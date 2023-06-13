Tanker overturns on Route 4

Tanker overturns on Route 4

Portions of northbound Route 4 were shut down for an extended period of time Monday due to an overturned propane tanker. The incident happened around 11 a.m. and remains under investigation. There were no reports of injuries and HAZMAT crews were dispatched to the scene as a precaution.

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

Charles County

Suitland woman arrested for Burglary


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters