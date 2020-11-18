Two former high school classmates with roots in Charles County have been arrested in connection with an alleged strong-arm robbery in Calvert last month.
Charging papers say Ashanti Ceysehn Rand told officers he was “jumped” on Oct. 24 as he was coming home from a party and asked two males, whom he did not know, for a ride, and paid them for gas.
At Rand’s home, however, the men allegedly punched him about seven times and collected his Louis Vuitton bag, which was estimated as having a value of $3,000, as well as his wallet, identification card, two bank cards and a face mask, charging papers say.
Police searched surveillance video at a gas station where the group stopped, but could not identify the license plate number completely. Investigators then sent photos to the Southern Maryland Information Center, and Charles County officers immediately identified one of the suspects as Delonte Antonio Johnson, 20, of Bushwood.
Days later, another Charles officer identified the second suspect as Cortez Bridges, 19, of Indian Head, and said the two suspects had attended high school together, also identifying Bridges from surveillance video at an Indian Head gas station, charging papers say.
The two were charged with robbery, assault and theft offenses. They were both released on bail shortly after their arrests.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews