A Huntingtown High School English teacher, who was indicted on sexual abuse charges following an investigation into his sexual encounters with a 17-year-old student, pleaded guilty to two separate fourth-degree sexual offense misdemeanors on Monday.
Bryan Matthew Mullins, 36, of Chesapeake Beach, was initially arrested on Aug. 3 and later freed after posting bail, and was placed on administrative leave by Calvert County Public Schools without pay following the arrest.
On Monday, Mullins pleaded guilty to two sexual offenses in the fourth degree as a person in a position of authority, court records say. He was sentenced to two consecutive one-year sentences for each charge, but the entire sentence was suspended.
Mullins was also registered as a first-tier sex offender as a result of the plea, and was sentenced to supervised probation for five years.
In charging papers filed by Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert sheriff's office, police alleged the juvenile student had provided investigators with a packet of documents, including text messages, love letters, emails and direct messages from social media.
Sexual encounters occurred in Mullins' house, a classroom, the girl's car, a state park, and a tree farm, charging papers say, and the two engaged in intercourse "approximately 40 times."