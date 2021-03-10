Charles County
Man faces multiple assault charges
Eric Wayne Burnett, 45, of La Plata faces two felony child abuse charges and three misdemeanor charges, including two assaults and a reckless endangerment.
Police responded to the 6100 block of Briggs Farm Place in Hill Top at 11 p.m. on Feb. 12. A woman was allegedly thrown to the ground and punched with fists and had a bruised forehead and arms, and a boy allegedly had a scrape on his face and ankle, and his ankle was swollen, according to charging documents.
At the time, Burnett had been released on bond regarding a separate domestic assault charge on Dec. 15, 2019, where he allegedly struck the same woman multiple times with closed and open fists, choked her and threw her around the house.
According to a court document, the woman had multiple scratches to her throat, neck, back, arms, legs and face. Her tank top was ripped and blood was on it. A nurse said the victim had two fractured ribs.
On March 5, Burnett was released on bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims. A hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 2.
Waldorf man, 21, allegedly barricaded himself and committed assaults
Blake Daniel Marshall, 21, of Waldorf faces four felony charges, including two for assault and two for child abuse, along with eight misdemeanor charges after allegedly barricading himself and family members inside a house in the 6000 block of Red Wolf Place in St. Charles.
Officers responded on March 5 after a 78-year-old woman called the police. Marshall had barricaded himself in the residence with a grill, pallet, trash cans and other items, according to a court document.
Police broke through and entered the home and saw Marshall’s girlfriend, who was 20 years old, running through the kitchen with a large amount of blood coming from her arm. According to a court document, the woman had a stab wound to her left upper arm. She was also allegedly sexually assaulted under a bed.
The 78-year-old, a relative of Marshall’s, was allegedly thrown down a steep flight of stairs that had 15 steps. Marshall allegedly destroyed her cell phone, so she went to a neighbor’s to call police.
Marshall was held without bond and ordered to undergo a competency exam. A hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on April 7.
Man, 43, allegedly stole nearly $96K in construction equipment
Adam Shane Coursey, 43, formerly of Lusby but presently of no fixed address, was charged with five felony thefts and one misdemeanor theft after police recently recovered $96,500 in construction equipment from two addresses in the Port Tobacco area. Two of the items were excavators valued at $35,000 each.
There were four victims, a court document states. Coursey failed to appear on Aug. 24 for a felony theft charge in Calvert District Court.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
California man, 29, arrested following report of gunshots
A California man was arrested following a gunshot complaint off Shield Court on Saturday, where the alleged shooter’s juvenile daughter told police that “Daddy was shooting at someone,” according to police.
Charging papers say witnesses told officers after the gunshots rang out, they asked Javonte Marcel Bonds, who turned 29 that day, if he was responsible, and he stated he “was, but everything was fine.”
Bonds was arrested on firearms charges after police found a rifle magazine and casings outside, and two AR-15 rifles inside the residence.
Man, 24, jailed after alleged assault
A Mechanicsville man was arrested Sunday following an alleged assault a week prior, where he allegedly attacked a woman on the way home.
Charging papers accuse Ronald Linzell Scruggs, 24, of refusing to allow his girlfriend to leave the vehicle and striking her, leaving her with a bruised, bloody ear after he had been drinking, and accused her of “flirting” with others.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment.
Unmasked man accused of hurling glass through liquor store drive-thru
Police are investigating a Feb. 14 incident where a suspect who entered Fred’s Liquor store in Charlotte Hall without wearing a mask and was asked to leave to use the drive-thru window later returned to the business, hurling a glass object through a window, breaking it and a bottle of spirits.
Those with information about the incident are asked to call Deputy Michael Myers at 301-475-4200, ext. 78137, or email michael.myers@stmarysmd.com.
Police investigating vandalism at park
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism case at Abell’s Wharf, when overnight between Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, an unidentified person or persons damaged property including “informational signs, a portable toilet and a grassy area of the park,” causing in an estimated $2,900 in damages.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deputy Courtney Edwards at 301-475-4200, ext. 78003, or email courtney.edwards@stmarysmd.com.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Virginia man, 55, charged with felony theft scheme at agriculture business
A Fredericksburg, Va., man was arrested and charged March 5 with theft over $1,500 to under $25,000, and theft scheme over $1,500 to under $25,000. According to court documents submitted by Detective Wayne Wells, the owner of an agriculture business in the Calvert Industrial Park reported “some fraudulent transactions that occurred on March 3” at the business.
In charging papers, the alleged thief, Monte Ricardo Tucker, 55, “made an $8,562.46 purchase of several Husqvarna products, including a lawn mower, power-cutter, blower and trimmer” on March 3.
Tucker paid for the items with a credit card and the items were loaded into a rental vehicle. Due to some irregularities with the transaction, the store owner contacted the card merchant and discovered the card may have been stolen and, therefore, fraudulent.
Wells stated in court documents that a man who identified himself as Tucker’s brother called the store the following day to purchase a lawnmower valued at nearly $2,900. He provided a different credit card number for the purchase. The store owner notified police as soon as the call with the man ended.
When Tucker arrived at the Prince Frederick store he was apprehended by deputies and charged. A search of Tucker yielded paperwork for a storage unit in Capital Heights. Deputies subsequently executed a search-and-seizure warrant at the storage facility and recovered a lawn mower valued at nearly $9.000.
Tucker posted $10,000 bond March 5 and was released from the Calvert County Detention Center. A hearing on the charges will be held in district court on May 21.
Ex-septic company employee accused of draining money through fraud
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Prince Frederick woman on charges of theft scheme and identity fraud. The charges Jeannine Stack Booth, 38, is facing stem from a series of bank transactions she made between Jan. 26 and Feb. 18 using her former employer’s business account.
According to charging papers, Booth had been employed as an office manager by a Lusby area septic service company between September 2019 and November 2020.
The investigating officer, Detective Branden DeLeon-Suero, stated in court documents that the owner of the business told him that last November Booth “was caught using a client’s credit card and was subsequently terminated from the company.” The eight unauthorized transactions Booth is accused of completing are chronicled in the charging documents.
“A search of law enforcement databases revealed that between November 2020 and January 2021, Booth pawned several items,” DeLeon-Suero stated in court documents.
The detective stated that during an interview, “I advised Booth that I was investigating the theft and she stated that, ‘If I did, it was an accident.’”
Booth has been charged with one count of theft scheme $100 to $1,500, two counts of fraud identification information theft $100 to $1,500, and five charges related to unlawful credit card use. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 17.
MARTY MADDEN