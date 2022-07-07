Below is a list of the Charles County candidates in 2022 primary election. Some candidates did not return emails or calls from Southern Maryland News.

To begin, here is a recap of candidates by staff reporter Darryl Kinsey Jr. from April.

Charles County election 2022 primary candidates

Commissioner

Commissioner president

Joe Crawford, Republican

Reuben B. Collins II, Democrat

Collins seeks second term as Charles commissioner president

Latina "Tina" Wilson, Democrat

School board vice chair seeks Charles commissioner president seat

District 1

Paul Genevie, Republican

Genevie becomes first Republican in Charles District 1 race

Gilbert "BJ" Bowling, Democrat

Bowling seeks 2nd term as District 1 Charles commissioner

Richard E. Cook, Democrat

Cook enters Commissioner District 1 race

Ian Herd, Democrat

School board student member enters Charles commissioner race

Matt Nolan Wills, Democrat

District 2

Alexandra Rak, Republican

Thomasina "Sina" Coates, Democrat

Coates seeking second term as District 2 commissioner in Charles

Ongisa Mckenzie, Democrat

McKenzie launches candidacy for Charles commissioner seat

Emmanuel "Manny" Ogungbesan, Democrat

Ogungbesan launches second attempt at commissioner seat

District 3

Norris H. Hanes, Republican

Carlos Childs, Democrat

Childs becomes first candidate for District 3 Charles County commissioner seat

Linda Dade, Democrat

Dade launches first attempt for Charles commissioner seat

Amanda Stewart, Democrat

Stewart seeks third term as District 3 commissioner in Charles

District 4

Stacey A. Lehn, Republican

Ralph E. Patterson II, Democrat

Patterson enters race for Charles commissioner seat

Bobby Rucci, Democrat

Commissioner candidate forum

Traffic, infrastructure on Charles commissioner candidates' minds

School board

At-large

Michael “Mike” Lukas

Shawna Mayon Marks

Marks launches first attempt at Charles school board seat

Letonya Smalls

Bernadette Smith

Chino Walters

Walters focuses on achievement gap in first Charles school board run

District 1

Zach Ball

Ball makes first run at Charles school board seat

Cindy Coulby

David Hancock

Calvin E. Montgomery Sr.

Montgomery to run for District 1 school board seat

Samichie Thomas

Thomas makes first run at Charles school board seat

District 2

Julie Brown

Jason I. Henry

Henry making third run at Charles school board seat

Olivia D. Rollamas

Jamila Smith

Smith makes first run at school board race

Brenda L. Thomas

District 3

Dottery Butler-Washington

Butler-Washington joins Charles school board race

Andre Kinney

Nicole M. Kreamer

Kreamer enters new-look Charles school board race

Bob Poore

Poore making first bid for Charles school board seat

Deron Eldridge Tross

Tross makes first bid for Charles school board

Richard Wallace

Wallace joins crowded District 3 school board race

District 4

Andre R. Griggs Jr.

Yonelle Moore Lee

Lee makes first run at Charles board of education seat

Linda Warren

Warren becomes first runner in District 4 Charles school board race

Sheriff

Troy Berry, Democrat

Berry to seek third term as Charles sheriff

Derek L. Larsen, Democrat

Former police captain runs for Charles sheriff

State’s attorney

Anthony "Tony" Covington, Democrat

Delegate

27A

Kevin M. Harris, Democrat

Susie Proctor, Democrat

28

James Ashburn, Republican

Marquita Bushrod, Republican

Tyrone R. Hall, Republican

Buddy Bowling Jr., Democrat

Debra Davis, Democrat

Edward Holland, Democrat

Edith J. Patterson, Democrat

Cornell T. Posey, Democrat

C. T. Wilson, Democrat

State senator

District 27

Al Larsen, Republican

Kenneth B. Lee, Republican

Michael A. Jackson, Democrat

District 28

Michelle M. Talkington, Republican

Arthur Carr Ellis, Democrat

Vontasha R. Simms, Democrat

Clerk of the circuit court

Henry Thompson, Democrat

Tonya Henderson, Democrat

Joseph W. Mank, Democrat

Robin C. Rutledge, Democrat

Lisa E. Yates, Democrat

Register of wills

Jim Crawford, Republican

Loraine Davies Hennessy, Democrat

David Quintin Thomas, Democrat

Judge of the orphans’ court

Darlene M. Breck, Democrat

Reginald Kearney, Democrat

Peter Murphy, Democrat

Donta Varney, Democrat

Russell Yates, Democrat

Marie Wolfe, Democrat

Charles circuit court judge

Monise Alexis Brown

Adrienee Davis

Sarah Freeman Proctor

Charles court hopefuls make their case