Below are the primary candidates in Calvert County. If you do not see a story for a candidate, the likely reason is that person did not return emails or calls from Southern Maryland News.
Commissioner
At-large
Myra Gowans, Republican
A long-time resident of Huntingtown is making reconsideration of Calvert’s revised comprehen…
Earl "Buddy" Hance, Republican
After four years as county commissioner, Calvert native Earl F. “Buddy” Hance is seeking a s…
Paul Harrison, Republican
Huntingtown resident Paul Harrison believes those citizens who are currently raising childre…
Todd Ireland, Republican
Last December, Todd Ireland ended his 28-year tenure with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Offic…
Emad Emile Dides, Democrat
Chelsea Anne Montague, Democrat
The year 2006 — when the late Barbara Stinnett won a third, nonconsecutive term as a county …
District 1
Patrick E. Flaherty, Republican
Mike Hart, Republican
Before the bridge, before the boom, Mike Hart remembers what Calvert County was like.
Steve Jones, Republican
If it proves to be the will of the voters, Steve Jones, a 33-year veteran with the Calvert C…
Tricia V. Powell, Democrat
District 2
Mark C. Cox Sr., Republican
Chris J. Gadway, Republican
It has been over a year since Thomas “Tim” Hutchins resigned from Calvert’s board of county …
David M. Gray, Democrat
District 3
Catherine Grasso, Republican
Former Calvert Republican Central Committee Chair Catherine Grasso is on her party’s primary…
Kelly D. McConkey, Republican
The year 2022 marks the sixth political campaign for Kelly D. McConkey, a Dunkirk resident w…
Evan R. Turzanski, Republican
Darrell Roberts, Democrat
School board
At-large
Scott M. Devine
Scott Fowler
As of last Friday, the race for the Calvert County Board of Education’s two at-large seats h…
Lisa Grenis
It was Calvert’s highly touted public school system that prompted Lisa Grenis and her husban…
Christina "Tina" Hall
Camille T. Khaleesi
After an unsuccessful run for the Calvert County Board of Education in 2020, Huntingtown res…
Joseph L. Marchio
With two at-large seats up for grabs in this year’s election, Calvert County has a competiti…
Tracy H. McGuire
Jana Post
Calvert native Jana Post states she is an advocate for more transparency within the public s…
Damien Lee Villanova
After a 21-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps and traveling around the world, Damien Lee V…
Sheriff
Ricky Cox, Republican
Ricky Cox cites his experience of growing up on a farm in Huntingtown and working the fields…
Craig W. Kontra, Republican
Saying his experience and ethics plus a strong desire to serve and protect his county are hi…
Dave McDowell, Republican
Calvert County’s current assistant sheriff, Col. Dave McDowell, says he is ready for a promo…
Mike Wilson, Republican
Mike Wilson says now is the perfect time for him to run for Calvert County sheriff. The Hunt…
Vaughn "Jay" Johnson, Democrat
Additional sheriff's candidate stories
The four Republican candidates vying to replace outgoing Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (…
The process to find a successor to Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R) began in early February wh…
State’s attorney
Bob Harvey, Republican
Rick Piereck, Democrat
After seeing the criminal justice system from both sides — as a prosecutor and defender — Ri…
Delegate
27B
June Jones, Democrat
Rachel Jones, Democrat
Owings resident and incumbent Del. Rachel Jones says the citizens of Calvert and Prince Geor…
Jeffrie E. Long Jr., Democrat
As a Calvert County resident now residing in the Prince George’s County border town of Brand…
27C
Mark Fisher, Republican
The 2022 Maryland Republican primary election will be Mark N. Fisher’s fourth campaign. The …
Kevin D. Merillat, Republican
The small businessman and the average citizen need help in Annapolis, according to Kevin D. …
29C
Timothy E. Gowan, Republican
Todd B. Morgan, Republican
Bill Bates, Democrat
State senator
District 27
Al Larsen, Republican
Kenneth B. Lee, Republican
Rou Etienne, Democrat
Michael A. Jackson, Democrat
District 29
Jack Bailey, Republican
Treasurer
Beth Chaaya, Republican
Nova Tracy-Soper, Republican
Clerk of the circuit court
Kathy P. Smith, Democrat
Register of wills
Mark S. Lynch, Republican
Margaret H. Phipps, Democrat
Judge of the orphans’ court
Leslie M. Downs, Republican
Ted LeBlanc, Republican
Thomas M. Pelagatti, Democrat
Additional stories
The April 15 candidate filing deadline in Calvert yielded a surprise last-minute switch in t…
With contested races in all three districts and the at-large race, Calvert County Republican…
FREE to read: Money is tight but with a few hotly contested races coming up in the July 19 primary local residents, businesses and a few individuals and entities located out of county are contributing to Calvert’s candidates.
Calvert’s Republican Central Committee hosted a commissioners’ candidates forum June 16 at t…
A long-festering feud between two of the three Republican candidates in Calvert’s First Dist…