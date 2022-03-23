Charles County
Waldorf man, 35, wanted for assault after woman shot
Charles County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Deangelo Alexander Hardy, 35, of Waldorf on March 14 for felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault and charges related to violating the sex offender registry.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a woman in the area of the 2900 block of Crain Highway reported that she was shot by an acquaintance in the early morning hours of Jan. 6. The woman was treated and released from the hospital prior to making the report.
Detectives investigated the incident and identified Hardy as a suspect.
According to the release, Hardy, who is a registered sex offender, failed to report required information to the registry.
Hardy is currently being held in Virginia on an unrelated charge and will be formally charged in the January shooting when he is extradited to Charles County.
Waldorf man arrested for drugs, weapons charges
Jamar Ronnell Lancaster Sr., 41, of Waldorf was arrested on March 17 and was charged with three felonies for possession of narcotics and four felonies for use of firearms in a drug trafficking crime.
Charles sheriff’s deputies and detectives went to the 2800 block of Hackney Lane in Waldorf to execute a search warrant on Lancaster, his home and several vehicles.
According to charging documents, officers allegedly found over 3,000 grams of cocaine in powdered and rock form and eight firearms including a SKS 7.62 assault rifle, three AR-15 style assault rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun and three handguns in various calibers in the master bedroom.
Officers also allegedly found over $10,000 in cash, and recovered three pieces of body armor, a Zastava 7.62 rifle and a Master Pierce Arms 9 mm handgun in the living room.
A search of a Nissan Armada on the property allegedly revealed 12 individually packaged baggies of crack cocaine, an extended magazine loaded with ammo of an unknown caliber, and one ounce of phencyclidine, also known as PCP.
Various tools related to the alleged sale of narcotics were also found around the residence. The cocaine in powdered and crack forms had a combined street value of $112,000.
Texas man arrested for felony theft of motor vehicle
Charles Ogechukwu Anyakee, 48, of Mesquite, Texas was charged with two felonies for theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle on March 16.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were notified by a Prince George’s County Police Department detective that a 2021 GMC Yukon, valued at $80,000, with Texas registration was reported stolen by a car rental company. Deputies tracked the vehicle to a residence in the 11100 block of St. Christopher Drive in White Plains and conduced surveillance of the vehicle.
After deputies dispersed, Anyakee was allegedly observed checking where deputies had been parked then moved the vehicle.
Anyakee was later stopped by sheriff’s deputies and allegedly gave a false name. He stated the vehicle belonged to an individual named “Peter” and gave a contact number, according to police. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a wallet with Anyakee’s drivers license in it.
Anyakee was released from the scene with a citation for speeding.
Further investigation revealed that the rental agreement was signed under a fraudulent name and a woman who answered the phone at the number given said she did not know Anyakee.
Waldorf man, 55, arrested on drug charges
James Elliott Greenfield Jr., 55, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and two misdemeanors related to drug possession.
In the evening hours of March 18, Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6700 block of Crain Highway in La Plata for a report of an armed suspect. When officers arrived, they found no armed individual but identified Greenfield at the scene.
According to charging documents, dispatchers advised that Greenfield had a warrant for failure to appear for a court date in 2020 and deputies placed him under arrest. When Greenfield was searched at the scene, deputies allegedly found a crack pipe and 8.6 grams of crack cocaine valued at $860 on his person.
Greenfield was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered held without bond.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Baltimore man charged with assault in Hollywood
Ronnie L. Braitsch, 32, of Baltimore was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment and attempted theft of between $100 and $1,500. According to a charging document, police responded to the 24300 block of Old Three Notch Road in Hollywood on March 13.
Braitsch allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after she confronted him about a fraudulent $544 charge on her debit card for an online video game. Braitsch said it was only supposed to be for $50.
He allegedly spit in the woman’s face, shoved her to the ground, stood over her with a small wooden stool and then a 10-inch knife and threw a bottle of water at her.
After the incident, Braitsch fled to Baltimore, the charging document stated. He was arrested on March 14 and ordered held without bond.
Braitsch was convicted on first-degree burglary in Anne Arundel County and sentenced to 15 years on Dec. 13, 2017. He was ordered to pay $36,507 in restitution to a couple whose home he burglarized of jewelry and electronics and then pawned, according to a charging document. That case was recently reopened.
