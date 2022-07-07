Below are the primary candidates in St. Mary's County. If you do not see a story for a candidate, the likely reason is that person did not return emails or calls from Southern Maryland News.

Here is an April recap by staff reporter Caleb M. Soptelean of the candidates.

St. Mary's County candidates for the 2022 primary election

Commissioner

Commissioner president

Randy Guy, Republican

Guy announces third run for St. Mary's commissioner president; will face GOP primary with O'Connor

William "BJ" Hall III, Republican

Hall running for St. Mary's County commissioner president, third person in GOP race

Thomas F. McKay, Republican

McKay running for commissioner president

Rita Weaver, Republican

St. Mary's school board member Weaver running for commissioner president; O'Connor withdraws

Natalie Weech, Democrat

Weech running for St. Mary's commissioner president; will face winner of GOP primary

District 1

Roy Alvey, Republican

Alvey running again as county commissioner, filed as a Republican in District 1

Eric Scott Colvin, Republican

Colvin files for second term as St. Mary's County commissioner

Sheila A. Milburn, Democrat

District 2

Marcus A. Drake, Republican

Retired soldier, truck driver running for St. Mary's commissioner

Michael L. Hewitt, Republican

Hewitt runs for third term on St. Mary's commissioner board

Brandon E. Russell, Democrat

Russell throws hat in ring for St. Mary's commissioner

District 3

Mike Alderson Jr., Republican

Alderson makes first run for public office in St. Mary's

Dawn Murphy, Republican

Murphy running for county commissioner in St. Mary's District 3

Elizabeth O'Connor, Republican

Elizabeth O'Connor files for husband's seat on St. Mary's commission

District 3 forum

St. Mary's District 3 commissioner candidates note some differences

District 4

Scott R. Ostrow, Republican

Ostrow running for Morgan's District 4 commissioner seat

Dawn Zimmerman, Republican

Steve W. Tuttle, Democrat

Democrat Tuttle files for District 4 St. Mary's commissioner

School board

District 1

Dorothy Andrews

Andrews running for District 1 school board seat in St. Mary's; vying to replace Weaver

Karolyn Bender

Marsha L. Williams

Williams files for St. Mary's school board seat

District 3

Karin Bailey

Bailey running again for school board in St. Mary's County

School board forum

Three candidates face off for District 1 school board seat in St. Mary's

Sheriff

Todd L. Fleenor, Republican

Longtime sheriff's office employee seeks top post in St. Mary's

Steve A. Hall, Republican

St. Mary's sheriff's office captain running for sheriff; Hall looks to replace Cameron

John O'Connor, Republican

O'Connor running for St. Mary's sheriff; wants to focus on violent crime, traffic fatalities

Additional sheriff's candidate stories

Three GOP sheriff's candidates participate in first forum in St. Mary's
St. Mary's sheriff candidates tangle again
Sheriff Cameron responds to O'Connor, Fleenor; O'Connor notes wife filed suit against sheriff's office

State’s attorney

Richard D. Fritz, Republican

Fritz running for seventh term as St. Mary's state's attorney

Jaymi Sterling, Republican

Sterling, former St. Mary's prosecutor, runs for state's attorney

State's attorney candidate forum

Fritz, Sterling vie for St. Mary's state's attorney position

Delegate

29A

Matt Morgan, Republican

29B

Deb Rey, Republican

Rey makes another run for state House

Brian Crosby, Democrat

Crosby runs again for state delegate in St. Mary's; would be second four-year term

Valarie Alisha Dove-Swaringer, Democrat

Dove-Swaringer challenges Crosby for state delegate post in St. Mary's

29C

Timothy E. Gowan, Republican

Todd B. Morgan, Republican

Morgan, current St. Mary's commissioner, makes bid for state delegate

Bill Bates, Democrat

Bates nominated by Dems to face winner of Gowen/Morgan GOP primary in HD29C

State senator

District 29

Jack Bailey, Republican

Treasurer

Christy Kelly, Republican

Clerk of the circuit court

Debbie Mills Burch, Republican

Faye Farrell-Wheeler, Republican

Register of wills

Phyllis A. Superior, Republican

Judge of the orphans’ court

Albert "Allie" Babcock, Republican

Ellynne Brice Davis, Republican

Bill Mattingly, Republican

Michael R. White, Republican

(All court candidates can be found in the link below.)

Two candidates vie for circuit court clerk; four for orphan's court judges