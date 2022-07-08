Here are the candidates for state or national offices representing Southern Maryland or Maryland as a whole.

Governor/lieutenant governor

Republican

Dan Cox/Gordana Schifanelli

Robin Ficker/LeRoy F. Yegge Jr.

Kelly Schulz/Jeff Woolford

Joe Werner/Minh Thanh Luong

Democrat

Rushern L. Baker III/Nancy Navarro

Jon Baron/Natalie Williams

Peter Franchot/Monique Anderson-Walker

Douglas F. Gansler/Candace Hollingsworth

Ralph W. Jaffe/Mark Greben

Ashwani Jain/LaTrece Hawkins Lytes

John King/Michelle Daugherty Siri

Wes Moore/Aruna Miller

Tom Perez/Shannon Sneed

Jerome M. Segal/Justinian M. Dispenza

Libertarian

David Lashar/Christiana Logansmith

Other

David Harding/Cathy White

Green

Nancy Wallace/Patrick Elder

Independent

Kyle Sefcik/Katie Lee

Comptroller

Barry Glassman, Republican

Timothy J. Adams, Democrat

Brooke Elizabeth Lierman, Democrat

Attorney General

Michael Anthony Peroutka, Republican

Jim Shalleck, Republican

Anthony G. Brown, Democrat

Katie Curran O'Malley, Democrat

U.S. senator

Chris Chaffee, Republican

George Davis, Republican

Nnabu Eze, Republican

Lorie R. Friend, Republican

Reba A. Hawkins, Republican

Jon McGreevey, Republican

Joseph Perez, Republican

Todd A. Puglisi, Republican

James Tarantin, Republican

John Thormann, Republican

Michelle L. Smith, Democrat

Chris Van Hollen, Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

DuVal Cubero, Republican

Vanessa Marie Hoffman, Republican

Toni Jarboe-Duley, Republican

Michael S. Lemon, Republican

Chris Palombi, Republican

Patrick Lucky Stevens, Republican

Tannis Villanova, Republican

Steny Hoyer, Democrat

Keith Washington, Democrat

McKayla Wilkes, Democrat