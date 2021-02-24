Charles County
Sheriff’s office investigating man’s death
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death and asking for the public’s help. At 10:46 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, officers responded to a wooded area in the 3300 block of Plaza Way in Waldorf to a report of an unconscious person in a small body of water.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who was deceased with no obvious signs of trauma, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated. The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective J. Riffle at 301-609-6501.
Man faces multiple child abuse charges
A Waldorf man faces two felony child abuse charges and a felony assault charge in the relation to injuries inflicted on a 4-week-old boy on Aug. 7 last year.
Antonio J. Bland, 30, was also charged with two misdemeanor assaults and neglect of a minor after he was arrested Feb. 20. When police responded to a parking lot in Waldorf, the boy was unresponsive and had scratches on his face, a court document states.
Dr. Tanya Hinds of the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said the boy had multiple complex skull fractures, an upper cervical spine injury, a fractured rib and a fractured ankle, according to a court document. Hinds said the injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma and repeated shaking.
According to a court document, the defendant’s cell phone had a message from the boy’s mother saying, “Ur getting high way too [expletive] much!”
Bond was set at $100,000 on Feb. 22.
Grand jury sends down indictments
Waldorf resident Keishon Javontae Thompson, 18, was indicted Feb. 16 on four felonies and eight misdemeanors, including first-degree murder and armed robbery, robbery and assault in the death of 19-year-old J’shaun Jerril Wallace on Dec. 6. According to a court document, Thompson robbed Wallace and stole insoles.
La Plata resident Rayvon Anthony Walls, 30, was indicted Feb. 16 on four felonies and four misdemeanors. The felony charges include drug possession with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm while drug trafficking, possession of drug production equipment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The misdemeanor charges are related to drugs, a firearm and ammunition. According to a court document, Walls possessed oxycodone and marijuana. His trial is scheduled for July 26 at 9 a.m. He was ordered held without bond.
Man charged with robbing hotel room
Austin H. Oakes, 29, of Galesville was charged with first-degree burglary and felony theft after allegedly breaking into a hotel room and taking a woman’s wallet and other items on Feb. 21.
When police arrived, three people were chasing Oakes and eventually tackled him before police intervened, a court document states. The dollar amount of the stolen items was $1,950 plus some damage to a lamp at the Best Western of La Plata.
Oakes told police he is homeless, according to a court document. He also faces misdemeanor charges of theft, malicious destruction of property and giving false information to a police officer.
La Plata woman charged with injuring another woman with knives
A 32-year-old La Plata woman was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault of another woman.
According to a court document, a female victim accused Shante Marie Taylor of kicking in her door and assaulting her with two knives. The victim had cuts on her hands and neck, a court document states.
The women had been in a romantic relationship for over two years, according to a court document. Taylor was arrested Feb. 20 and released on her own recognizance two days later.
Man arrested for throwing snowballs, brandishing firearm
A 20-year-old Bryans Road man faces felony and misdemeanor assault charges after he allegedly threw snowballs at a residence and displayed a gun after a woman broke up with him.
Kameron A. Case was charged in connection to an incident that took place outside the home of the woman and her parents in the 2000 block of Tanglewood Drive in Waldorf. Case was arrested Feb. 20 and released on his own recognizance on Feb. 22.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
St. Mary’s County
Bloody fight leads to man’s arrest
A drunken tussle which police say led to a large amount of blood in a Lexington Park apartment ended with an arrest last week, when police initially responded for a reported assault, according to charging papers filed against Joseph Broome, 56.
Responding lawmen found a man in the apartment still bleeding who said he had been in a fight with Broome regarding money, and he had thrown Broome, who fled the apartment, onto the floor and fought before noticing a laceration on his hand, charging papers say.
A bloody knife was found at the scene by officers, charging papers allege, but neither of the men said it was involved, however, a witness told police she had seen Broome walking around with it just before the fight.
Broome was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, and was ordered held without bail on Friday.
Man accused of home invasion
A Lexington Park man faces a home invasion charge following his arrest on allegations he had kicked in a woman’s door at her St. Lo Place residence where charging papers say Daven A. Williams had arrived to fight.
Charging papers say officers arrived to find Williams yelling at the woman outside the residence and placed him in a police car, and were shown text messages he had allegedly sent to the woman saying he was going there to “[expletive] them up.”
Williams was charged with home invasion and third-degree burglary, and was released following a bail review on Monday.
Teen arrested for handgun in vehicle
An 18-year-old was arrested last week following a traffic stop on allegations police had stopped his vehicle and located a handgun inside.
Charging papers allege police searched Juwan Ford’s car after he was pulled over on Three Notch Road, and found the firearm along with $5,300 in cash, which was also seized. Ford was charged with multiple firearms offenses and released.
DAN BELSON
Calvert County
Man pleads guilty to pursuit incident
A Prince George’s County man who led police in Prince Frederick on a high-speed chase last Sept. 2 pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on an officer and malicious destruction of property over $1,000 Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court. Defendant Randall Wallace Martin-Thorpe, 26, of Temple Hills, also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.
In court documents, Detective Bruce Sampson stated officers attempted to stop the Honda Martin-Thorpe was operating in the area of southbound Route 2/4 and Route 231 due to a brake light that wasn’t operating. During the ensuing chase, Martin-Thorpe is alleged to have run a red light and drove at 70 mph speeds. The Honda struck two police vehicles and an intersection light box on Church Street, charging papers stated. After bailing out of the Honda, Martin-Thorpe ran and later struggled with a deputy. The defendant kicked the deputy before finally being subdued.
Martin-Thorpe was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later incarcerated.
On Sept. 3, Martin-Thorpe was freed after posting $10,000 bond. Sentencing is set for May 3.
Calvert grand jury hands down indictments
On Feb. 17, a grand jury was called into session in Calvert County.
Claudette Vernadine Wallace, 58, of Lusby was served a six-count indictment for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, having a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and disorderly conduct.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Jan. 20 at the Route 2/4 and Broomes Island Road intersection in Port Republic. According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office report, Wallace allegedly exited her vehicle at a red light and, wielding a baseball bat, approached the vehicle ahead of her and swung the bat towards the driver. The driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle was broken out. Wallace was apprehended and charged. She was released on $10,000 bond later that day.
Donald Allen Hayes, 31, of Lusby, was indicted twice. In a case that allegedly occurred on Aug. 8, Hayes is facing a five-count indictment, including second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. Hayes was handed a seven-count indictment, with the charges including child pornography solicitation of a subject and fourth-degree sex offense. Those crimes allegedly occurred between Nov. 1 and 30.
On Jan. 22, Hayes posted $10,000 bond. Both cases involving Hayes were investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Henry Austin James, 21, of North Beach was indicted on first-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property charges in connection with a Dec. 18 incident. According to charging papers, James is accused of stealing his acquaintance’s self-built AR-15 after allegedly breaking into the man’s family townhouse at night. James allegedly told officers he had taken the gun because he and his friends had been involved in a violent conflict with a man named “Roy” recently.
MARTY MADDEN