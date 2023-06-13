Charles County
Suitland woman arrested for Burglary
Danae Sharee Clary, 25, of Suitland was arrested on June 6 and charged with felony first-degree burglary and two misdemeanor counts for trespassing and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
Charles County sheriff’s officer Paul Sady was called to the 10000 block of Riva Place in White Plains for reports of an altercation. Sady arrived and spoke with a woman, later identified as Clary, who stated that a fight did not take place.
According to charging documents, the officer spoke with a homeowner who claimed that Clary had just kicked in her door.
Footage from the home’s front door camera appeared to show Clary had ripped the handle off the screen door of the home and kicked the metal door open, causing $2,000 in damage.
Clary is also accused of screaming obscenities and threats of violence at the homeowner.
Clary was released from jail on June 6 and is due in Charles County District Court on July 7 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Leonardtown man charged with assault
James Stephen Gass Jr., 31, of Leonardtown was charged with four felony counts of first-degree assault and five misdemeanors for second-degree assault and firearm use in a felony or violent crime.
Gass is accused of driving past four juveniles riding their bikes in the area of Chicamuxen Road and Mason Springs Road and pointing a long gun in their direction while shouting a racial slur. The race of the juveniles was not reported in charging documents, though Gass is identified as a white man.
During their investigation, Charles sheriff’s officers located Gass in the area of Bicknell Road, but Gass allegedly fled from the police in a high-speed chase that ended near Budds Creek Road.
During their investigation, officers learned that Gass was prohibited from owning firearms due to a previous felony conviction.
An arrest warrant for Gass was issued on June 8 and he was ordered held without bond on June 9. He is due in Charles County District Court on July 7 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
Piccowaxen student charged with assault
A juvenile at Piccowaxen Middle school has been charged with second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense after an alleged incident on May 31, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on June 8.
According to the document, the male student is accused of making inappropriate comments to another student and forcefully pulling the student’s head toward his groin.
A school resource officer brought charges on June 6 and additional consequences are expected from Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282, ext. 0573.
Mother and son charged with car theft
Waldorf resident Tonda Ginn, whose age was not listed in court documents, and Aaron Michael Ginn, 30, of Waldorf were charged on June 7 with two felony counts of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Both were charged in connection with an alleged June 9, 2022, incident where Aaron Ginn attempted to leave a car dealership in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata valued at $18,630.
Documents state Aaron Gin and his mother, Tonda Ginn, arrived at the dealership in separate vehicles after the son was notified to return the car due to an issue with pay stubs used in the financing application that prevented the car from being financed.
Shortly after arriving, Aaron Ginn allegedly became belligerent and attempted to drive off the lot with the vehicle but was stopped by staff.
Tonda Ginn was accused in documents of driving at an employee of the car dealership during the alleged attempted escape but was stopped when more employees blocked her vehicle in.
When police arrived, Aaron Ginn was accused of throwing the keys to the Sonata to the ground before entering his mother’s car and leaving the scene.
A summons for both was issued on June 7 and both are due before Charles County Circuit Court Judge Patrick J. Devine on July 24.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Fugitive from Virginia nabbed
On May 26 Deputy Shubrooks of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Hyattsville man who is wanted in Arlington, Va., for conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle. Clifton Robert Pilgrim was ordered held without bond.
A hearing on the fugitive charge is scheduled for June 14 in district court.
According to court records, Pilgrim has voluntarily waived extradition to Virginia.
Bushwood man faces animal cruelty charges
On June 7, the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office charged a 67-year-old Bushwood man with three counts of animal cruelty.
In court documents, Deputy Christopher Truss stated defendant John Mack Young allegedly failed to provide food, water and shelter for a German shepherd.
Truss was assisted in the investigation by Spencer Bilko, a county animal control officer, who had discovered the neglected dog.
“Bilko advised the dog appeared disheveled,” Truss stated in charging papers, adding the canine had no collar or leash. “It had a large chain wrapped around its neck that was tied to what appeared to be a tree.”
A summons for Young was issued that day. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Loveville man charged with theft scheme
On June 6, Deputy Michael Myers charged a 34-year-old Loveville man with felony theft scheme.
According to court documents, between May 1 and June 5, Martin D. Yates allegedly stole $3,935.16 from the Leonardtown McDonald’s. As a manager for the restaurant, Yates allegedly issued refunds to himself.
Myers stated two witnesses came forward with the allegations.
Yates posted $2,000 bond June 6 and was released. A hearing on the charge is scheduled for July 11 in district court.
Charles resident charged with drug distribution
On June 8, Trooper D. Black, assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, was on patrol on Mohawk Drive near Route 5 in Charlotte Hall when he observed a motorist who was not wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was made.
During the traffic stop, the motorist — identified as Devonte Ali Thomas, 27, of Newburg — became resistant and started running away from the scene, according to charging documents. He was subsequently caught by another officer.
A search of Thomas’ vehicle yielded 24.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 215.3 grams of suspected cannabis, a black scale, a large amount of cash and a cellphone.
Thomas was charged with two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, failure to obey a lawful order, three possession charges and obstructing and hindering.
The following day, Thomas posted $500 and was released.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 6 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County
Prince Frederick man facing weapons charges
On June 6, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call during the evening hours that someone was shooting at a backyard grill at a Prince Frederick residence.
Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski went to investigate and upon approaching the residence from where the shots were fired, drew his weapon. Other deputies arrived at the scene and the alleged gunman, identified as David Auston Blevins, 57, of Prince Frederick, was taken into custody without further incident.
A search of Blevins’ home yielded four guns. Blevins told the deputy he had been using a 12-gauge shotgun to fire at the grill, according to court papers.
Blevins was charged with reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm, disturbing the peace and malicious destruction of property.
He was released June 7 after posting $500 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 7.
Man facing drug distribution charges
On June 6, Calvert sheriff’s deputies were conducting surveillance on several vehicles in the Fox Run Shopping Center in Prince Frederick. One of the vehicles was a Mazda, which according to Cpl. James Norton had license plates that records showed belonged to another vehicle.
The corporal followed the Mazda and the driver led Norton and other deputies on a low-speed pursuit, which ended at the parking lot of the local Super 8 Motel.
A K9 alerted positively on the Mazda. A search yielded a dozen suspected oxycodone pills, cash and two cellphones.
The driver of the Mazda — identified as Estep Kyler, 68, of Prince Frederick — was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs as well as possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Kyler’s bond was set at $10,000 by Judge Robyn Riddle. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 7.
St. Leonard woman charged with theft
On June 7, Maryland State Police Trooper Alyssa Orefice investigated a reported theft against a 63-year-old male resident of a St. Leonard assisted living facility.
Orefice stated in court papers the accuser told her a former worker at the facility “completed transactions on Cash App without his consent.” This was done three separate times in April, the investigation revealed.
The alleged perpetrator, Rmari Rosatio J. Baxter, 21, of St. Leonard, was charged that day with fraud identity information theft — a felony — plus three counts of theft less than $100 and using a credit card to defraud and theft scheme.
A court summons for Baxter was issued that day. A hearing on the charges filed against Baxter is scheduled in district court July 24.
Man arrested at library on gun charge
On June 7, Trooper Robert Kreczmer of the Maryland State Police responded to the library in Prince Frederick for the report of two men in possession of guns. One of the men — identified as Joseph Eugene Stuck, 42, of Prince Frederick — surrendered a handgun to police. The other man did not have a gun and was not charged, according to court documents.
While consulting with the Maryland Gun Center, Kreczmer learned that due to his conviction of a violent crime, Stuck is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Kreczmer also learned Stuck does not have a concealed carry permit.
Stuck was charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction and illegal possession of a regulation firearm.
The following day Stuck posted $1,000 bond and was released.
A district court hearing on the charges Stuck is facing is scheduled for July 7.
Unsolved theft probed
Shortly before 7 a.m. on May 22, Calvert deputies were sent to Prince Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. Earlier that morning, someone had stolen a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee from within the dealership’s garage. The estimated value of the stolen property is $89,000.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the “Submit a Tip” feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, available at apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678. Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN