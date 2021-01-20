Charles County
Funeral home co-owner files counter charge
Kimberly C. Briscoe-Tonic filed a charge of second-degree assault against former employee Kristin N. Wilson on Jan. 8 after Wilson filed charges of second-degree assault and false imprisonment against Briscoe-Tonic on Jan. 7.
The charges relate to a Jan. 6 incident at a Waldorf funeral home, court documents state.
In her statement, Briscoe-Tonic said she asked Wilson to come into a private kitchen area at the business to discuss text messages from the previous day that were disrespectful to Briscoe-Tonic. “She got loud and pointed her fingers in my face,” Briscoe-Tonic said. Briscoe-Tonic said she went into the business office and Wilson followed her. “I pointed my finger at her once from a short distance, and she smacked my hand down in front of three staff,” Briscoe-Tonic said. “I told her if she leaves, she’s quitting. She didn’t return the next day.”
Man charged with biting police officer
Jason Alan Stinnet, 34, of Clements was charged with second-degree assault during a Dec. 7 incident in the 6100 block of Ripley Way in La Plata.
According to a statement from officer Ron Walls, Stinnet allegedly bit officer Dove on the right arm, causing a bite mark and skin to break, while Dove, officer Herbert and Sgt. Goddard were attempting to take Stinnet into custody for an emergency evaluation.
Stinnet was served with a summons on Jan. 15. He faces an initial appearance at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Man charged after fleeing police
Sean Gerard Estep, 35, was charged with three drug-related charges after he was arrested Jan. 14 following a chase in a vehicle and on foot. Estep faces charges of cocaine possession, cocaine distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a court document, police responded to a report of a wanted person in a vehicle at 4:58 p.m. at Wakefield Circle and Robinson Place in St. Charles. After a rear passenger in a black Lincoln Town Car fled on foot, the driver took off and led officers on a chase over several residential streets at speeds ranging from 55 mph to 80 mph, a court document states. The Lincoln encountered spike strips, after which the driver fled on foot before he was arrested.
According to a statement by officer Paul Morgan, the driver, whom he identified as Estep, allegedly had a book bag containing three bags (21 grams) of K2 spice, or synthetic marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, digital scales, zip lock bags, $989 in cash and three cell phones.
Estep was also cited for multiple traffic offenses, including driving on a suspended license, driving on a revoked license and reckless driving. He posted a $3,000 bond on Jan. 15. Court documents list his residence as Marbury and Waldorf.
Sheriff’s office asks for help locating racers
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the drivers of two vehicles that were racing on Berry Road at 9:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. The drivers of what may be a Dodge Charger and Chevy Camaro forced two Toyota Camrys off the highway between the upper and lower portions of Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf, a press release states.
The drivers of the Toyotas were cut off and both swerved, one into a utility pole and the other into a guardrail. The driver of the Camry that struck the pole was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not seriously injured. Both cars that were racing fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks at 301-932-3056.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
33-year-old accused of relationship with teen
A teenage girl told police she had been in a relationship with a man 20 years her senior who had been caught undressed in bed with her by her mother, according to charging papers accusing the man of third-degree sex offenses.
Darren Edward Cole, 33, of St. Inigoes allegedly fled on foot into the woods behind the residence where he was caught with the 13-year-old by her mother on Sunday morning, having allegedly snuck into the residence after the parents went to bed the prior night.
Cole and the girl both told police they had been in a relationship for about a month, but had not had any sexual contact beyond kissing, groping and sleeping together without clothes.
Cole was jailed and ordered to be held without bail pending his trial dates.
Man accused of assault with metal rod, intimidation
Police in Lexington Park came across a man striking another man with a sharpened metal rod on the sidewalk as they were leaving the District 4 station off Great Mills Road, charging papers allege.
Robert L. Driggers, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and intimidating a witness after the incident, where he allegedly continued to strike the man, was taken down by police and handcuffed.
After being arrested, Driggers allegedly told the man he had been striking he would assault him upon his release.
Drug warrants yield firearms
St. Mary’s narcotics detectives searched homes last week and located firearms and drugs, according to charging papers filed against two men.
One search warrant executed off Gooseneck Drive in Lexington Park early in the morning on Friday, Jan. 15, led to the arrest of Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, 33, on drugs and firearms offenses, alleging he had been prohibited from possessing the weapons, which included two shotguns and a handgun, alongside a “large amount of Suboxone.”
Another search at a residence off Morris Drive revealed a handgun that had been reported stolen in a 2018 burglary, as well as a shotgun and a large amount of marijuana, leading to the arrest of Markus Antonio Carter, 23. The two men were ordered held without bail on Tuesday afternoon following a bail review.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Alleged ax-swinger facing felony assault charge
An incident with political overtones has resulted in charges against a Huntingtown woman. According to court documents, on Jan. 6 the defendant, Mary Margaret Campbell, 73, is alleged to have swung an ax at a man identified as Daniel Ruby who was attempting to stop her from chopping down a campaign sign. The incident occurred in front of a structure known as the “Flag Barn” on Route 4 in Owings.
In the charging papers, Dfc. Lisa Payne reported the man said in a written statement the defendant “turned at me and swung the ax toward me.” Ruby told Payne he was able to get the ax away from Campbell. Payne took the ax from the man when she arrived at the scene to investigate a report of “a woman chasing a man with an ax.”
According to court papers, Campbell told the deputy the sign was on a county easement and was supposed to have been taken down two months ago. When Payne initially asked Campbell for her identification, the defendant declared “I don’t have to give that to you.” She was placed under arrest. According to court records, Campbell was released on her own recognizance.
The sign, which is valued at $550, sustained several rips and tears, according to charging documents.
Campbell was charged with first-degree assault, malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and obstructing and hindering. A preliminary district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Two arrested in drug-related incident
A man and a woman were charged following an incident at an Owings residence that was initially reported as a possible overdose.
The investigating officer, Senior Dep. James Flynt, stated in court documents that a man identified as Dakota Joseph Zollinhofer, 20, ran into the woods behind his house when he arrived to investigate.
“Dakota did give himself up and was placed in handcuffs for his safety and mine,” Flynt stated. The deputy said Zollinhofer became “verbally aggressive toward me.”
Zollinghofer struggled with Flynt while his girlfriend, identified in court documents as Lindsay Camp, 18, of Chester, also became disorderly.
A search of Zollinghofer’s room yielded evidence of heroin use, according to charging papers. Police also searched Camp’s vehicle, which yielded suspected drug paraphernalia, including a couple of pill capsules, one containing a white powder and a cut green straw containing white powder residue.
Zollinghofer was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for observation. According to court records, he is charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, failure to obey a lawful order, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.
Camp was charged with disorderly conduct and CDS possession not marijuana. She was released on her own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 24.
MARTY MADDEN