He also faces an indictment for four counts of felony distribution of narcotics with intent to distribute in Anne Arundel on June 24, 2020. Braitsch also faces a misdemeanor charge for failure to appear in St. Mary’s County on Dec. 15, 2021, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance for allegedly throwing traffic cones into the road near MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020. Braitsch allegedly struck a vehicle a woman was driving with a traffic cone and upset her three children.
Ridge man, 46, charged with assault of wife
Troy Lamont Fenwick, 46, of Ridge was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault related to a March 15 incident in the 16700 block of Three Notch Road in which he allegedly struck his wife in the face with a closed fist, threw her against a wall and onto the ground and strangled her with both hands.
According to a charging document, Fenwick said the woman pushed him and he “lost it” and “could not take it anymore.” The woman, who had injuries to her head, eye, left hand and left arm, alleged Fenwick had used crack cocaine and was paranoid.
A deputy found the woman’s broken eyeglasses on the ground and said Fenwick threatened “suicide by cop.” He was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital and ordered held without bond on March 19 and 21.
Chaptico woman charged with assault of boyfriend
Tracy Lynn Cecil, 46, of Chaptico was charged with misdemeanor assault after police responded to the 38500 block of Chaptico Road at 6:52 a.m. on March 10. Her boyfriend said Cecil punched him in the face, scratched his back and bit his right buttock during an argument.
A deputy observed that the man’s neck was red and irritated, he had scratch marks on his back and a bite bruise on his buttock. Cecil was released on her own recognizance.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
St. Mary’s man charged in phony cash caper
On March 15, an employee of a Lusby pet salon contacted the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to report a person in possession of an alleged phony $100 bill was seeking change for the bogus currency. From his investigation, Deputy Herschel Wilder learned that Tommie Lee Bolts, 31, of Great Mills had spoken to employees of three Lusby businesses, displaying the bill “with Asian type language printed on it.”
One business person told the deputy that Bolts asked for change and was turned down.
Bolts was charged with possessing/issuing forged currency. He is being held at the detention center in lieu of $100. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for May 23 in district court.
Man and woman both charged with felony theft
On March 15, a Huntingtown woman filed a complaint with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, accusing a Chesapeake Beach man and woman with stealing almost $9,800 worth of her property from an apartment she had rented at the pair’s residence.
In a complaint on file in district court, the person stated the unit was ransacked “on or about December 2021 to January 2022.” Belongings taken included “electronics, jewelry, cash, cleaning products.”
The woman stated in her complaint that she had reported the incident to Sgt. Vince O’Donnell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The defendants are identified as Ilea Zylich and James Webb. Both have been issued summonses charging them with felony theft.
A preliminary inquiry on the matter is scheduled for May 9 in district court.
Fugitive from Virginia nabbed
On March 15, a 37-year-old man from California in St. Mary’s County was arrested by Calvert authorities for being a fugitive from Stafford, Va., police. A court document states Jonathan Christopher Harris was charged with grand larceny in Virginia and broke terms of his probation.
The case was handled by Calvert sheriff’s Sgt. Philip Foote. Court records show Harris voluntarily waived extradition to Virginia. He was last reported being held without bond in Calvert. A hearing on the fugitive charge will be held March 28 in district court.
Beach man charged with assault, traffic violations
On March 19, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy John Ashley responded to a report of an assault in the Prince Frederick area. A man identified as William O’Brian Kennedy, 43, of Chesapeake Beach reportedly pointed a weapon at a woman outside her residence after he was told he couldn’t park in the neighborhood without a permit. The weapon turned out to be an air soft rifle, Ashley reported in court documents.
Kennedy showed up at the residence looking for his fiancee. The woman Kennedy allegedly pointed the rifle at told Ashley the defendant appeared intoxicated.
Police apprehended Kennedy at a local fast food restaurant where he had gone to continue the search for his fiancee. Kennedy was administered field sobriety tests by deputies. He was charged with second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment and reckless endangerment plus cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, negligent driving and driving while impaired.
On March 20, he posted $7,500 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 21 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN