Charles County
Mechanicsville man charged with theft
Louis Eugene Messineo, 54, of Mechanicsville was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and misdemeanor unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle on Nov. 9.
Messineo is implicated in an alleged incident at a hotel in the 9200 block of Crain Highway on Oct. 30. Police say Messineo took a silver 2013 Cadillac SUV, wallet, cellphone and the tennis shoes of a man who had passed away the day before.
According to documents, witnesses observed Messineo in the vehicle, which he did not have permission to drive. Witnesses also allege they received messages from the deceased’s phone the day after he died.
Messineo is accused of stealing $20,350 in property from the deceased man.
A summons was issued in the case on Nov. 9 and Messineo is due in court on Jan. 9.
Altercation at high school leads to arrests
A fight at St. Charles High School led to two arrests and the recovery of three knives, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
School administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High were alerted to a fight outside the school at around 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police say a 17-year-old male involved in the altercation allegedly called a 28-year-old male to help him with restarting the original fight.
The 28-year-old, identified in charging documents as John Anthony Santoiemme Jr., arrived at the school and attempted to gain entry to the school but was unable to enter the building. The school resource officer later located the 17-year-old student as he returned from the parking lot and allegedly recovered three knives from the student.
During that time another student, a 16-year-old female involved with the initial altercation, allegedly became disruptive and struck and spit at a different school resource officer before being taken into custody.
The 17-year-old student was charged with possession of weapons on school property and disruption of school activities, while the 16-year old student was charged with assault and disruption of school activities. Santoiemme was given a civil citation for possession of marijuana.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 301-609-3282, ext. 0434.
Waldorf man charged with theft
Demetrius Isiah Nolan, 26, was charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 on Nov. 9.
Nolan is accused of stealing a retirement check from a woman in the 2600 block of Enterprise Place in Waldorf in July.
Police say the woman requested her retirement check from the state of North Carolina in May. On July 16, she called to request a status update on the check and was told that the check had been cashed by Nolan, according to charging documents.
The woman stated she did not know Nolan and that he was not authorized to cash the check.
A summons for Nolan was issued a summons on Nov. 9 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.
Crime solvers offering reward in shooting case
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting case on Mattawoman Drive.
On Nov. 9 at 12:50 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shopping center in the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf for a report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect at a seafood restaurant that turned into a fight in the parking lot.
Police say the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim several times before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
Leonardtown man sentenced to 115 days
David Robert Detwiler, 27, of Leonardtown was sentenced to one year with all suspended except for 115 days for one felony count of drug possession with intent to distribute. A misdemeanor for possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Nov. 7, Judge Michael J. Stamm gave Detwiler credit for 115 days served and ordered him to complete one year of supervised probation.
According to a charging document, Detwiler was pulled over by a state trooper at 10:27 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2021, on Hollywood Road for having an inoperable tag light. A strong smell of marijuana emanated from a silver Chevy Malibu driven by Detwiler, the document states. Inside were 399.8 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, three glass smoking devices and other paraphernalia.
Landlord charged after scuffle with tenant
William Reed Mesmer, 54, of California was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment stemming from Nov. 13 when police responded to the 45300 block of Deer Pond Lane in California for a report of an assault.
Mesmer, who was identified as the landlord in the charging document, allegedly pushed a male tenant down some stairs when he tried to enter his apartment to get the rest of his belongings and clean it. The man suffered injuries to his forearm and hands.
A woman said she heard a gunshot, according to the document. The man said Mesmer fired one shot from a handgun into the ground 2 feet from him and pointed it at him. Mesmer posted a $10,000 bond on Nov. 13.
Lusby man charged with assault with knife
Nathan Daniel Field, 24, of Lusby was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and possession of contraband and drugs stemming from Nov. 9 when police responded to the 45000 block of Lady Lane in Callaway. A man was found laying on the driveway bleeding from his back.
According to a charging document, a woman came to a residence and argued with another woman. The male victim, who is the brother of the first woman, was allegedly attacked with a knife by Field, the boyfriend of the second woman.
Field then fled the scene in a gray truck, but later met police at the Shell station in Callaway. Field cooperated but offered no comment, according to the document.
While being searched at the jail, police allegedly found a baggy with cocaine. Field was held without bond on Nov. 9 and then posted a $100,000 bond on Nov. 10.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Owings man sentenced for drugs
On Monday, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Harold Bernard Gross, 46, of Owings to five years in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing a large amount of drugs.
According to court records, Gross was arrested at a residence off Route 260 in Dunkirk on July 14. A grand jury indicted Gross on several drug charges, including distribution/possession with intent to distribute drugs allegedly containing a fentanyl/heroin mix.
Deputy Anthony Ridgely of the Calvert sheriff’s office stated in court papers that warrants were executed by members of the agency’s special operations team. At the time of his arrest Gross told deputies he had purchased several milligrams of oxycodone hydrochloride in the Washington, D.C., area prior to the raid at the residence in Dunkirk.
Lusby man charged with assaulting a woman
On Nov. 4, Deputy Michelle Dawson was dispatched to a home in Lusby where an assault had reportedly occurred. The accuser was a 37-year-old woman.
Dawson stated in charging papers she was told by a responding emergency medical services technician that the woman’s nose “is likely broken.” Dawson stated the victim signed a refusal form, adding that someone she knew would drive her to an area hospital.
Dawson said in charging papers the woman had “visible signs of injury" and that she was advised to obtain a peace and protective order.
The accused was identified as Kenneth Alan Charest, 41, of Lusby. He fled the scene prior to Dawson’s arrive, when members of the accuser’s family showed up at the house. A warrant was issued for Charest and served on Nov. 7. He was charged with first-and second-degree assault.
Following a bond review Nov. 9, Charest was ordered to be held without bond. He has been ordered not to intimidate or have any unlawful contact with his accuser.
Owings man charged with burglary
A 31-year-old Owings man is facing felony burglary charges for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Prince Frederick during the late evening hours of Nov. 5.
Dustin David Kurt Smith was a passenger in a vehicle that reportedly drove away from the burglary scene. Calvert Deputy Ashley Aley stated in charging papers the vehicle was stopped at the Route 231 7-Eleven shortly after the incident.
The perpetrator reportedly kicked in and damaged two doors at the woman’s residence.
Smith, who was also charged with malicious destruction of property, was released after posting $2,500. A hearing on the charges against Smith is scheduled for Dec. 5 in district court.
Lusby man charged with unlawful taking of vehicle
On Nov. 10 the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 31-year-old Lusby man had taken a woman’s Chevy Tahoe without her permission. Deputy Richard McCourt stated in court documents the alleged perpetrator was identified as Brandon William Cobb, who had “three active warrants.”
A vehicle matching the description of the one stolen was seen traveling on Seagull Beach Road in Prince Frederick and a brief chase through the Patuxent View subdivision ensued. Deputies were able to block the Tahoe and when Cobb refused to exit the vehicle a window was shattered to gain entry.
Cobb was charged with felony theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was issued nine traffic citations, including attempting to elude police, unsafe lane change, driving without a license and failure to drive right of center.
After a Nov. 14 district court hearing, Cobb is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Homeless man allegedly threatens woman with knife
According to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wayne Well, a 60-year-old homeless man was charged Nov. 8 with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment for threatening a 44-year-old woman with a knife. The incident alleged occurred on Costley Way in Prince Frederick and was the result of an exchange of words between the woman and John Bartholomew Noone.
Wells stated in court papers Noone allegedly pulled a knife on the woman and told her, “I’ll kill you, bitch.” Noone was later apprehended by deputies in a wooden area near the scene of the incident. A folding pocket knife was found in his possessions.
Noone is being held without bond.
On Nov. 11, Noone and the aforementioned Brandon William Cobb became involved in a fight in the Calvert County Detention Center, court records stated. Cobb was charged with second-degree assault.
MARTY MADDEN