Police in St. Mary’s County have identified and charged the man who allegedly slashed a lawman with a knife last week in Lexington Park before being shot by the officer.
The two officers, deputies Carl Ball and Dylan Glenn, were attempting to issue criminal citations on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 29, for theft to John Sherman Greenwell, 41, of Lexington Park, according to a release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, which also said Glenn is currently in the field-training process.
Charging papers allege Greenwell was hiding in the Big Lots bathroom in Millison Plaza as police arrived to issue a notice not to trespass at the store, where employees told police he had stolen “various items” in days prior.
As the officers entered the bathroom, he walked away, brushing past an officer.
After Ball and Glenn walked toward Greenwell, he “suddenly attacked with a large knife he had concealed” inside his coat, police said, striking Ball on the left hand.
In an ensuing confrontation, Greenwell allegedly attempted to stab Glenn, who went to the ground before Greenwell raised the knife above him, according to police’s account of the incident.
“As [Deputy] Glenn was falling, [Greenwell] attempted to stab him with the knife several times,” police alleged in the charging papers.
Ball then fired his gun, shooting Greenwell in the right arm, police say, and Greenwell attempted to flee before being apprehended.
Ball and Greenwell were both airlifted to trauma centers with minor injuries, and Glenn remained uninjured.
Both of the men were released from the hospital by last Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, with Greenwell being released into the county detention center.
Following sheriff’s office policies, Ball was placed on paid administrative leave as the sheriff’s office internal affairs and criminal investigations branches investigate the shooting, according to Yingling. The sheriff’s office is reviewing body-worn camera footage from both deputies as well as in-store surveillance.
Greenwell was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder along with several other charges, and was ordered held without bail by a district court judge this week.
He was also ordered to be committed to the health department for a competency evaluation.
