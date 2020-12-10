Charles
La Plata man faces disorderly house charge
A 42-year-old La Plata man faces a disorderly house charge from the town’s police department on allegations that 36 calls for service in November involved his apartment.
Charging papers say in addition to the calls to Timothy Warren McConnell’s apartment off Hawthorne Drive, which is “associated with drug use and various other crimes against persons,” McConnell himself is allegedly “known to frequently call for police services at his will,” placing about 15 calls to emergency services last month. In addition, charging papers say there have been four reported and confirmed drug overdoses either inside or directly outside the door to McConnell’s apartment.
Kidnapping call leads to assault charges against woman
An unfounded call for service regarding a kidnapping led to felony assault charges for a La Plata woman accused by her mother-in-law of producing a knife when picking up her son on Monday.
Charging papers accuse Laura May Bowie, 29, of flashing the knife at the Molly Drive address on Monday afternoon while picking up her son, prior to police’s investigation where they determined the call for service, a kidnapping, was unfounded. Bowie was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment, and was later released.
Choking in vehicle alleged
Victor William Jackson, a 24-year-old Clinton man, was issued a criminal summons on a first-degree assault charge alleging he pulled over a vehicle in Waldorf and choked his girlfriend in an argument, also allegedly smashing her phone after she exited the vehicle and refused to return.
St. Mary’s
Man who accidentally shot friend pleads guilty
A 19-year-old from Park Hall pleaded guilty to first-degree assault last Friday following his January arrest after he contacted emergency dispatchers telling them he had accidentally shot his friend.
Brian Lee Chaney is awaiting a pre-sentence investigation after pleading down from second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the case where district court charging papers say he had been playing with a gun in his residence and pretended to shoot it at his friend, Jordan Lee Sullivan, 24, who died after one of the rounds fired.
Home invasion suspect found in chicken coop
Police searching for a home invasion suspect shortly after midnight on Saturday successfully located him in a chicken coop, according to charging papers. Nelson L. Battle, 36, was jailed Saturday and later ordered to be held without bail following the incident, where a neighbor of his alleged she was awoken by Battle kicking in the door, and he had followed by “destroying the living room” and made threats with a knife, also allegedly flattening tires on three vehicles with the knife.
Battle had fled before police arrived, but with the help of a K-9, he was located in a chicken coop.
Collision with pedestrian under investigation
A Leonardtown crash on Thursday, Dec. 3, is under investigation after officers were called for severe injuries at the incident, which injured a man getting into his truck.
According to a release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation at the Scotland crash scene determined Joseph Earl Cullison, 57, of Leonardtown had been getting back into his truck on the side of Point Lookout Road, when Shannon Marie Quade, 23, also of Leonardtown, struck him and his vehicle.
Cullison was flown to Medstar Washington Hospital Center with incapacitating injuries, while Quade and a juvenile passenger were taken to MedStar St. Mary’s with minor injuries. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.
Gun found in vehicle after passengers flee
A driver and two passengers fled a Lexington Park vehicle stop on Friday, Dec. 4, and another passenger remained, according to charging papers filed against Antoine Keith Mackall, 26, of Lusby, who allegedly returned to the scene after initially fleeing from the front passenger side.
A loaded handgun was found in the seat where Mackall had been sitting, charging papers allege, equipped with an extended magazine holding an additional 19 rounds.
Mackall was arrested and ordered held without bail on several firearms charges, including possessing a firearm with a disqualifying conviction.
Calvert
Chesapeake Beach hunter faces charges after firing rounds
A Chesapeake Beach man was arrested by Maryland Department of Natural Resources police over the weekend on a warrant for felony assault charges alleging he fired shots toward another hunter and her father on Nov. 29, who had a brief confrontation with the shooter’s nephew the prior day.
Charging papers say the hunters contacted DNR police saying they had a verbal confrontation with the shooter, Phillip W. King, 48, after he allegedly fired rounds in their direction as they were hunting. King told officers he had not been shooting at the hunters at any time, charging papers say, and was aware of a confrontation the previous day between his nephew and one of the hunters, who had warned King’s nephew not to shoot into his property.
Lusby man accused of attacking, choking girlfriend
A Lusby man was bailed out by the alleged victim in a felony assault case based on a report he had beaten and choked her in an argument on Wednesday, Dec. 2, court papers say.
Charging papers say a child of the alleged victim had reported the assault to his grandmother, who in turn contacted police who determined Matthew Joseph Shutz had assaulted the woman, and the two had broken each others’ vehicle tail lights out at the Hemlock Road address. Shutz was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as destruction of property.
Stray bullet leads to endangerment charges
A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a broken window and a spent round near a window off Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown on Wednesday, Nov. 2, led to reckless endangerment and firearms discharge charges after officers determined the shot had come from a neighbor hunting in his backyard.
Neal Douglas Byrnes, 35, was issued a criminal summons after officers spoke with him and he admitted to hunting from the stand in his backyard, where officers found deer corn along with a deer stand.
DAN BELSON