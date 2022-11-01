Charles County
Oxon Hill man indicted for armed robbery
Novio Vaughn Smallwood, 19, of Oxon Hill was indicted by a Charles County grand jury on Oct. 21 for three felony counts of armed robbery, robbery and first-degree assault as well as 12 weapons and theft related misdemeanors.
Smallwood is accused of stealing $10,000 in cash from a man in the 4800 block of Camelback Court in Waldorf on Sept. 17. Police say Smallwood was invited into an apartment by the man when Smallwood brandished a handgun and demanded the man give him money.
Documents say Smallwood allegedly struck the man in the left ear with the gun afterward and left the property.
After the alleged robbery, the resident in the apartment entered a 2017 Ford Edge to chase down Smallwood, but crashed the vehicle after shots were fired from Smallwood’s car toward him.
Smallwood is scheduled to appear in Charles County Circuit Court on Nov. 18.
Waldorf Man indicted for theft
Michael Anthony Kirk Jr., 26, of Waldorf was indicted by a Charles County grand jury on Oct. 21 for felony theft over $100,000.
Kirk was accused of stealing a 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a combined value of $116,960.
Charles sheriff’s officers located Kirk at a hotel in the 3500 block of Crain Highway. Documents state the Charger was reported stolen through Loudon County, Va., while the Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen from a dealership in Pennsylvania.
An arrest warrant for Kirk was served on Oct. 21 and he is currently being held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.
Waldorf man arrested for distribution
Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, of Waldorf was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with two felonies for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and distribution with a firearm, as well as five drug and gun related possession charges.
Charles sheriff’s officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at a convenience store in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf on the morning of Oct. 27.
Officers made contact with the driver of a light green Infiniti I-30 with a missing front plate and spoke with the driver, later identified as Claiborne. Documents state Claiborne moved his hands in between the seat and the center console when officers ordered all three people in the vehicle to show their hands.
Police say they recovered a Glock 19X 9 mm pistol and three small baggies of suspected MDMA, also known as Molly. A check of the firearm’s registration allegedly returned as not belonging to Claiborne.
Claiborne was released from jail on a $2,500 bail on Oct. 28 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Nov. 23.
White Plains woman arrested for assault
Kimiko Latonya Gregg, 54, White Plains was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 11400 block of Zora Hurston Place for the reports of an assault and 10:43 p.m. on Oct. 24.
When officers arrived they spoke with a man who identified himself as Gregg’s son who stated that Gregg allegedly struck him with a belt and later threatened him with a knife over a missing phone charger.
Gregg allegedly admitted to officers to having a knife and stated that she only wanted to scare him.
Gregg was released on a $3,000 bond on Oct. 25 and a date in court has not yet been set.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary's County
California woman charged with animal cruelty
Sharia Buck, 35, of California was charged with 18 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty stemming from Sept. 1. According to a court document filed by assistant state's attorney Laura Caspar, Buck failed to provide air, drink and space for various breeds of dogs, including a Rottweiler puppy, adult miniature poodle, adult Yorkshire terrier, Yorkshire terrier puppy and an American pit bull puppy.
The alleged violations occurred in the 23400 block of Dahlia Circle. Buck was issued a summons on Oct. 24.
Mechanicsville man charged with felony theft
Raymond Michael Messick, 57, of Mechanicsville was charged with two counts of felony theft between $25,000 and $100,000 stemming from Nov. 1, 2021.
According to a document filed by assistant state's attorney Duke May, Messick stole personal property from Kenneth Dickerson. Messick was sent summonses on Oct. 24 and 25. No other information was available.
Lexington Park man charged with possession of drugs, guns
Dominick Mackall, 34, of Lexington Park was charged with 19 felonies and 12 misdemeanors for drug possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent near a school or school bus, possession of counterfeit drugs, drug possession large amount, firearm possession with a felony conviction and firearm use in a drug trafficking crime, among others.
