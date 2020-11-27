A 22-year-old Huntingtown man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash where police say he ran off the roadway into two utility poles.
A release from the Calvert sheriff's office says at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, an officer responded to the crash off Wilson Road, near Allday Road, where units found a 2015 Ford SUV off the roadway and its driver, Zachary David Igor Spain, 22, of Huntingtown, who was declared dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation determined Spain had been driving south on Wilson Road and left the roadway prior to reaching Allday Road, striking two utility poles. Investigators believe speed contributed to the accident.
Those who have information on the crash are asked to contact Sgt. T.S. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800, or by e-mail at Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.