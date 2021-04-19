A 25-year-old Lexington Park man is facing charges of child pornography possession and distribution following his arrest Monday morning.
Following up on a cyber-tip, the Maryland State Police conducted a preliminary investigation which led them to the defendant, Nathan Lindgren, according to a release from the Maryland State Police. He was arrested at his residence Monday morning.
State troopers, along with other members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to include Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at Lindgren’s residence.
According to court papers, Lindgren is charged with 10 counts each of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Police reported he is in custody and has a bond review Tuesday in district court in Prince Frederick.
“During the course of the investigation, it was learned the criminal activity spanned across both St. Mary’s and Calvert counties,” the state police release stated.
Prior to his arrest Monday morning, Lindgren was a lieutenant with Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.
Bay District Chief Joe Gould told Southern Maryland News Monday afternoon that Lingren is on suspension from the department, stripped of his officer status and no longer has access to the department.
“Of course, he’s innocent until proven guilty,” said Gould, who added if Lindgren is found guilty he will be barred for life from rejoining the fire department based in Lexington Park.