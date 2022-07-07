Below is a list of the Charles County candidates in 2022 primary election. Some candidates did not return emails or calls from Southern Maryland News.
To begin, here is a recap of candidates by staff reporter Darryl Kinsey Jr. from April.
Commissioner
Commissioner president
Joe Crawford, Republican
Reuben B. Collins II, Democrat
Latina "Tina" Wilson, Democrat
District 1
Paul Genevie, Republican
Gilbert "BJ" Bowling, Democrat
Richard E. Cook, Democrat
Ian Herd, Democrat
Matt Nolan Wills, Democrat
District 2
Alexandra Rak, Republican
Thomasina "Sina" Coates, Democrat
Ongisa Mckenzie, Democrat
Emmanuel "Manny" Ogungbesan, Democrat
District 3
Norris H. Hanes, Republican
Carlos Childs, Democrat
Linda Dade, Democrat
Amanda Stewart, Democrat
District 4
Stacey A. Lehn, Republican
Ralph E. Patterson II, Democrat
Bobby Rucci, Democrat
Commissioner candidate forum
School board
At-large
Michael “Mike” Lukas
Shawna Mayon Marks
Letonya Smalls
Bernadette Smith
Chino Walters
Zach Ball
Cindy Coulby
David Hancock
Calvin E. Montgomery Sr.
Samichie Thomas
Julie Brown
Jason I. Henry
Olivia D. Rollamas
Jamila Smith
Brenda L. Thomas
Dottery Butler-Washington
Andre Kinney
Nicole M. Kreamer
Bob Poore
Deron Eldridge Tross
Richard Wallace
Andre R. Griggs Jr.
Yonelle Moore Lee
Linda Warren
Sheriff
Troy Berry, Democrat
Derek L. Larsen, Democrat
State’s attorney
Anthony "Tony" Covington, Democrat
Delegate
27A
Kevin M. Harris, Democrat
Susie Proctor, Democrat
28
James Ashburn, Republican
Marquita Bushrod, Republican
Tyrone R. Hall, Republican
Buddy Bowling Jr., Democrat
Debra Davis, Democrat
Edward Holland, Democrat
Edith J. Patterson, Democrat
Cornell T. Posey, Democrat
C. T. Wilson, Democrat
State senator
District 27
Al Larsen, Republican
Kenneth B. Lee, Republican
Michael A. Jackson, Democrat
District 28
Michelle M. Talkington, Republican
Arthur Carr Ellis, Democrat
Vontasha R. Simms, Democrat
Clerk of the circuit court
Henry Thompson, Democrat
Tonya Henderson, Democrat
Joseph W. Mank, Democrat
Robin C. Rutledge, Democrat
Lisa E. Yates, Democrat
Register of wills
Jim Crawford, Republican
Loraine Davies Hennessy, Democrat
David Quintin Thomas, Democrat
Judge of the orphans’ court
Darlene M. Breck, Democrat
Reginald Kearney, Democrat
Peter Murphy, Democrat
Donta Varney, Democrat
Russell Yates, Democrat
Marie Wolfe, Democrat
Charles circuit court judge
Monise Alexis Brown
Adrienee Davis
Sarah Freeman Proctor
