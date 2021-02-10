Charles County
Woman charged with stealing two German shepherd puppies
A 30-year-old Brandywine woman has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing two German shepherd puppies valued at $5,000.
According to a court document, Indian Head resident Irina Carroll stated on Feb. 7 that Leah Brooks stole the pure-bred pups from Carroll’s licensed kennel. Brooks was a caretaker of five German shepherd pups, Carroll said, adding that Brooks worked and lived on her property from May through December last year before she was fired.
Carroll said that she and a police officer went to Brooks’ home, but she refused to let them in because she said she had COVID-19. However, Brooks and her boyfriend, Lorenzo Green, filed for a restraining order against Carroll, which would require Brooks to say that she didn’t have COVID-19 before entering the courthouse, Carroll wrote. Southern Maryland News could not find a peace order against Carroll in the state courts website.
La Plata man allegedly attacks another with machete
A 35-year-old La Plata man was charged with one felony count of assault after he allegedly cut another man’s elbow and finger with a machete.
According to a court document, Omar J. Brooks allegedly assaulted Michael Lynch on Feb. 2 around 12:15 p.m. in the woods behind the Big Lots in Waldorf, where both men had been living in a homeless camp.
Lynch had a quarter-inch deep laceration on his left ring finger and a 5-inch long laceration on his left elbow that cut through muscle and tendon down to the bone, the document states. Brooks fled prior to police arriving on scene.
Woman charged with forgery, fraudulent ID
A New York woman was issued a summons after allegedly using a fake passport to cash $4,000 in fake money orders at Andrews Federal Credit Union in Waldorf on Sept. 19.
According to a court document, Rosa Maria Pares, 59, of Yonkers, N.Y., was charged with three felonies for forgery, fraudulent use of an ID and theft, along with two related misdemeanors.
A police officer said he identified Pares through an arrest record from Prince George’s County, where she had been charged with the same crimes, the document states. A record search on the state courts website shows that Pares was charged with attempted fraud and ID theft in Hyattsville District Court on Oct. 2.
Pares said men drove her from New York to various banks and provided her with the fake documents, according to the document.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Sledgehammer attack alleged
A 43-year-old man, who was arrested following a Lexington Park dispute involving a sledgehammer, told officers in a patrol car he had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and refused tests, according to charging papers filed against the man who faces a first-degree assault charge.
Officers arriving at the Lexington Park residence found broken doors, handrails and a computer desktop indicating they had been hit with a blunt object, charging papers filed against Michael L. Yeldell say. At the residence, Yeldell’s girlfriend told officers he had become irate and shoved his finger in her eye, pushed her 5-year-old child and attempted to strike the woman with a sledgehammer, according to charging papers.
Yeldell was arrested and was “extremely belligerent and uncooperative,” later telling police he had tested positive for COVID-19 and refusing a temperature check and rapid test, charging papers say.
Woman accused of knife threat
An altercation at a Hollywood residence on Friday led to the arrest, and later release, of a 45-year-old woman who allegedly threatened a man who has children in common with her.
Charging papers allege Regina Huff held a small paring knife while grabbing the man, who lives at the residence, by the shirt, threatening to kill him before he escaped as a child entered the room.
The man had small lacerations to a finger due to the incident, charging papers say. Huff was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault.
Grand jury indicts several
A St. Mary’s grand jury indicted several individuals who were originally arrested and charged throughout the past several months.
Malachi A. Banks, a 19-year-old accused of murdering Dyante Lee Battle this August, was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree murder, as well as several firearms and conspiracy charges.
Darren Edward Cole, 33, faces seven second-degree rape charges as well as producing and possessing child pornography charges in connection with an incident where he was caught in bed with a 13-year-old girl earlier this year.
John Sherman Greenwell, 41, accused of slashing a St. Mary’s deputy during a theft investigation and raising a knife above another, was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as assault and weapons offenses.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Death investigation underway
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported Feb. 3 that a woman who had been reported missing was found deceased around 9 p.m. in an outside structure in Owings. According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch, foul play is not suspected in the death of Jessica Renee Staff, 33, of Dunkirk. Leitch said Staff was transported to Baltimore where an autopsy was conducted.
An earlier advisory issued by the sheriff’s office reported Staff was last seen in Dunkirk on Jan. 28.
According to an obituary posted by Lee Funeral Home, Staff was the mother of two girls and a 2005 graduate of Northern High School. In addition to her children, Staff is survived by her parents and brother.
Robbery case moved to circuit court
A North Beach teen who was arrested last October for an alleged robbery where he allegedly produced a handgun during the sale of THC cartridges had his case transferred from district court to Calvert County Circuit Court on Feb. 5.
The defendant, Kamren D’Marcus Goldring, 19, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and theft less than $100. The case was investigated by Calvert sheriff’s office Det. Mike Mudd.
According to court documents, another teen had arranged to buy THC cartridges for e-cigarettes from Goldring at a location in North Beach, where he drove to, only to be blocked in by a white Ford Crown Victoria. Goldring allegedly displayed a firearm, and the teen handed him $70, charging papers say, before Goldring fled.
Police wrote in charging papers they seized a handgun from Goldring in a traffic stop, and Goldring later told police the firearm used in the alleged robbery was a BB gun.
On Dec. 28, Goldring was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
Motorist charged after kicking deputy
A 37-year-old man from Chesapeake Beach is facing second-degree assault charges for allegedly kicking a deputy who was investigating a motor vehicle crash on Feb. 2.
According to Dfc. Paul Wood, the single-vehicle crash occurred on Old Bayside Road in the area of 10th Street in Chesapeake Beach. The vehicle involved was a Dodge pickup truck with Kansas registration.
The defendant, identified as Arthur John King III, was observed trying to exit the truck.
“King was becoming agitated and taking an aggressive posture, clenching his fists,” Wood stated in charging papers. He was handcuffed by Dfc. Christopher Idol. When asked, King refused to take any field sobriety tests. Wood stated deputies made numerous attempts to place King in a patrol car, and during one attempt King allegedly kicked Idol in the leg.
King was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering and second-degree assault on a police office. On Feb. 3 King posted $2,500 bond. A hearing on the charges has been scheduled for July 14 in district court.
Calvert man charged with burglary
The Maryland State Police reported the arrest of Ricardo Pierre Cuffee, 48, of Prince Frederick on burglary charges.
According to Tfc. K. Bauer, on Feb. 4 police received a report of a residential burglary in progress in St. Leonard. When they arrived at the residence, officers found the doors blocked.
After police gained entry, Cuffee was found inside the house. In court documents, Bauer reported that the homeowners told police they did not give Cuffee, who they know, permission to enter the house.
Several items, including a wallet, multiple sets of car keys, a flashlight and a small amount of cash were discovered in Cuffee’s possession, charging papers stated. A wooden door frame valued at $700 was found damaged.
Cuffe was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fourth degree burglary of a dwelling, two counts of malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and attempted theft $100 to under $1,500.
Cuffee’s bail was set at $5,000. he remains incarcerated, according to court records and is awaiting a March 8 district court hearing.
MARTY MADDEN