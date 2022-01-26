Charles County
Waldorf man arrested for felony drug, firearm charges
Anthony Antonio Peaks Jr., 26, of Waldorf was arrested on four felonies related to a search warrant executed on Jan. 19.
According to charging documents, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search and seizure operation in the 2100 block of Crain Highway for Peaks, his residence and a cellular phone that belonged to him.
During the search, officers allegedly located 65 grams of suspected crack cocaine, measuring cups with residue and a digital scale on Peaks’ bedroom dresser.
Documents state that officers also found over $1,500 in cash, two suspected amphetamine pills and a Sig Sauer P365 handgun loaded with an unidentified amount of ammunition. The firearm was flagged as stolen through Halifax County, Va., and Peaks was disqualified from owning a handgun through the Maryland Gun Center.
Peaks was charged with felonies for possession of narcotics production equipment, possession with intent to distribute, firearm use in a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction. In addition, Peaks was charged with six drug and firearm-related misdemeanors.
Bryantown man arrested for burglary
Clifton Jerome Golding, 60, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with felony first-degree burglary, firearm possession with a felony conviction and misdemeanor theft between $100 and $1,500.
According to charging documents, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 13000 block of Trotter Road in Bryanstown for the report of a recovered firearm.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with a woman who testified that Goldring had showed her a handgun on Jan. 15 that he was not supposed to have due to a criminal conviction. A check of the handgun through the National Crime Information Center flagged the weapon as being stolen in a burglary reported on Oct. 25, 2012.
Charging documents state that Goldring was on probation and not allowed to possess a firearm.
During questioning, Goldring said he found the weapon in the area of Billingsley Road near Route 5 one month ago. Goldring claimed there was no ammunition for the firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Newburg woman charged with theft
Shaquita Thomas, 37, of Newburg was charged on Jan. 18 with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle after a care sale gone bad from November.
According to charging documents, Thomas completed a credit application to purchase a 2017 GMC Terrain worth $23,995 on Nov. 19 at a dealership in Waldorf and received a joint load using a family member as a co-buyer.
Thomas allegedly stated the family member in question could not travel due to an illness and would take her the paperwork to sign and return to the dealership with the papers and a required $1,000 down payment along with titles to a vehicle to be traded-in.
However, charging documents state that Thomas returned the paperwork with missing signatures or signatures of the family member in her own handwriting.
Titles to an unidentified trade-in vehicle was allegedly titled in a different name, which Thomas stated she would bring back. However, amended paperwork was allegedly never returned and further attempts to contact Thomas were met with silence.
Charging documents state that Thomas at some point admitted forging signatures and refused to return the vehicle.
Clinton man charged with felony theft
Andre Carter, 60, of Clinton was charged on Jan. 18 with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 for alleged theft from a residence in the 90 block of Garner Avenue in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, Carter was invited to the home by an occupant to perform repair work on a bathroom in the residence. Instead, it’s alleged that Carter broke into a room in the house, damaging the lock in the process.
Carter allegedly made off with a Playstation and six games with a combined total value of $1,420, $600 in clothes, an iPhone 7 worth $150 and $400 in shoes.
Charging documents state that Carter was the only person in the home at the time of the alleged theft.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Mechanicsville man charged with semi theft
Raymond Michael Messick, 56, of Mechanicsville was charged with theft of between $25,000 and $100,000 after he allegedly took a semitrailer from a parking lot behind the McDonald’s restaurant in Charlotte Hall.
The semitrailer was valued at $8,000 but also included some $30,566 in items inside. According to a charging document, Messick said he scrapped the semitrailer at a scrapyard in Capital Heights, but the business denied it.
Messick was a part-time employee of the owner of the semitrailer. Messick was issued a summons on Jan. 12.
Lexington Park man charged with $10K in thefts
Tyler Allan Cox, 25, of Lexington Park was charged with two felony theft charges and 53 misdemeanor theft charges after he allegedly used a man’s debit card to rack up $10,497 in purchases or ATM withdrawals, according to a charging document. He was issued a summons on Jan. 20.