Police served a search and seizure warrant in the 45800 block of Jay Dee Court in Lexington Park on Oct. 26, a court document states. Allegedly found on the property were 30 grams of cocaine, 6.9 grams of crack cocaine, 12-plus ounces of marijuana, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, 30 tabs of suspected fentanyl, 29 packets of suboxone, four pills with acetaminophen and fentanyl and 100 counterfeit Oxycodone pills.
Also allegedly found were a Polymer 80 9 mm pistol, a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver, a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun, a Beretta 9 mm pistol, multiple rounds or magazines of ammunition, four digital scales and more than $4,000 in cash.
Mackall was held without bond on Oct. 26 and 27.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Port Republic man charged with assaulting woman
On Oct. 25, Deputy Josh Newton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Owings for a report of an assault. Newton stated in charging papers that a 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by Lloyd Delano Chase, 48, of Port Republic after a verbal argument the two were having turned physical. Chase allegedly pushed the accuser and attempted to strangle her using a metal baseball bat.
Newton stated in court documents that he observed a bruise, a scratch and a cut on the woman. Chase was arrested at the scene. The defendant claimed he too had been assaulted. Newton, however, stated in the charging papers that Chase’s story was “inconsistent.”
Chase was charged with first- and second-degree assault plus reckless endangerment. The following day Chase posted $1,500 bond and was released. A hearing on the incident is scheduled for Nov. 21 in district court.
Lusby man charged with felony theft of vehicle
A 31-year-old Lusby man was charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle Oct. 21.
According to charging documents filed by Deputy Mathew Kwitowski, a 60-year-old man reported his Jeep Compass had been driven from his home without his permission. He identified Justin Lewis Goforth as the person he believed drove off in the Jeep. According to Kwitowski, that day a vehicle matching the description of the missing Jeep was stopped by police near the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge and Goforth was driving it.
The following day, Goforth was released after posting $1,000 bond. A hearing on the charge will be held on Dec. 22 in district court.
St. Leonard man charged with assault
On Oct. 21, Maryland State Police Trooper K. Bauer was dispatched to a residence in St. Leonard for the report of an assault. A 49-year-old man at the home told Bauer that Jeremy Bryant Taylor, 48, of St. Leonard, who had been doing work there, assaulted him. The accuser had face lacerations and a broken humerus, Bauer reported in charging papers.
Two females on the property told the trooper they did not witness the incident but saw the accuser lying on the ground and Taylor fleeing the scene. Taylor was apprehended a short distance from where the alleged incident occurred.
It was reported in court documents that Taylor told the trooper he was protecting himself from the accuser, who had told him he was a professional wrestler.
Taylor was charged with first-and second-degree assault. A hearing on the charges will be held Dec. 5 in district court.
St. Mary’s man charged with assaulting Calvert deputies
A St. Mary’s man is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of two Calvert County deputies in Solomons on Oct. 20.
According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Herschel Wilder, the incident occurred in the area of Williams Street and Patuxent Avenue. Deputies Taylor Strong and Nick Buckler were responding to a 911 call from a homeowner who said a man was in his backyard screaming and appeared to be drunk.
The screaming man was identified in court papers as Cedric Timothy C. Hentley, 40, of California. According to charging papers, Hentley attempted twice to bite the deputies.
Wilder stated in court documents Hentley may have been under the influence of cocaine and “Molly,” also known as MDMA or ecstasy.
Hentley was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. A summons was issued Oct. 25. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Lusby man charged with drug possession with intent to distribute
On Oct. 29 the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Allen Charest, 41, of Lusby, charging him with felony drug counts for possession with intent to distribute narcotics plus fentanyl and heroin.
According to court documents filed by Deputy Olivia Sylver, Charest was arrested while police were investigating a motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Prince Frederick. A search of the vehicle Charest was traveling in yielded a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and 13 pills containing a possible mix of heroin and fentanyl. Charest had additional pills, also suspected to be a heroin/fentanyl mix, in his possession at the scene of the crash, according to police.
Charest posted a $5,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 28 in district court.
MARTY MADDEN