 4 arrest in Calvert County.
Curon Jerel Patterson Sr., 37, of Baltimore received a five-count indictment, which included three felony charges — possession of a large amount of CDS, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and distribution/possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl/heroin mix. Patterson’s arrest on these charges occurred on March 2. He has remained in jail on a no-bond status since his arrest, according to court documents.
Thomas Connor Moran, 18, of Ellicott City was served a 15-count indictment, which included six charges of CDS possession with intent to distribute. The alleged drugs in Moran’s possession included PCP and LSD, according to court records. Moran was arrested after being stopped for speeding on Route 260 on Jan. 13. He posted $5,000 bail the day of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to the speeding charge in February.
Sharon Jeannette Worthy, 59, of Lusby was served a four-count indictment, including two counts for CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics. The incident occurred Feb. 5 and Worthy was served a warrant on Feb. 11.
Police say vandalism case in Owings remains unsolved
On May 11, Deputy Cody Shoemaker responded to a home on Tenley Place in Owings for the report of damaged property. The complainant said someone damaged the front windshield of a Dodge Van parked behind his house from what appears to be a pellet gun. The estimated value of property damage is $800.
Anyone with information on the case may call Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN