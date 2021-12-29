Charles County
Waldorf man, 22, charged with felony assault after shooting
Jacari Trayvell Long, 22, of Waldorf was charged with three counts of felony first-degree assault on Dec. 20 after an incident that took place in October.
On Oct. 27, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2000 block of Husk Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.
Charging documents stated two victims were walking toward a convenience store on St. Ignatius drive when an individual shot at the pair from a four-door passenger car. One male was struck in the groin and flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witness testimony alleged that Long showed up at the victim’s home four days prior to the alleged shooting making threats of violence and allegedly brandishing a pistol. According to charging documents, a search warrant for social media accounts allegedly linked to Long made references to the shooting.
Long was also charged with eight misdemeanors for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.
Bryans Road man, 26, charged with vehicle theft
On Dec. 27, Derrick Jamal Lyles, 26, of Bryans Road was charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle for an alleged incident from Dec. 17.
According to charging documents, officers responded to the 4000 block of Logteal Place in Waldorf for a report of a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they made contact with the vehicle owner who stated she was with Lyles at a local hotel.
The vehicle’s owner stated that she and Lyles had stayed at the hotel, but when she woke up, Lyles had left with her 2009 Dodge Journey, valued at $8,000.
The vehicle owner alleged she made contact with Lyles later that day, who stated he was in the Bannister area, but never returned the vehicle to the her, and stated Lyles did not have permission to drive the vehicle.
Officers recovered the vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store on Smallwood Drive.
Lyles was also charged with a misdemeanor for unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
La Plata man charged with theft
Demetrius Charles Dorsey, 20, of La Plata was charged with felony theft between $1,500 and $25,000 for an alleged theft of an all-terrain vehicle on Dec. 22.
According to charging documents, Charles sheriff’s deputies were notified by a Prince George’s County resident who allegedly located their red 2001 Honda 400E in a listing on Facebook Marketplace. The vehicle, which was allegedly stolen from the 1500 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill, had distinctive markings that were personal to the owner.
The ATV’s owner allegedly set up a meeting with the seller, who went by the name of “Dave Young,” and accompanied a sheriff’s deputy to the meeting site at a gas station in the 4700 block of Crain Highway. Dorsey allegedly drove the ATV to the site where he was detained.
According to charging documents, Dorsey alleged he bought the vehicle from a man in Waldorf, but stated he could not remember which Facebook account he used to make the purchase.
Dorsey allegedly admitted to speaking with the ATV’s owner about a deal to sell him the vehicle when questioned by officers.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Man, 54, sentenced for lawn mower thefts
Maurice Delonte Stoney, 54, of Brandywine was sentenced to five years with all time suspended except for 18 months on the first of two felony counts of theft of between $1,500 and $25,000. He was given a completely suspended five-year sentence on a second count.
According to a court document, Stoney stole a $3,999 law mower from Lowe’s in California earlier this year on March 5.
On July 20, 2020, Stoney stole a $7,899 law mower, a court document states. In that incident, he was stopped by a police officer while the theft was in progress at Hugh C. Gardiner Inc. at Route 235 near Clover Hill Road in Hollywood.
The sentence was handed down by St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis.
Lexington Park man faces assault charges after incident
Mike Connell Bush, 52, of Lexington Park faces felony and misdemeanor assault charges for an Aug. 26 incident at 11:39 p.m. in the 22000 block of Baja Lane in Great Mills.
Bush allegedly assaulted his brother and girlfriend. His 53-year-old brother had a laceration to the back of his head after Bush allegedly struck him with a large glass alcohol bottle, a charging document states. Bush’s girlfriend, 59, suffered two lacerations to her face. Bush fled with another man in a blue Ford Pinto, the charging document states.
Bush was ordered held without bond on that charge on Dec. 23, but as of Dec. 27 was not listed in the jail roster.
He was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with a probation violation for possession of illegal drugs, paraphernalia and contraband and released on his own recognizance. According to a court document, Bush tested positive for cocaine on Nov. 15.
California man, 40, faces assault charge against woman
Jermaine Lynell Young, 40, of California was charged with one felony assault charge and two misdemeanor assault charges after he allegedly assaulted a Leonardtown woman on Nov. 27.
The woman said Young strangled her and put her in a choke hold for 10 seconds. In a sworn statement, the woman said she had tingling in her arms, legs and mouth.
She said Young also shoved her against a wall on Nov. 7. The woman said she obtained a protective order against Young on Dec. 6.
Young was ordered held without bond on Dec. 23.
Park Hall man faces theft charges for alleged car steal
Richard Alan Stone Jr., 31, of Park Hall was charged with one count of felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 for allegedly stealing his grandmother’s 1997 Nissan Altima from the 19900 block of Lexington Park on April 8, 2019.
Stone was arrested on Dec. 26 and released on his own recognizance. The vehicle was valued at $1,500. He also allegedly took her cell phone but later returned it.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Federal jury convicts Sunderland man in weapons case
On Dec. 17, a federal jury convicted a 45-year-old Sunderland man for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The trial of defendant Earl Leroy Griffin Jr. was held in federal court in Baltimore.
In a U.S. Department of Justice release, federal officials stated the evidence presented during Griffin’s four-day trial showed that on Sept. 5, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Griffin’s residence and on his vehicle as part of a drug investigation.
“In Griffin’s locked vehicle, law enforcement recovered a stolen .40 caliber handgun, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana,” the release stated. Officers also found three Maryland driver’s licenses bearing Griffin’s name and photo.
“When he was searched, Griffin had the keys to his vehicle and $1,870 in cash in his pockets,” justice officials stated. “Griffin had four previous felony drug convictions and knew that as a result, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition. The conviction qualifies Griffin for armed career criminal status.”
Griffin was acquitted by the jury on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 19 before Judge George J. Hazel. Griffin could received a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, given his armed career criminal status.
Erek L. Barron, U.S. attorney, thanked Calvert’s sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices for their work in investigation and prosecution.
Man, 37, indicted for rape
A 37-year-old Lusby man has been served a nine-count indictment related to the alleged sex abuse of a minor female. Documents on file in district court state the allegations against Ryan Christopher Carpenter were reported when a child protective services worker notified the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 22.
Detective Sarah Jernigan reported in charging papers that the alleged actions of the defendant began in the early part of 2019 when the child was 12. Jernigan stated the victim described the incidents during a video-recorded interview with the child protective services worker. The initial incidents allegedly started innocently but “from there it escalated,” Jernigan stated in court records.
Prior to the issuance of a warrant for Carpenter’s arrest, the defendant had agreed to meet with Jernigan but backed out of the interview. He was arrested Nov. 23. His initial appearance in circuit court was Monday.
Indictment counts for Carpenter include two counts each of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, three counts of sex abuse of a minor continuing course of conduct and two counts sex abuse of a minor house/family. All of the counts are felonies.
Court records indicate Carpenter is being held without bond. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Rebecca Cordero, assistant state’s attorney.
Lusby man, 21, indicted by grand jury for assault
A 21-year-old Lusby man was indicted Dec. 20 on four counts related to an assault on a female on Oct. 31 at a residence in Solomons.
A female alleged the defendant, Tadeke Issac Brown, choked her and punched her in the mouth, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Herschel Wilder stated in charging papers. Wilder reported a baby was in the residence when the incident occurred. Deputies responding to the incident saw evidence the female was assaulted, Wilder reported.
The charges handed down by the grand jury are one count each of first-degree assault and reckless engagement and two counts of second-degree assault.
A court summons was issued the day of the indictment. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Michael Anthony Gerst, assistant state’s attorney.
MARTY MADDEN