Man charged with $4K in theft from store
Robert James Grinder, 32, of Lexington Park was charged with theft of $4,228 from Target in California between Oct. 18 and Dec. 9, 2021.
Among the items Grinder allegedly stole, according to a charging document, were an Apple iPodPro, two Apple AirPods, two Hewlett Packard laptops, two electric scooters and a smart cutting machine. He was arrested on Jan. 21 and a bond was set for $5,000.
Two Lusby females charged with theft
On Jan. 12, Maryland State Police Trooper J. Pope responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way in California for the report of a theft. An investigation revealed that two females allegedly stole $1,748 in merchandise, according to a charging document.
Alexis Tamia Holland, 20, of Lusby was arrested and charged with theft of $1,500 to $25,000 and theft of less than $100. The other suspect, a 17-year-old female from Lusby, was charged with the same offenses and released to an adult.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Mary’s man indicted in Calvert
A 35-year-old Park Hall man was served a seven-count indictment Jan. 19 in connection with the alleged assault of a woman at a house in Lusby. The incident occurred on Dec. 11, according to court documents.
In a report filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy William Durner, the victim told him the defendant, Douglas Arron Delfavero, punched and strangled her. The victim claimed she temporarily lost consciousness. During the assault the woman attempted to call 911 but Delfavero broke her phone.
According to charging papers, there were children in the home at the time of the incident. The victim was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
Delfavero took the children in the house with him. He was arrested at his home by St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputies.
The indictment charges Delfavero with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, committing a violent crime with minors present, false imprisonment and malicious destruction of property. He remains in jail on a no-bond status.
Former school board candidate charged with courthouse disturbance
A 42-year-old Port Republic woman is facing trespassing and disorderly conduct charges following an incident on Jan. 14 at the Calvert County Courthouse.
According to Sgt. Michael Naecker of the Calvert sheriff’s office, dawn Marie Keen was advised by courthouse deputies that all building visitors are required to wear face masks per an administrative order issued by Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty of the state court of appeals. The mask mandate, issued on Dec. 27, is due to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rule applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status or other health-related measures.
“Keen refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave the building but refused to do so,” a sheriff’s office report stated. “Keen was advised multiple times of the policy but refused to leave.”
Keen was arrested, charged and later released on her own recognizance. A hearing regarding the charges is scheduled for March 2 in district court.
In 2020, Keen was a candidate for the Calvert County Board of Education in the second election district. She advanced to the general election after finishing second in the primary but lost that November’s contest.
Lusby man indicted for alleged home invasion
A Calvert County grand jury issued a five-count indictment on a 21-year-old Lusby man for an alleged home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 3 at a residence on Silver Rock Road in Lusby.
According to charging papers filed by Deputy John Ashley, a man identified as Michael Desn Pistorio allegedly damaged the front door of the home by kicking it.
Ashley reported that a man who was with Pistorio tried to stop the defendant from kicking the door and was nearly assaulted for interfering. The female occupant of the house told Ashley that Pistorio sent her a social media message threatening her life.
Two felony counts — for home invasion and third-degree burglary — are included in the indictment.
After being arrested and charged, Pistorio was freed after posting $2,500 bond. His initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Chaptico man pleads guilty to animal cruelty
On Jan. 21, Charles Henry Hall III, 44, of Chaptico pleaded guilty to one count of felony animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty relating to the use and possession of a dog for dogfighting.
As part of a plea agreement, Hall is forfeiting his ownership of a dog found at his property and will be prohibited from owning, possessing or residing with any animals.
According to a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, the charges filed against Hall “are the result of a collaborative effort” among several agencies in Calvert and St. Mary’s, including the sheriff’s offices and animal control units in both counties.
Prosecuting of the state’s case against Hall is being handled by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney. Hall, who could receive a maximum penalty of three years in jail, will be sentenced on March 14 by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.
MARTY MADDEN