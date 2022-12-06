Charles County
Waldorf man charged with burglary, theft
Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf was charged with two felonies for first-degree burglary and theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 on Nov. 30.
Lemus was charged in an alleged break-in on Oct. 17 in the 2500 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf. According to charging documents, the suspect, later identified as Lemus, stole $27,541.55 worth of items from the home.
Among the items stolen were four Rolex watches valued at $10,400, an 18-inch platinum necklace valued at $5,500, 26 pairs of shoes valued at $8,000 and various other items.
Charles County sheriff’s officers arrested Lemus on Nov. 5 after attempting to break into the house a second time.
Lemus was indicted for both burglaries on Dec. 2. A court date in Charles County Circuit Court has not yet been announced.
Washington, D.C., man charged with burglary
Deshawn Delonte Grant, 34, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary on Dec. 3.
At around 7:25 a.m. that day, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Acton Lane and Old Washington Road for a report of a burglary.
According to a charging document, the owner of an outdoor products company witnessed Grant breaking in to the fenced-in storage area at the rear of the building using vice grips. The owner chased after Grant, who was later caught by officers and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.
He was released on a $5,000 bond on Dec. 4.
Man arrested for car theft
Theron Douglas Kidd, 30, was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Dec. 1.
A home address was not given for Kidd in charging documents or on Maryland Judiciary Case Search.
According to charging documents, La Plata Police Department officers were called to a home improvement store in the 300 block of Rosewick Road for a report of a theft on Nov. 20.
Officers met with a loss prevention officer who said an unidentified male, later identified as Kidd, allegedly used bolt cutters to cut into a DeWalt display case and steal $3,749 in power tools.
Kidd was later identified by the loss prevention officer based on previous encounters.
A summons was issued for Kidd on Dec. 1 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Jan. 23.
Waldorf man arrested for theft
Desean Maurese Robinson, 20, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Nov. 30.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 30., Charles County sheriff’s officers were in the area of Old Washington Road and Leonardtown Road when a red Nissan Altima ran a red light. The vehicle eventually stopped at a fast food restaurant in the 3000 block of Leonardtown Road and the driver was identified as Robinson.
During the stop, officers allegedly discovered that the vehicle was confirmed stolen and Robinson was taken into custody.
Police stated that Robinson said he received the vehicle from a female friend on Instagram but claimed to not know her name.
Robinson was released from jail on his own recognizance the same day and is due back in court on Jan. 18.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Prince Frederick man held on fugitive warrant
Ted William Taylor, 33, of Prince Frederick was arrested in St. Mary’s County on Dec. 1 on a fugitive warrant out of Fairfax County, Va., for failure to appear on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property and burglary tools. He was held without bond on Dec. 1 and 2.
Lexington Park man charged with assaulting girlfriend
Kenneth Cradle, 62, of Lexington Park was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with felony and misdemeanor assault.
Police responded to an apartment in the 45900 block of Indian Way. Cradle allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend by wrapping curtains around her neck and attempting to strangle her. Cradle also allegedly hit her in the chin, threatened her with a hammer and prevented her from leaving, according to a charging document.
The woman had cuts on both sides of her face, chin and lower right leg and lesions on her neck and chest. The couple had been arguing over finances and infidelity, the document states.
Cradle was held without bond on Dec. 3 and 5.
Dunkirk woman charged with assaulting boyfriend
Michelle Rae Price, 52, of Dunkirk was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault on Dec. 4.
Police responded to the 30000 block of Cochise Court in Golden Beach. Price allegedly came to the residence and attacked her boyfriend by hitting and scratching him and attempted to stab him with a blunt steak knife.
The man held her down on the ground in an attempt to restrain her, according to the charging document, but she allegedly bit him on the hand. The man had scratches on his face, a bite mark on his left hand and redness on his chest.
Another man witnessed Price with a knife. She allegedly came to the residence to break up with her boyfriend.
She posted a $5,000 bond on Dec. 4.
Lexington Park man charged with assault
Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr., 20, of Lexington Park was charged with three counts of felony assault and three counts of misdemeanor assault related to a Sept. 24 incident.
A woman said Logan pointed a handgun at her and her two nephews in the area of Yorktown Road and Cabot Place in Lexington Park, according to a charging document. Logan was held without bond on Oct. 11 and 12.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Sunderland man charged with assault and sex offenses
A 40-year-old Sunderland man is behind bars, charged with the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl at his residence. According to police, the incident occurred during the late-evening hours of Nov. 25.
According to court papers filed by Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a witness told investigators the defendant, Nam Hong Nguyen, entered the girl’s bedroom naked and crouched down next to her bed. A witness and the girl both told investigators Nguyen had a handgun in his possession.
The girl woke up, prompting the defendant to run out of the room and into his room to get dressed. Nguyen then allegedly fled the house and ran into a nearby wooded area, still armed with the gun.
The girl ran to the home’s garage, got into a vehicle and called 911. Nguyen surrendered to arriving deputies a short time later.
The girl “stated she believed Nam was going to kill or rape her,” Buck said in court documents. No one was reported injured as a result of the incident.
Initially, Nguyen indicated he would speak with deputies and answer questions. However, he later invoked his right to counsel, Buck stated.
Nguyen was charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, sex abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
After three district court hearings, Nguyen remains in jail without bond. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 23 in district court.
Lusby woman charged with burglary, property destruction and assault
As a result of an alleged incident that occurred Nov. 28 at a residence, a 27-year-old Lusby woman is facing several charges including third-degree burglary, assault, malicious destruction property and child neglect.
According to court papers filed by Deputy Michelle Dawson, the defendant, Kaitlyn Amber Walker, allegedly entered another woman’s home, damaging a window, a wall and door frame.
Dawson, who stated she was dispatched to the residence in Lusby to investigate a report of a disorderly person who had been drinking “and was actively destroying things in the home,” heard the defendant screaming upon arrival.
Walker allegedly attacked a 29-year-old woman and slapped her in the presence of an 18-month-old male child. The women struggled for possession of the boy and, according to charging papers, Walker dropped the child “on the brick sidewalk, causing him to hit his head.”
Emergency medical personnel checked the boy, who was not seriously hurt. The child was released to his father.
Walker was arrested and was released the following day after posting $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 30 in district court.
Laurel man wanted for stealing trailer
A 39-year-old Laurel man is wanted by Calvert County authorities for allegedly stealing a 2016 Appalachian trailer valued at $6,000. Deputy J. Lee of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded Nov. 27 to a residence on Carson Court. The accuser stated the trailer was leased to the defendant, Innocent Umeh, in May 2021, and had not been returned.
According to court documents, the trailer had been entered into the National Crime Information Center’s database.
Umeh has been charged with felony theft and a summons has been issued. A hearing on the theft charge is scheduled for Jan. 23 in district court.
Man gets 30 days on drug charge
A 70-year-old Baltimore County man was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court Dec. 2 to five years in jail for possession with intent to distribute a hallucinogenic drug. According to court records, all but 30 days of the sentence imposed on Robert D. Tormollan Sr. of Fort Howard was suspended. He was also given five years of supervised probation.
Tormollan was arrested May 18 during a traffic stop by Sgt. Christopher Esnes of the Maryland State Police on Route 2/4 in the area of Arminger Road. According to charging papers filed by Esnes, Tormollan, a passenger in the vehicle, had in his possession a quantity of suspected PCP.
Tormollan pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 26.
Unsolved thefts probed
On Nov. 21, Deputy John Ashley responded to a residence on Parker’s Wharf Road in St. Leonard for the report of a burglary. The victim said between Nov. 6 and 13 the garage was burglarized and a crossbow and archery supplies totaling over $1,900 were taken from a truck.
On Nov. 26, Deputy C. Novick responded to a home on Timeless Drive in St. Leonard for the report of a theft. Someone removed two dirt bikes from the bed of a pickup truck parked in the driveway of the residence. The stolen bikes are a 2023 Honda CRF-450R and a 2022 Hondas CRF-250. Together, the dirt bikes are valued at over $15,000.
Anyone with information on this theft should contact Novick at 301-641-2933.
To provide information on either of these thefts, residents may also contact Crime Solvers at 410-535-2880. Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
MARTY MADDEN