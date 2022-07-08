Here are the candidates for state or national offices representing Southern Maryland or Maryland as a whole.
Governor/lieutenant governor
Republican
Dan Cox/Gordana Schifanelli
Robin Ficker/LeRoy F. Yegge Jr.
Kelly Schulz/Jeff Woolford
Joe Werner/Minh Thanh Luong
Democrat
Rushern L. Baker III/Nancy Navarro
Jon Baron/Natalie Williams
Peter Franchot/Monique Anderson-Walker
Douglas F. Gansler/Candace Hollingsworth
Ralph W. Jaffe/Mark Greben
Ashwani Jain/LaTrece Hawkins Lytes
John King/Michelle Daugherty Siri
Wes Moore/Aruna Miller
Tom Perez/Shannon Sneed
Jerome M. Segal/Justinian M. Dispenza
Libertarian
David Lashar/Christiana Logansmith
Other
David Harding/Cathy White
Green
Nancy Wallace/Patrick Elder
Independent
Kyle Sefcik/Katie Lee
Comptroller
Barry Glassman, Republican
Timothy J. Adams, Democrat
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman, Democrat
Attorney General
Michael Anthony Peroutka, Republican
Jim Shalleck, Republican
Anthony G. Brown, Democrat
Katie Curran O'Malley, Democrat
U.S. senator
Chris Chaffee, Republican
George Davis, Republican
Nnabu Eze, Republican
Lorie R. Friend, Republican
Reba A. Hawkins, Republican
Jon McGreevey, Republican
Joseph Perez, Republican
Todd A. Puglisi, Republican
James Tarantin, Republican
John Thormann, Republican
Michelle L. Smith, Democrat
Chris Van Hollen, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives District 5
DuVal Cubero, Republican
Vanessa Marie Hoffman, Republican
Toni Jarboe-Duley, Republican
Michael S. Lemon, Republican
Chris Palombi, Republican
Patrick Lucky Stevens, Republican
Tannis Villanova, Republican
Steny Hoyer, Democrat
Keith Washington, Democrat
McKayla Wilkes, Democrat
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.