Below are the primary candidates in St. Mary's County. If you do not see a story for a candidate, the likely reason is that person did not return emails or calls from Southern Maryland News.
Here is an April recap by staff reporter Caleb M. Soptelean of the candidates.
Commissioner
Commissioner president
Randy Guy, Republican
William "BJ" Hall III, Republican
Thomas F. McKay, Republican
Rita Weaver, Republican
Natalie Weech, Democrat
District 1
Roy Alvey, Republican
Eric Scott Colvin, Republican
Sheila A. Milburn, Democrat
District 2
Marcus A. Drake, Republican
Michael L. Hewitt, Republican
Brandon E. Russell, Democrat
District 3
Mike Alderson Jr., Republican
Dawn Murphy, Republican
Elizabeth O'Connor, Republican
District 3 forum
District 4
Scott R. Ostrow, Republican
Dawn Zimmerman, Republican
Steve W. Tuttle, Democrat
School board
Dorothy Andrews
Karolyn Bender
Marsha L. Williams
Karin Bailey
School board forum
Sheriff
Todd L. Fleenor, Republican
Steve A. Hall, Republican
John O'Connor, Republican
Additional sheriff's candidate stories
State’s attorney
Richard D. Fritz, Republican
Jaymi Sterling, Republican
State's attorney candidate forum
Delegate
29A
Matt Morgan, Republican
29B
Deb Rey, Republican
Brian Crosby, Democrat
Valarie Alisha Dove-Swaringer, Democrat
29C
Timothy E. Gowan, Republican
Todd B. Morgan, Republican
Bill Bates, Democrat
State senator
District 29
Jack Bailey, Republican
Treasurer
Christy Kelly, Republican
Clerk of the circuit court
Debbie Mills Burch, Republican
Faye Farrell-Wheeler, Republican
Register of wills
Phyllis A. Superior, Republican
Judge of the orphans’ court
Albert "Allie" Babcock, Republican
Ellynne Brice Davis, Republican
Bill Mattingly, Republican
Michael R. White, Republican
(All court candidates can be found in the link below.)
